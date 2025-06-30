Donald Trump’s 2025 Birthright Citizenship Decree Faces Supreme Court Showdown.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump issued an executive decree which limits US citizenship to only those born in the US to a parent who was a legal US citizen. Such citizenship also includes those who legally became US citizens through naturalization.

Currently, US citizenship has been granted to individuals who were born in the US even though their parents did not have legal US citizenship. Trump in his decree has said that will no longer be the way it works. If your parents are not legal US citizens you cannot be a US citizen regardless of being born in the US.

Various state Attorney Generals, primarily in states which are headed by Democratic state government administrations, challenged Trump’s decree as being unconstitutional. They argue that the 14th Amendment clearly states that “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

The Trump regime counters the argument of the various Democratic state Attorney Generals stating that the Fourteenth Amendment has never been interpreted to extend citizenship universally to everyone born within the US. The Fourteenth Amendment has always excluded from birthright citizenship persons who were born in the United States but not “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” That is despite the fact the person was born in the US if their parents were not legal US citizens they themselves were not legal citizens of the US.

As such in Trump’s decree it states that “consistent with this understanding, the Congress (not this one specifically but past Congresses) specified through legislation have stated that “a person born in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof” is a national and citizen of the US. at birth. That would mean and included any person born in the US whose parents were naturalized citizens of the US were automatically US citizens.

However, according to Trump’s decree, individuals who are not US citizens are:

(1) when that person’s mother was unlawfully present in the US and the father was not a US citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth, or

(2) when that person’s mother’s presence in the US at the time of said person’s birth was lawful but temporary (such as, but not limited to, visiting the US under the auspices of the Visa Waiver Program or visiting on a student, work, or tourist visa) and the father was not a US citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth.

Challenges to Trump’s decree by the state Democratic Attorney Generals in lower courts seeking injunctions to stop the current regime from enforcing the decree have been overwhelmingly successful. However, a recent US Supreme Court ruling has declared that those lower court rulings did not have the legal authority to block Trump’s nationwide decree.

The US Supreme Court did not deliberate or rule on the merits of the decree. Such a review and ruling will need to occur only after lower courts have reviewed and ruled on the merits of the decree to determine its constitutionality will the US Supreme Court review and render its definitive ruling.

When that occurs wouldn’t it be supreme (pun intended) if the US Supreme Court ultimately decided in favor of the Trump regime? That in its ruling US citizenship is limited, without exception, to only:

the descendants of individuals who were in the US at the time of its establishment in 1776;

Blacks and there descendants who were granted full US citizen through the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution; and

individuals and their descendants who received their US citizenship by the naturalized citizenship process.

That in its ruling the US Supreme Court points out that the US has always had an open border policy. That it was not until the 1920s did the US establish a national immigration system. Prior to the 1920s enactment the overwhelming majority of people who entered the US entered without any documents. Nor did they go through any naturalized citizenship process. Therefore, under the Trump decree the overwhelming majority of people who came into the US entered the US illegally and are not US citizens.

Their offspring and descendants despite being born in the US were in the US illegally. Those descendants include those currently in the US. Nevertheless, their offspring were assumed US citizens despite not being entitled to it.

The Court decides their descendants currently in the US have been voting illegally. They would no longer be allowed to vote. They would also be denied any and all benefits and entitlements of US citizenship. They would be stripped of such rights, benefits and entitlements since they were in the US illegally. Since they were not US citizens they would not have any due process.

The US Supreme Court recommends to the current regime that it proactively and aggressively use all departments and agencies of the US government to remove all persons in this country illegally. That individuals will be allowed three months to voluntarily deport themselves to the country of their choice.

However, after three months those individuals who cannot provide evidence that they are in the US as legal citizens can be forcibly removed. Any and all of their assets seized. Such assets would be retained by the government of the United States of America to be allocated to real US citizens.

Failure of the current regime to fulfill the US Supreme Court recommendations to the spirit and letter of its ruling would find the government in contempt of the Court.

Come on US Supreme Court do the right thing. We are counting on you. Let’s finally make America great again.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question? Comment? Regarding the above article. Feel free to send a message to this address: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.