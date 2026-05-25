Hunter Biden Interview With Candace Owens Leaves Many Black Americans Disappointed.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I don’t know if you have ever heard of Candace Owens, but those in the know will tell you she is no friend of most of the people you know if you are African American. We have enough people out there who look like us, but choose to work against our interest in any way they can. When they were born into the same race as we are, many of us assume they have the same interests as we have—especially when it comes to issues of race, justice, equality, goodwill, etc.

The enemy often chooses somebody who looks like us to make their point. Well, in the case at hand, since this is the political season, somebody who looks like us chose somebody whose family was often a friend. His father once led the political party to which many of us belong and more often than not, worked in our best interest. Before he was out of office he often did what he thought was in our best interest. You’ll know who I’m talking about by saying he appointed one of us to run for the office to replace him in 2024.

That’s fair, but, as for me, I wondered why he didn’t just resign from office when he decided not to run again, and allow the woman who would have become President when he resigned before his term was up. Of course, you know I am talking about former President Joe Biden who could have given us the First Black Female President—Kamala Harris. That would have allowed her to run as the incumbent President. That would have put another note in the annals of Black History (and women’s history) while others who don’t look like us were making every effort to erase the great positive history we’ve already made –against great odds.

So much for that disappointment, but we shouldn’t have expected too much as Dinah Washington once sang “How Can You Be Disappointed When You Are Disappointed All The Time?”

By now, you know what I was leading up to. Why was Hunter Biden sitting down with Candace Owens making a clown of himself? Did he know her history? Did Hunter think she was a friend to the Black people who took the lead in electing Hunter’s father to be President of the United States—providing him with privileges he personally screwed up?

We, Black people, stood by his father to the end—but Hunter still did an interview with Candace Owens who is known not to be a friend of Black people. Didn’t he know that? Through his and his Dad’s tough times, who stood by them? Didn’t he know that in good times and bad times, Black people stand by and support our friends? He didn’t do himself any favors by interviewing with Ms. Owens. Instead of presenting himself as one who was moving toward recovery, Hunter just gave his enemies more reasons for blocking his healing from the mistakes he made that hurt his father’s chances of becoming President for a second term. That would have been far better than what we are dealing with today!

My advice to Hunter and to others is to watch out for everything because there’re many out there doing all they can to betray us while pretending to help us. It’s time for us not to be led into mistakes by not knowing with whom we are talking and what the intentions of their conversations are! Hunter hasn’t helped our causes or his. We could have lived without the things he was led to discuss. Ms. Owens saying Democrats want Black people to fail is something that was true at another time, but if she wants to help us, she needs to update her position on who is working to make us fail now!

Written By Dr. E. Faye Williams

Official website; https://x.com/DrEFayeWilliams