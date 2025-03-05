Jeff Bezos Reshapes The Washington Post: A Bold Shift or Political Strategy?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Jeff Bezos is shaking things up at The Washington Post.

The Post has always been part of the big-government, left-wing establishment part of our country.

Bezos wants to change that.

He wrote to the newspaper’s staff that editorial policy is going to change.

“We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets,” wrote Bezos.

Opinion page editor David Shipley immediately tendered his resignation, and more staff shake-ups are sure to follow.

Bezos clarified in his communication, possibly anticipating accusations that this is just about him seeking favor with the new Trump administration, that this move reflects his personal convictions.

“I am of America and for America, and proud to be so. Our country did not get here by being typical. And a big part of America’s success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else. Freedom is ethical — it minimizes coercion — and practical — it drives creativity, invention, and prosperity.”

But Bezos, founder of Amazon, has owned The Washington Post since 2013. If his commitment to free markets is so deep, so strong, why has it taken him more than 10 years to shake things up at this deeply entrenched left-wing megaphone?

Looking at Bezos’ track record of political and philanthropic giving, we see no signs of a free market libertarian.

His personal political contributions, which can be reviewed on OpenSecrets, are largely to Democrats.

Checking out Amazon, in the 2023-2024 cycle, Amazon made $6,941,498 in political contributions. Of these, $5,154,937 went to Democrats and $1,062,201 to Republicans; $674,511 to liberal groups, $63,239 to conservatives.

Regarding Bezos’ billions in philanthropic giving, no signs emerge that this is a man driven by the core importance of individual liberty and free markets. I run a nonprofit that supports these ideas, and I know the organizations that are in this space. They are nowhere to be found in Bezos’ philanthropy.

On the contrary, the flavor of Bezos’ philanthropic preferences reflects the mindset of a man of the left.

For instance, his $10 billion commitment to climate change via his Bezos Earth Fund.

One extract from the thinking: “The market economy can play a valuable role in shifting to a green future, but free markets alone can simply perpetuate past pollution and depletion.”

The Bezos Scholars Program in the Bezos Family Foundation, founded by his parents, headlines its work with diversity, equity and inclusion — “We employ policies and practices that foster diversity, equity and inclusion.”

It’s very possible to see Bezos’ move at the Post through the eye of a cynic. Yes, indeed, this is not a man of conviction but a man of money who will support the best ideas that money can buy. If Trump means free markets, that’s what Jeff Bezos will support, regardless of what he supported in the past.

On the other hand, no one can deny that this a very, very smart, extraordinarily capable, and, yes, courageous businessman.

The media business as a whole is in shambles and needs shaking up.

New data from Gallup shows that the percentage of Americans who say they trust mass media a “great deal/fair amount” has dropped from 68% in 1972 to 33% in 2024.

Regarding confidence in newspapers, 18% say that have a “great deal/quite a lot,” and 48% say they have “very little/none”.

If Jeff Bezos is someone who started from modest beginnings, became very successful and very, very rich in America and then supported left-wing policies and politicians, he wouldn’t be alone.

There are many like this. One can achieve great success and not really understand the source of their blessings.

Being able to learn and grow throughout one’s life is praiseworthy.

So maybe Jeff Bezos, despite his multibillions and legendary success, remains a modest man who continues to grow.

Maybe now he sees the truth. I hope so.

Written by Star Parker

Official website; https://x.com/starparker