Joe Biden’s Legacy: A Presidency of Controversy and Progressive Decline.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Greetings everyone. Here we are, the last week of the Biden-Harris reign, oops, administration. There will be much reflection this week, some factual, lots hyperbolic. And, of course, in the months and years to come, there will be books that tell all about what really happened behind the curtains. We are already seeing some confessing and admitting to the myth that many of us already knew: that Joe Biden possessed the mental acuity to be president, how absurd it was for the leftist DoJ to direct the FBI to conduct a raid of the former president, now President-Elect, Trump’s residence and seek criminal prosecution for the handling of “classified” documents. However, Joe Biden did not have authorization to have said documents, yet the excuse was that he was too old and not cognizant enough to be charged and tried. So, suppose someone is not cognizant enough to stand trial for offenses they committed. How can they be competent and cognizant enough to be President of the United States of America?

The legacy of Joe Biden will be that he was just a four-year blip between the Donald Trump administrations. We will always ask what happened to the mythical 81M who voted for Biden in 2020 but somehow faded away for Harris in 2024. Joe Biden departs the presidency with a record that will certainly go down as the worst of any American president…and please, stop counting jobs recovered from COVID as jobs he created.

Inheriting a rate of inflation of 1.4% and skyrocketing it to 9.1% is a dubious achievement. Yes, inflation is down to around 3-4%, but many commodities are still in the 20% range, year over year. Also consider the rise in gas prices, the selling off of our strategic petroleum reserve to China. The debacle of Afghanistan, where (13) Americans needlessly lost their lives (remember Joe Biden checked his watch at their ramp ceremony) and the willful and intentional undermining of our national sovereignty and the resulting loss of lives for Americans. Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, and the woman who was set ablaze on a NYC subway train are just a few of the American women who would be alive if not for Biden’s border policies.

We have not met our military recruiting and retention levels, but our military has become a sanctuary for insidious leftist DEI/CRT policies. Americans are seeing their taxpayer dollars go towards gender dysphoria treatments, not warfighting skills. We are also seeing our tax resources go to a faraway foreign country to protect their border rather than ours.

The legacy of Joe Biden is one that would tell Americans what type of appliances they could have in their homes, how much water they could flush, what food they could eat, and what car they could drive. Yet would leftists declare Trump a dictator? Yes, they did, as well as denigrate Trump and his supporters as Nazis, while Biden awarded the Nation’s highest civilian award to a Nazi collaborator, George Soros.

The legacy of Joe Biden was revealed in the 2024 presidential election, and it is the fate of the Democrat party…aka progressive socialism. Biden’s policies, which Kamala Harris articulated she had no regrets over and would not change, were resoundingly defeated, and I mean destroyed. And anyone offering Kamala Harris as a future political candidate and voting for her would only go to prove that Zombies do indeed exist. What Joe Biden displayed to the American people was the embodiment of far-leftism in America, leftism promulgated by the propaganda media and advocated for by the elites in the cabal of entertainment, culture and academia. Their utter disdain for our Constitutional Republic and hate of our children—the wanton sexualization, mutilation of their bodies, and dismembering them in the womb—turned out to be more than the American people could handle.

Yet, through it all, the left continues to quadruple down on their insanity. Just last week, newly elected California Senator Adam Schiff, more proof that zombies exist, stated that Democrats will continue their investigation of President Trump. Hmm, I think that Schiff should be investigating why Los Angeles is on fire.

As former president Jimmy Carter is lying in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda, the fate of the Democrat party is that their hopes for future presidents may be in a similar state. Bill Clinton, Barack Hussein Obama, and Joe Biden are the surviving Democrat presidents. And we are still dealing with the residual effects of Carter’s presidency: giving away the Panama Canal, the creation of the Department of Education, and the failures of the Community Reinvestment Act of 1978 that led to the 2008 financial crisis and ensuing mortgage-backed securities meltdown and subprime mortgage crisis. When you take a gander about the Country, who does the left have to offer as a presidential candidate?

Now, let’s not get too giddy and celebrate. Republicans have a knack for stealing defeat from the jaws of victory. If Republicans take their normal path of subservience and reticence to doing what is right and not standing up to the left, the midterm elections of 2026 will be telling. The legacy of Joe Biden will resonate in our minds for quite some time, but Republicans have to deliver. The fate of the Democrats will be felt for years, and they risk political exile. And what is quite delusional is that Biden, or whoever has been president, continues to enact executive orders, mandates, decrees, and edicts that will inflict pain upon the American people. It is as if the progressive socialist leftists do not understand the maxim, “When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.”

Joe Biden departs the Oval Office as an elderly, angry bird. The fate of the Democratic party is that Marxists have always been angry birds. Americans want happy Warriors who will defend our Republic. We don’t want zombies, angry birds, or socialists.

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://twitter.com/AllenWest