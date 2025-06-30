6 Beyoncé and Patti LaBelle Songs to Add to Your Pop & R&B Soul Playlist.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Sometimes, it’s amazing how two voices – from different eras – can still feel like they’re singing your story. Beyoncé and Patti LaBelle do that for me every time. Patti’s soul-stirring power and Beyoncé’s fearless reinvention show us that truth and emotion never go out of style — they just find new ways to hit you. Even now, with Beyoncé riding high on her Cowboy Carter Tour, she’s still channeling that same lineage of Black women’s strength that Patti’s been serving for decades.

This isn’t about who’s better — it’s about what happens when you line up their songs and let them talk to each other. So here’s my list of six Beyoncé vs. Patti LaBelle songs you should check out. May they hype you up, hold you when you’re hurting, and remind you there’s always a song that understands exactly where you are.

1. “If I Were a Boy” (Beyoncé) vs. “If Only You Knew” (Patti LaBelle)

Beyoncé’s “If I Were a Boy” stands out in her discography because of its raw honesty. The song strips away the glitz of Sasha Fierce, showing Beyoncé as a storyteller willing to lay bare the double standards women face in love. That tender ache in her delivery makes it timeless — there’s a quiet strength in the way she holds back her power until the bridge hits. You can feel her frustration and wishful thinking all at once. It’s still relatable in 2025 because the gender dynamics she exposes haven’t vanished. In fact, the song feels even more relevant in an era when relationship roles are constantly being re-examined.

The visuals for “If I Were a Boy” add another layer — Beyoncé plays a cop, flipping the script on the stereotypical ‘tough guy’ role. It makes you sit with the irony: how different would relationships look if men felt the same consequences women do? Even now, when she performs it live — or when you revisit it during her Cowboy Carter Tour — that stripped-down arrangement hits you right in the gut. It’s one of those songs you put on repeat when you need a good cry and a reminder of your own worth.

On the flip side, Patti LaBelle’s “If Only You Knew” is pure, old-school soul magic. Patti sings like she’s testifying — her ad-libs feel improvised yet perfectly controlled. What’s so brilliant is how the song’s simple lyric — wanting someone to know how deeply you love them — becomes an epic journey through her vocal runs. In an age where songs often feel overproduced, Patti’s performance is a masterclass in letting the human voice do the work.

The song still shows up in romantic playlists for good reason — it’s tender but powerful. And if you’ve ever seen Patti perform it live, you know she takes her time, letting the audience feel every drop of that longing. Compared to Beyoncé’s modern ballad, “If Only You Knew” feels like a warm vinyl hug, a reminder that some love stories never age — and some secrets never stop needing to be told.

2. “Love on Top” (Beyoncé) vs. “New Attitude” (Patti LaBelle)

“Love on Top” is Beyoncé in her feel-good, nostalgic bag. It’s a deliberate throwback — you can hear her channeling Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston, pouring her joy into those unstoppable key changes. It’s fun, flirty, and full of vocal acrobatics that only she could make sound so easy. You can’t help but smile when you hear her voice keep climbing higher — it’s that rare song that feels like the sun bursting through clouds.

Part of its magic is that it’s so performative — when Beyoncé brings it to the stage, the costume changes, the choreography, and that last run of key changes feel like she’s showing off for the fans she loves so much. It’s not just a song about romantic love — it’s about celebrating how good it feels when people see your worth and keep lifting you up. It works today because it reminds you not to settle — whether it’s in relationships or friendships. Your joy should always be at the top.

Patti’s “New Attitude” comes at self-love from a completely different angle. Where “Love on Top” feels romantic and bubbly, “New Attitude” is the theme song for a whole life transformation. From the second that synth hits, you want to pull out your power blazer and strut down the street like you’ve left your old self behind. Patti’s voice has that joyful rasp — it’s like she’s your big sister, pulling you out of your funk and saying, “Get up, get moving, and don’t look back.”

