10 Drake Songs That Prove His Legacy in Hip-Hop.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Hip-hop is a game of kings, and for over a decade, Drake sat at the throne. Whether people love him or hate him, the facts don’t lie—Drake has dominated the charts in ways no rapper before him ever did. There was a time when every summer anthem, every club banger, and every radio hit had his fingerprints on it. From emotional R&B-infused rap ballads to straight-up lyrical showcases, Drake carved out his own lane, blending melody with bars, setting a new standard for rap’s versatility.

But in recent years, the tides have shifted. The hip-hop world has turned on him. The same critics who once hailed him now praise Kendrick Lamar, as if Drake’s decade-long run at the top means nothing. But legacy doesn’t fade overnight, and hip-hop owes Drake more respect than it currently gives him.

His catalog is a blueprint for success, and if there’s ever a doubt about why Drake is one of the greatest to ever do it, then these ten songs serve as proof. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just getting familiar, these tracks showcase his impact and why his music still holds weight in 2025.

1. Marvins Room (2011)

This is THE song that transformed rap’s relationship with vulnerability. Before Drake, rappers didn’t cry on records. They didn’t drunkenly call their ex-girlfriends, they didn’t expose their insecurities, and they sure as hell didn’t make that level of emotion cool. But Drake did.

The track is dark, intimate, and painfully honest. It captures late-night loneliness, the toxic need for validation, and the way heartbreak can drive people into self-destruction. The production is minimal, letting Drake’s drunken confessions take center stage. Even in 2025, the song resonates—who hasn’t felt like texting an ex at 2 AM, knowing it’s a bad idea?

Lyrically, Drake isn’t rapping in the traditional sense, but his delivery is so raw, so real, that it hits harder than a thousand bars. The influence of Marvins Room can be heard all over modern R&B and rap, proving that Drake shaped the sound of heartbreak music in hip-hop.

2. Started From The Bottom (2013)

Drake’s career has been defined by the doubters, and Started From The Bottom was his victory lap before he even reached the finish line. This wasn’t just a club anthem—this was a mission statement.

Built on a simple yet hypnotic beat, the song’s hook became a universal slogan. Whether you were a struggling artist, a broke college student, or a young hustler grinding for success, Started From The Bottom felt personal. Drake had already been winning by this point, but he wanted to remind people that none of it was given to him.

Even in 2025, the song remains motivational. It’s a reminder that success is earned, and even when the industry turns on you, your journey is your own. This is one of those tracks that never gets old, because everyone loves a success story.

3. Tuscan Leather (2013)

If there was ever a Drake song that proved he could rap circles around the competition, it was Tuscan Leather. This was the album opener for Nothing Was The Same, and from the very first second, Drake was on attack mode.

No hooks. No singing. Just straight bars over a beat that flips itself three times. This is Drake at his most unapologetic, showing that he doesn’t need pop hooks or radio hits to dominate.

Listening to Tuscan Leather today, it’s clear that Drake was rapping like he had something to prove—because back then, he still did. Before Kendrick, before J. Cole, before all the debates, Drake had to fight for his credibility. He proved it here, and anyone who still doubts his pen should revisit this track.

4. Hotline Bling (2015)

At first, hip-hop didn’t know what to do with Hotline Bling. It was too pop for rap, too rap for pop, but too infectious to ignore. Yet, this song became one of Drake’s biggest records ever, proving that he could shape culture on his own terms.

The track’s vibrant production, laid-back flow, and nostalgic lyrics made it an instant hit. But more than that, Hotline Bling is a testament to Drake’s ability to reinvent the genre. Nobody else at the time was fusing R&B, pop, and rap with such ease.

It’s 2025, and Hotline Bling is still one of those songs that instantly boosts your mood. It’s a classic that proves Drake isn’t just a rapper—he’s a musical innovator.

5. God’s Plan (2018)

When God’s Plan dropped, it became bigger than a song. It was a cultural moment. The track’s uplifting message, combined with Drake’s charitable gestures in the music video, made it one of the most heartwarming rap songs ever released.

