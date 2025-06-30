8 Gerald Levert Songs for Old School R&B Fans.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Gerald Levert had a voice that could melt the coldest heart — powerful, raw, and wrapped in warmth. Born into soul royalty as the son of Eddie Levert of The O’Jays, he didn’t just follow in his father’s footsteps — he forged his own lane with a style that married old-school passion and contemporary edge. He wasn’t just singing; he was storytelling, giving voice to heartache, intimacy, joy, and vulnerability in a way that felt both personal and universal.

His discography spans solo hits, group anthems with LeVert, and collaborative magic with LSG. Across it all, Gerald delivered consistent authenticity. Whether laying down a slow jam or belting a heartfelt ballad, his sound carried emotional weight — the kind that lingers long after the final note. There was no mistaking his baritone, no duplicating his depth. He was a once-in-a-generation artist who made R&B feel grown, lived-in, and real.

Even now, years after his untimely passing, his music stands tall among the best. His songs remain a safe haven for anyone who appreciates soul that speaks from the heart. From bedroom ballads to regretful confessions, Gerald had a song for every shade of love. These eight selections represent just a glimpse into the depth of his artistry — songs that still sound like they were made yesterday, ready to touch new listeners and comfort long-time fans.

So lean in, let the beat slow down, and let Gerald’s voice remind you of what true R&B sounds like — rich, emotional, and forever timeless.

1. “Baby Hold On to Me”

One of Gerald Levert’s signature tracks, “Baby Hold On to Me” remains an essential listen for any R&B fan. Released as part of his debut solo album Private Line, the song showcased Gerald’s ability to craft a love song that felt both intimate and instantly memorable. Co-written with his father, the legendary Eddie Levert of The O’Jays, the track bridged old-school soul and ‘90s R&B in the best possible way, blending family legacy with fresh perspective.

What stands out is how the melody rides that gently swaying groove. The production is classic early ‘90s: a smooth bassline, delicate keys, and background harmonies that never overpower Gerald’s commanding lead. His voice swoops and soars yet always sounds conversational — like he’s right there beside you, reassuring you that the love is real and worth holding onto. It’s that warmth and sincerity that make the song feel like a comforting embrace.

Over the years, “Baby Hold On to Me” has become one of those timeless love songs that refuses to fade. You’ll still hear it in quiet storm radio sets, at weddings, and on slow jam playlists, reminding us that good love songs never age. There’s something about the honest vulnerability in Gerald’s tone — he doesn’t just sing the words; he lives inside them, pulling you into that safe space where love feels possible, even when life gets complicated.

Play this one late at night with the lights low, or during a quiet drive when you want a moment of reflection. Let it be a reminder that commitment is more than just words — it’s an action, a promise. Gerald reminds us that when love is real, it’s always worth fighting for. And when his voice says, “Baby hold on to me,” it feels less like a request and more like a guarantee you can believe in.

2. “Casanova” (with LeVert)

Before Gerald went solo, he was the undeniable lead voice of LeVert, the trio he formed with his brother Sean and childhood friend Marc Gordon. “Casanova” was the group’s biggest hit — a track that didn’t just put them on the map but kept them there. The song’s success in 1987 signaled that the new generation of R&B had arrived, ready to blend pop hooks with streetwise swagger.

Everything about “Casanova” radiates that late ‘80s urban pop vibe — the bouncy synth line, the skittering drum machine, the earworm chorus that sticks with you long after the last note. But it’s Gerald’s charismatic vocals that make it more than just another upbeat dance track. He brings a playful defiance to the lyrics, insisting he’s no heartbreak kid but a lover worth believing in. You hear the grin in his delivery, but it’s never corny — it’s charming and confident in just the right balance.

Listening now, “Casanova” feels like a blueprint for the New Jack Swing movement that would soon dominate radio and clubs in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. It’s a feel-good record that never tries too hard. Even if you’re hearing it for the first time today, it fits right in with modern throwback playlists or any gathering where you want the dance floor to fill up fast.

Put this on when you need a boost of carefree energy. It’s impossible not to tap your feet or sing along to that “I ain’t much on Casanova…” hook. For anyone tracing the DNA of male R&B groups like New Edition or Bell Biv DeVoe, “Casanova” is required listening — a reminder that the Levert family didn’t just inherit soul music; they shaped its future.