What’s beautiful is that both songs encourage reinvention. “Love on Top” is about being lifted up by love; “New Attitude” is about lifting yourself up, no permission needed. It’s why they still pair so well on a playlist today — whether you’re falling in love again or falling back in love with yourself.

3. “Halo” (Beyoncé) vs. “Somebody Loves You Baby (You Know Who It Is)” (Patti LaBelle)

“Halo” has become Beyoncé’s signature ballad for a reason — it blends pop accessibility with gospel sensibility. The song’s production feels like a church service wrapped in modern pop. When she opens up in the chorus — “Everywhere I’m looking now…” — there’s a sense of release, like she’s exhaling all her fears and letting the light in. Even people who don’t usually listen to ballads get drawn in because “Halo” is more than a love song — it’s about faith in something bigger, whether that’s a partner, yourself, or the universe.

And when Beyoncé performs it live, it feels spiritual. The stage lights, the fans swaying, that big final belt — you’re witnessing a pop star slip into preacher mode, reminding you that some loves really do feel heaven-sent. It’s the kind of song that’s gone viral on TikTok countless times — newlyweds walking down the aisle, best friends surprising each other — because everyone wants to feel that “you save me” moment.

Meanwhile, Patti LaBelle’s “Somebody Loves You Baby” is the opposite kind of intimacy. It’s warm, grounded, and deeply human. Where “Halo” lifts you into the clouds, Patti keeps you rooted. Her delivery is conversational, as if she’s right in the room with you, pouring tea and saying, “Baby, you’re loved. You don’t even know how much.” It’s soothing, the kind of song you play when you’re curled up under a blanket, needing that reminder that someone out there cares for you without conditions.

One of the most beautiful things about Patti’s version is how it feels timeless — the production doesn’t overpower her; it just lets her voice wrap around you like a hug. In 2025, both songs are still powerful. “Halo” is what you play when you’re ready to fly. “Somebody Loves You Baby” is what you play when you need to rest in the love you already have.

4. “Run the World (Girls)” (Beyoncé) vs. “Lady Marmalade” (Patti LaBelle)

“Run the World (Girls)” isn’t just a song — it’s an attitude, a call to arms. When Beyoncé dropped it in 2011, she reminded everyone that pop can be political and still bang in the club. The track is built for the stage: stomping beats, fierce dance breaks, and lyrics that feel like battle cries. Even if you’ve heard it a million times, those drums still make you want to put your shoulders back and take up space.

It’s not the easiest song to sing along to — the melody is secondary to the message — but that’s what makes it brilliant. It’s less about being pretty and more about being powerful. Watching Beyoncé perform it live — like she did during the Formation World Tour and in recent nods on the Cowboy Carter Tour — you can see she means every word. It’s become a rally anthem for generations of women demanding more.

“Lady Marmalade,” on the other hand, kicked down doors long before Beyoncé took the throne. Patti and Labelle turned a taboo topic — sex work — into an anthem of sisterhood and sexual liberation. The ‘70s funk production, the French hook, and Patti’s sassy delivery made the song a cultural lightning bolt. It’s no wonder it keeps getting covered and sampled — you just can’t improve on that original magic.

Even now, when Patti performs “Lady Marmalade,” she’s unapologetic. She makes you want to live out loud, embrace your sensuality, and not be ashamed of owning it. The song paved the way for artists like Beyoncé to reclaim sexuality on their own terms.

Together, these two songs are a reminder that Black women in music have always been at the frontlines of cultural change — breaking the rules, rewriting the narrative, and making sure the world knows who really runs it. Put them both on your playlist when you need a reminder to walk a little taller, speak up louder, and never dim your shine.

5. “Irreplaceable” (Beyoncé) vs. “On My Own” (Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald)

“Irreplaceable” (2006) is Beyoncé in her full grown-woman era, serving sharp wit and self-respect with every line. It’s more than just a catchy hook — it’s a reminder that heartbreak doesn’t have to break you. That acoustic guitar riff feels conversational and familiar, almost like a friend strumming chords while you vent. And that hook, “To the left, to the left…”, is still iconic — a clapback that’s now part of pop culture’s breakup lexicon.

