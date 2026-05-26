Devout Christians: God’s Mercy And Healing Power Explained Through Scripture.

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Hebrews 2:17 – Therefore, in all things He had to be made like His brethren, that He might be a merciful and faithful High Priest in things pertaining to God,

The purpose of this study is to bring to light the goodness of God and his compassion toward us, not only for the forgiveness of sin but toward the sick to be healed.

W.E. Vines dictionary says compassion is to be moved as to one’s inwards (splanchna), to be moved with compassion, to yearn with compassion,” is frequently recorded of Christ towards the multitude and towards individual sufferers, – to suffer with another (sun, ‘with,’ pascho, ‘to suffer’), to be affected similarly, – to have mercy (eleos, “mercy”), to show kindness, by beneficence, or assistance.

In many scriptures throughout the New Testament and throughout the Bible, the words compassion and mercy have the same or similar meaning.

Psalms 145:8 – The Lord is gracious and full of compassion, Slow to anger and great in mercy.

This shows the very nature and heart of our Father towards us. This is an aspect that inspires faith for healing as none other. This shows that God is willing, not only able, for his children to have divine health.

We need to recognize God’s willingness to show mercy toward us, and not just seek the power of God, but to seek his mercy, and in that, the power of God will be manifested. Faith in God’s will and God’s love secures blessings, not faith in God’s power.

I think most of us agree that God is all powerful, but the church body as a whole doesn’t know that God’s will is to demonstrate that power in His love toward us. We must know that our Lord is willing as well as able before we can receive our healing by faith, for faith begins where knowledge of God’s Word is known. God’s Word shows us over and over that God is willing and as well as able and He is wanting us to reach out by faith and receive it.

Micah 7:18 – Who is a God like You, pardoning iniquity and passing over the transgression of the remnant of His heritage? He does not retain His anger forever, because He delights in mercy.

Micah is saying that God delights in mercy, if we could just get a revelation of that awesome fact, God wants us cleansed and whole.

I believe God is aggressive in His love toward us, and is always looking for opportunities to show His love toward us, but is very difficult for God to bless us when we won’t even acknowledge that He is willing. We know He is able, we must know He is very willing as well. Have you ever stopped to consider what it would be like to see your children hurting and you want to take care of them, you have the ability to help them, but they won’t acknowledge that you even want to help them, much less receive the help you have for them. How this must grieve the heart of the Father, for he delights in mercy.

Ephesians 3:20 – Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us.

It would seem that God would almost rather have us doubt His ability than His willingness. This shows that we know God can, but that He doesn’t care enough for us to even lift a finger to help, — you know, that’s for some one else, I never get healed. If you are talking like that, you are saying the opposite of what God is saying, in other words you are saying God won’t and that kind of confession has to change in order for you to receive. You can’t say God is unwilling and then expect to receive healing from Him, you see that’s exactly what you are doing if you are not lining your words with His words. You have to acknowledge the truth in order to receive it, and you must know the truth first in order to acknowledge it. Our Lord Jesus Christ is a gentlemen and He never forces His will on anybody! God is able but He is also willing to show us and give us His best.

Psalms 145:9 – The Lord is good to all, And His tender mercies are over all His works.

Healing is one of His works,

Healing is part of the redemptive plan of God, that was fulfilled in the completed work of our Lord Jesus Christ. How can God be a respecter of persons, and just bless a few special people? The answer to that is He can’t. The scripture we just quoted reads the Lord is good to all! Not just some but all, praise God. That means the wicked as well as the saints. How then, can we the children of God think that God will withhold the covenant blessing of healing from us, while he extends His tender mercies to all the wicked of the earth. We should realize that if God is willing to show His mercy to all the wicked of the earth, how much more is He willing to show the mercy of healing toward His own.

Psalms 25:10. – All the paths of the Lord are mercy and truth, To such as keep His covenant and His testimonies.

Since this is true, then the Christian that has been afflicted can say along with Solomon in —

2 Chron. 6:14. – “Lord God of Israel, there is no God in heaven or on earth like You, who keep Your covenant and mercy with Your servants who walk before You with all their hearts.

As we read before Jesus was moved with compassion toward the sick during His earthly ministry.

In Mk.1:40-41 – a leper came to Jesus and said, 40. If You are willing, You can make me clean.”

41. And Jesus, moved with compassion, put out His hand and touched him, and said to him, “I am willing; be cleansed.”

42. As soon as He had spoken, immediately the leprosy left him, and he was cleansed.

We see 2 important truths in this passage of Scripture, Jesus was moved with compassion, and the result of that compassion was God’s will was manifest, and the man was instantly cleansed. Jesus not only had the ability but was very willing for the man to be made whole.

Hebrews 13:8. – States that, Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.

This can only mean that since Jesus was compassionate toward the sick, and was willing to heal them then in His earthly ministry, that He is still compassionate toward the sick and is willing to heal them today.

Hebrews 8:6. – Says, But now He has obtained a more excellent ministry, in as much as He is also Mediator of a better covenant, which was established on better promises.

Now, since we have a better covenant, built on better promises, and Jesus has a more excellent ministry, how much more should we be able to receive healing in this age of grace than in the Old Covenant where we saw that God wanted to show his mercy to all!

Hebrews 2:17. – Says, Therefore, in all things He had to be made like His brethren, that He might be a merciful and faithful High Priest in things pertaining to God, to make propitiation for the sins of the people.

As I defined mercy at the beginning of this study, W.E. Vines dictionary defines mercy,

and another definition says, — not simply possessed of pity but actively compassionate.

This is used of Christ in His role as High priest. This verse of Scripture has no reference to Christ compassion as it was manifested during His earthly ministry, it is referring to His ministry from heaven, and his purpose for His incarnation in the earth, was for this end, that He might show compassion as our High Priest. Jesus went away to be with the Father, but He continually makes intercession for the saints, let us realize that His compassions is the same today as it was yesterday, and He yearns to help us!

He never changes, He’s the same yesterday today and forever. His attitude towards the sick has not changed one bit.

So many Christians today are in the dark in this area, and it never occurs to them that God’s compassion for the sick is the same as it is for the forgiveness of sins.

Psalms 103:2. Bless the Lord, O my soul, And forget not all His benefits:

3. Who forgives all your iniquities, Who heals all your diseases,

Forgiveness and healing go hand in hand, as the psalm says all His benefits, healing and forgiveness.

During Jesus entire earthly ministry he healed all that came to Him. The needs of the sick today are no different than in Jesus time, they needed healing then and they need healing now. Let me ask you a question, did Jesus withdraw His compassion, has he changed in some way and is no longer compassionate, or is he the same as the Word declares?

Praise God, He is the same as when He ministered bodily healing upon the earth, where bodily healing was bestowed upon all who sought it! Jesus is the same yesterday today and forever! Psalm 103 goes on to say;

Psalms 103:4. – Who redeems your life from destruction, Who crowns you with lovingkindness and tender mercies,

5. Who satisfies your mouth with good things, So that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s.

6. The Lord executes righteousness And justice for all who are oppressed.

7. He made known His ways to Moses, His acts to the children of Israel.

8. The Lord is merciful and gracious, Slow to anger, and abounding in mercy.

Finish story here; Devout Christians: God’s Mercy And Healing Power Explained Through Scripture.