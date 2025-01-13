2025 Predictions: Global Trends, Challenges, and Insights.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) At one time or another we all would like to know what’s in our future. Being a prognosticator is not difficult once you are able to discern the trends, patterns and habits of a person, group or nation. When we know ourselves we can predict or anticipate how we will respond in any given situation. Once you recognize these habits and patterns you can accurately predict future actions and behavior. So as we look into 2025 ,based upon recent events and behaviors we can confidently and assuredly predict what we will see in 2025.

In 2025 we will see more and more studies coming to light from around the world and the US about the adverse and potentially lethal effects of the COVID-19 “vaccines”. We will see that excess mortality rates are being seen as synonymous with COVID-19 remediation since their introduction into the marketplace.

In 2024 we saw studies from Seoul Korea’s National University Hospital that revealed the toxic effects of administering successive doses of COVID mRNA shots. Scientists at Sloan Kettering discovered mRNA deactivates tumor suppressing proteins in the human body. Studies have shown teenagers are 500% more likely to die following a COVID shot compared to the unvaccinated. And a psychiatric journal reported a spike in new onset psychosis following COVID -19 vaccination. I predict similar and more alarming facts will come forth in 2025 causing people to rethink the efficacy usefulness and safety of the COVID injections.

Based upon recent events we can confidently predict war and conflict will continue in West Asia as Israel escalates its genocidal policies and ethnic cleaning in Gaza and expands its wars against its neighbors to expropriate their lands and integrate that territory into their Greater Israel agenda. Israel is the aggressor here this is not defense because they are the aggressors, invaders and imperialists! The world sees the suffering and war crimes Israel is perpetrating in the region and its crimes against humanity will continue unabated due to the powerful influence Israel welds on the US and the West. The Israeli government will remain recalcitrant and implacable in its immorality despite world opinion and the continuing suffering and loss of life its policies generate.

Speaking of war the conflict in Ukraine will continue as the Axis of Insanity (the US UK and NATO) does all it can to prop up the failing efforts of the Ukraine government by providing weaponry, GPS guidance and technological logistics to the Ukrainians as the Ukrainians use the advanced weaponry the West is supplying to hit targets deep inside Russian territory. The Russian will counter and the tit for tat attacks will continue until saner heads bring all parties together to work out a workable peace deal, which at this point seems highly unlikely.

There will more and more fear porn/propaganda/disinformation about pandemics. In 2024 we saw the globalists attempt to manufacture fear and anxiety about Monkey Pox which in 2024 they rebranded into mPox. However, that didn’t work because in 2022 it was revealed Monkey Pox was a consequence of homosexual activity! That major revelation popped the Monkey Pox pandemic bubble.

Likewise in 2024 we saw several attempts to jin up fear about Avian or Bird Flu but the Bird Flu fear porn failed to gain traction. Millions of chickens and turkeys were euthanized which drove up the price of fowl but no pandemic materialized. The psychopaths then started looking at cows, mandating cows milk be pasteurized and over hyped the fact a handful of workers caught Bird Flu to make it seem like it is a legitimate threat. The globalists and their Big Pharma cohorts will continue to hype incidences of infection in humans to try to create panic and push the need for international pandemic treaties, more mRNA vaccines “to combat the ever growing threats” and for government to usurp more power to “combat the crisis”. Beware the old ‘Problem reaction Solution scenario. Look for them to keep pushing this scam and working to create a scenario where the H5N1 virus jumps from wild birds to mammals then to humans which will probably be a man made phenomenon rather than an organic natural happenstance!

Technocracy will become more pervasive with AI, technology and transhumanism continuing to become more and more integrated into our daily lives. We will become more like the back in the day Jetson’s cartoons, talking into devices, creating “personal relationships” with robots and mechanical devices and if the globalists have their way, we’ll become integrated with computers, the cloud or some other device perhaps a microchip implanted in our bodies. It’s called Bio-digital Convergence its also called synthetic biology and biotechnology. Of course they will tout it as must have post human progress and sadly most gullible humans will go for it hook, line and sinker.

On the domestic front Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States and he will attempt to succeed using material from Ronald Reagan’s old Make America Great Again playbook, making bombastic promises (he will never be able to keep even if he wanted to) to cut taxes, reduce government waste, spending and the size of government. Trump has already admitted he may not be able to do anything about prices.

Speaking of prices, in 2025 inflation will continue unabated because the real cause of inflation is the increase in the amount of money in circulation backed by no tangible assets which subsequently devalues the currency making things cost more. The cause of this phenomenon is the policies of the privately owned Federal Reserve Bank which also dictates interest rates meaning the costs of loans and the interest we earn on our savings accounts. As it stands now the Fed has created a massive disincentive against saving because it is cheaper to borrow money. They want us in debt! Unfortunately things will not improve in this regard. I can confidently predict US personal, government and corporate debt will continue to become even more onerous and spiral out of control.

Well Happy New Year. Here’s wishing you a safe, sane and healthy 2025. On the micro level, transform your mind, the rest will follow!

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com