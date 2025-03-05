Elon Musk & Donald Trump’s Economic Impact: Stock Plunge, Rising Prices & Political Blame Game.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Yes, the Dow Jones and NASDAQ has gone down almost 2,000 points since the Musk/Trump team took over the federal government. The price of eggs has not gone down but up. But people just need to chill and relax.

Mr. Musk and Mr. Trump got it all figured out and under control. No need to worry. They are working on “one very big, beautiful deal.” It is in the works.

If it does not work and the nation slides into recession, no problem they can blame it on President Biden, President Obama and Vice President Harris. If that does not work there is always Hillary and Nancy to blame.

Musk and Trump are extremely successful business tycoons who know how to get a dollar. So people just need to give them more time. Perhaps, it was somewhat ambitious of Trump to proclaim that he would bring down inflation and the price of eggs on the first day.

However, he was busy ending the Ukraine/Russia war on the first day. He was busy threatening the evil empires of Canada and Mexico. He was busy changing names on a map.

He was busy negotiating for Canada to be the 51st state and for Greenland to become part of the US. Making the official language of the US English and the official symbol the dodo bird. He just needs a few more days.

All of these things will help bring down the cost of eggs, bread and gasoline. Just give him some time. If he is not able to do it this term you can bet your last bottom dollar he will do it in his next term.

In the meantime, perhaps instead of having eggs with your bacon and home fries you can substitute grits or oatmeal. You could even do without the bacon since there is a chance it might be from Canada. Just eat grits and oatmeal. Try a grits or oatmeal sandwich.

As for Easter, if prices for eggs remain out of reach for families they can use rocks and potatoes to color. Where there is a will, there is a way.

Before we move on from eggs, if you are concerned about the economy taking a big hit, you might want to place your eggs, more likely, your grits in more than one basket. Economic indicators are heading down along with consumer confidence.

To protect your eggs nest (now referred to as your grit nest) you might want to diversify your portfolio. Diversification is okay in this case. It should not be confused with the evil Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). As the Musk/Trump team has pointed out, DEI is the root of all America’s problems.

But Americans don’t need to worry, Trump, the preternaturally businessman and deal maker, will lead the ship of America safely through troubled waters. He has a masterful track at that. If you don’t believe it, ask the small business owners and contractors in New York City and Atlantic City.

Since the Musk/Trump regime tens of thousands of federal employees have been fired. I don’t know how many were members of the Deep State. You know the Deep State that is its own secret government out to harm the American people.

I am at a loss however in understanding how so many of those fired were card carrying members of the Deep State. According to reports, those fired were provisional employees with less than two years of service. It is puzzling how they could have gained that much power in less than two years to control the apparatus of the federal government. I would have thought most would have been still trying to figure out how to get from the parking lot to their cubicles.

I am compelled to wonder if the overwhelming majority of the people who were let go must have been DEI hires. That is employees who were Black, woman, Asian, Latino, Muslim, Middle Eastern, gays and transgender. Or otherwise, anyone who was not a White male who was Christian and a nationalist. It would make sense. It would be interesting if the NAACP or some other organization obtained a demographic breakdown of the people fired to ensure White women, the greatest benefactors of DEI, were not significantly negatively affected.

If as reported the Musk/Trump regime goal is to reduce the federal workforce by at least two million employees, it might not make any noticeable dent in the federal workforce’s ability to deliver services. You can rest assured that they have that all figured out.

The Musk/Trump regime is committed to extending the 2017 tax cuts to millionaires, billionaires and major corporations. The savings from a reduced workforce as well as a significant slashing of various federal programs will allow the tax cuts to be continued. Let me clear. Try not to get lost in all the smoke and mirrors.

You can be quite certain that those federal employees being let go understand that their firing will be beneficial to the nation in the long run. There are probably a good number of those who have been fired who voted for the Musk/Trump team to do exactly what that team is doing.

Local economies and neighborhoods might experience a degree of loss. Individuals who may have student loans to pay, rents, mortgages and childcare may experience a setback. However, it is important for millionaires, billionaires and major corporations to have tax cuts to allow them as the creators of jobs and opportunities to be relieved of their unfair tax burdens. As everyone knows since 1619, it was millionaires, billionaires and major corporations that built America.

The Musk/Trump regime is committed to deporting 25 million undocumented immigrants from the US. It is something that a significant number of Americans support. It was a huge issue during the 2024 election. Twenty-five million individuals inside the US without documentation.

Twenty-five million individuals who, according to campaign ads, were blamed for the majority of crime in the U.S. and the country’s drug problem. These ads claimed they were secretly crossing the Southern and Northern borders, smuggling drugs, and forcing them onto American citizens.

I have not heard anything since the election is over regarding fentanyl and fentanyl related deaths. I have to assume the problem has been successfully eradicated. I wonder how many pounds and how many dollars worth of fentanyl have been seized at the border? Could it have been just one big con?

The undocumented had been blamed with either taking all the American jobs or were all on welfare taking benefits from Americans who were entitled to get them. Well, Trump and Musk have stepped forward and it looks like there will be no more abuse of such benefits by completely doing away with Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security. It would be a huge savings to the nation and would free up money for the tax cuts to the creators.

Let’s look closer at the numbers. Despite the number batted around that there are 25 million undocumented immigrants the true number is more like 11 million. Makes you wonder if perhaps in the rounding up of the unwanted there might be 14 million people who will find themselves in holding pens with the undocumented. Reminds me of the comedy “Born in East LA.” Would it be something if some of the people who were most vocal in support of Donald and Elon ended up in holding pens?