What makes “Irreplaceable” timeless is how universal it feels. Beyoncé isn’t screaming or weeping; instead, she’s calm, confident, and clear-eyed about what she deserves. There’s humor woven into the shade — “I can have another you in a minute…” — that makes you want to stand up a little straighter the next time someone doesn’t value you. Even now, nearly two decades later, you’ll hear that line quoted on social media whenever someone kicks out a toxic ex or walks away from a bad deal.

Patti LaBelle’s “On My Own,” her beautiful duet with Michael McDonald from 1986, shows what happens when that raw breakup energy settles into bittersweet acceptance. The song’s power is in its honesty — sometimes you really do end up alone, but that doesn’t mean you’re broken. Patti’s verses bring the vulnerability, while Michael’s husky tone gives the track a grounded sadness. Their harmonies in the chorus — “On my own, once again now…” — feel like two people realizing they were never quite on the same page but still wishing each other well.

What’s special is how grown-up it feels. Where Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable” makes you slam the door, Patti’s “On My Own” lets you sit on the porch, look at that closed door, and say, “It hurts — but I’ll be fine.” Play them together and you’ll get the full spectrum: the fire of righteous anger and the wisdom of letting go with grace. It’s proof that heartbreak songs don’t have to be all tears or all toughness — the best ones, like these, hold both.

6. “Freedom” (Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar) vs. “You Are My Friend” (Patti LaBelle)

“Freedom,” from Beyoncé’s Lemonade (2016), is nothing short of a modern freedom hymn — an anthem that straddles gospel revival and protest march. From the moment the beat drops, there’s an urgency in Beyoncé’s voice — it’s not polished pop perfection, it’s a raw, spiritual roar. Her vocals crack and strain in all the right places, like she’s channeling centuries of struggle and survival. When Kendrick Lamar jumps in, it takes the track even higher — his verse weaves through personal pain and systemic injustice, making it feel both intimate and universal.

What gives “Freedom” its staying power is that it’s not just a song — it’s a cathartic purge. It’s the soundtrack for a generation still fighting, still hoping, still believing in liberation that hasn’t fully arrived yet. The live performances are even more powerful — the stomping feet, the gospel choir, the sweat on Beyoncé’s brow. She’s not just singing about freedom — she’s fighting for it with every note. Even in 2025, it’s impossible to hear it and not feel something wake up in your chest.

Patti LaBelle’s “You Are My Friend” (1978) is a different kind of freedom song — one rooted in the safety of community and the power of unconditional love. It starts like a prayer, gentle piano and Patti’s soft, open delivery wrapping around you like a blanket. But when she hits that bridge, her voice climbs to the heavens — the gospel training she grew up with on full display. You can practically hear the church pews creak and the congregation hum along.

There’s something so healing about this track. It reminds you that liberation isn’t just about marching in the streets — it’s about knowing someone has your back when you come home, exhausted and hurting. The song has been covered by so many because it’s timeless — the message that true friends are family is never out of date.

Put these two side by side, and you get the full picture of what freedom looks like for Black women artists: the public fight and the private circle. Beyoncé’s “Freedom” is the cry that rattles walls; Patti’s “You Are My Friend” is the hug that holds you up when your voice is tired. Both feel as necessary now as when they were released — maybe even more so.

Every time I revisit these songs, I’m reminded that good music doesn’t get old — it grows with you. Listening to Beyoncé and Patti LaBelle back to back is like sitting with two generations of wisdom, passion, and unfiltered honesty. One might be your mirror when you’re down; the other might be the hand on your back pushing you forward.

So the next time you need a soundtrack for your heartbreak, your glow-up, your late-night kitchen dance party, or that quiet moment when you just need to feel seen — press play on these songs. Let Beyoncé and Patti remind you that no matter what you’re facing, you’re not alone – and your voice, too, deserves to be heard.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

Where poetry and music find soul — bold reflections from a Black man’s perspective.

He may also be contacted at: JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com | Official Site: JamarJackson.Site.