But beyond the viral moment, the song itself is a masterpiece in simplicity. The beat is melodic yet hard-hitting, the lyrics are positive yet introspective, and Drake’s delivery is effortless. This was a song made for everybody, from the streets to the suburbs.

Even now, God’s Plan still hits differently. It’s a song that reminds us that sometimes, success is destiny, and that staying true to yourself will always pay off.

6. Emotionless (2018) Drake is at his best when he’s introspective, and Emotionless is a prime example of that. Over a haunting Mariah Carey sample, Drake delivers one of his most personal and revealing tracks. He talks about the cost of fame, how people judge him without knowing the full story, and even drops the bombshell about having a son—a revelation that later became a major part of his feud with Pusha T. What makes Emotionless stand out is its brutal honesty. Drake peels back the layers of his superstar life and gives fans a rare look into the loneliness that comes with it. He speaks on social media’s fake realities, people chasing clout, and how success often leads to isolation. It’s the kind of track that reminds listeners that despite his wealth and fame, he still struggles with the same emotions as anyone else. Even in 2025, this track remains relevant. In an era where social media runs the world, Emotionless is a sobering reminder that what we see online isn’t always the full picture. 7. Nonstop (2018) Some songs are made for stadiums, and Nonstop is one of them. From the moment the eerie beat drops, you know Drake is in his bag. This song became a staple in clubs, sports arenas, and everywhere people wanted to feel like they were on top. Lyrically, Drake is in full flex mode, reminding everyone why he’s still the king of rap. He talks about his dominance, how he moves differently from other rappers, and the power he holds in the game. His delivery is effortless, and the beat’s bass-heavy, hypnotic vibe makes it an instant classic. Even years later, Nonstop still brings energy wherever it’s played. Whether it’s a workout session, a party, or a hype moment before a big game, this track remains undefeated. 8. 5AM in Toronto (2013) Drake has a history of dropping timestamp tracks where he simply raps with no hooks, no gimmicks, just bars. 5AM in Toronto is arguably the best of them all. This was the moment Drake reminded the world that he wasn’t just a pop-rap superstar—he was a true lyricist. The track is filled with subliminal shots at his rivals, from Pusha T to The Weeknd, and even takes subtle jabs at the industry politics that try to downplay his success. His confidence is sky-high, and he delivers each line with razor-sharp precision. Listening to 5AM in Toronto today, it’s clear why Drake has lasted so long in the game. When he locks in and focuses on pure rapping, very few can match his pen game. 9. Diplomatic Immunity (2018) Drake’s ability to switch between commercial hits and lyrical deep dives is unmatched. Diplomatic Immunity is one of his most overlooked gems, but real hip-hop fans know it’s one of his sharpest songs to date. The track is filled with layered bars, referencing politics, his wealth, and even his past relationships. He moves between personal reflections and braggadocious flexes seamlessly, showing why he’s both a superstar and a serious rapper. The beat is cinematic, and Drake treats it like an open diary, letting his thoughts flow freely. Even years later, Diplomatic Immunity proves that Drake doesn’t just make hits—he crafts moments. This track may not have dominated the charts, but it remains a standout for those who appreciate lyrical craftsmanship. 10. Do Not Disturb (2017) Drake closes out his More Life album with Do Not Disturb, a song that feels like a personal letter to his fans. Over a dreamy yet melancholic beat, he reflects on his career, the sacrifices he’s made, and the things that truly matter to him. This track is the perfect example of why Drake’s music resonates beyond trends. It’s raw, unfiltered, and filled with wisdom from someone who’s been at the top for so long. He acknowledges his mistakes, talks about growing as a person, and leaves listeners with a sense of closure. Do Not Disturb is one of those songs that you listen to when you need to reflect on life. It’s Drake at his most vulnerable, and that’s exactly why it stands the test of time. Drake has spent over a decade defining hip-hop and pushing the genre forward. While the conversation may be shifting toward Kendrick Lamar now, it’s important to recognize what Drake has done for the culture. His influence is undeniable, and these ten songs prove why he’s still a living legend. Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson This brother has a passion for poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.