3. “Answering Service” (with LeVert)

“Answering Service” is a hidden gem from LeVert’s early catalog that shows just how good storytelling can turn a simple theme into a timeless tune. On the surface, it’s about something that now feels hilariously dated: missing someone’s call and hoping they check your message. But behind that ‘80s concept is a universal truth — the ache of wanting to connect with someone who feels out of reach.

The production is pure ‘80s R&B at its best: shimmering keyboards, drum machine taps, and layered background vocals that wrap around Gerald’s lead like velvet. There’s a gentle urgency in his delivery — you can hear the longing in every note as he pleads, “Please give me a call on my answering service.” It’s the way he sings it, like every word is a lifeline to someone he can’t bear to lose.

What makes “Answering Service” so enduring is how it captures a specific moment in time yet still resonates today. In an era when people fire off a text or DM in seconds, the idea of waiting by the phone feels almost romantic — a reminder that real connection used to take effort and patience. Gerald’s voice makes that longing feel beautiful instead of sad, proof that sometimes the best R&B songs are about the space between people as much as the moments they come together.

Put this one on during a rainy afternoon or when you’re feeling nostalgic for a time when love felt less instant and more intentional. It’s a reminder that sometimes the sweetest part of loving someone is the waiting — the hope that when they finally pick up, it’ll all be worth it.

4. “I’d Give Anything”

If there’s one track that lets Gerald Levert’s incredible vocal range and emotional honesty shine, it’s his soulful version of “I’d Give Anything.” Originally recorded by country band Boy Howdy, Gerald’s cover turned the ballad inside out, transforming it into an R&B standard that feels like an open wound and a healing balm all at once.

The production on his version is lush but restrained — a gentle piano line, subtle strings, and harmonies that cushion his lead vocal without stealing its thunder. Gerald sings like he’s working through real regret in real time; you can hear the raw edge of loss in every run and the desperation in the way he clings to each note. He doesn’t just cover the song — he inhabits it, making every word feel lived-in and painfully honest.

“I’d Give Anything” is the kind of song that hits you square in the chest, especially if you’ve ever let love slip through your fingers. It’s the rare cover that outshines the original, not because the arrangement is drastically different but because Gerald’s voice carries a depth that feels impossible to fake. It’s confessional, cathartic, and deeply human.

Play this one when you’re in the mood to feel every emotion you’ve tucked away — the loves lost, the apologies never made, the “what ifs” you still hold close. It’s a reminder that vulnerability is a strength, not a weakness, and that sometimes the greatest singers are the ones who dare to show us how it really feels to wish for a second chance. Gerald’s rendition remains a high-water mark for ‘90s ballads — and a testament to the power of a voice that refuses to let your heart off easy.

5. “School Me”

“School Me” is one of those Gerald Levert songs that shows off his playful side while staying rooted in serious vocal chops. Taken from Private Line, it’s an ode to being taught the ropes of love by someone who knows exactly what they’re doing. The groove is laid-back and funky, with just enough bounce to keep you hooked — a perfect slice of early ‘90s grown-folk R&B that hits as smooth as silk.

What makes “School Me” stand out is the balance of innocence and sensuality. Gerald leans into the student-teacher metaphor with a wink, but the delivery is far from corny — it’s sly, respectful, and full of the charm that made him so beloved. The layered background vocals add extra polish, creating a plush soundscape that makes you want to lean in closer to every word.

Even decades later, the song feels so relatable. Who hasn’t wanted to be “schooled” in love by someone who knows how to handle your heart with care? It’s a universal fantasy wrapped in a slick melody and a chorus that gently sticks in your head. The production holds up beautifully too — live bass, warm keys, and just enough drum machine snap to keep it anchored in that golden age of ‘90s R&B.

Play this one during a chill house party, an intimate dinner, or any time you want to remind yourself that the best lessons in love are the ones you learn together. If you ever doubted that Gerald could balance grown-man romance and playful charm in one track, “School Me” is all the proof you need — he was always a master at making desire sound downright classy.

6. “Thinkin’ Bout It”

By the late ‘90s, Gerald Levert had settled into his role as one of R&B’s most consistent hitmakers, and “Thinkin’ Bout It” is a gem that captures the emotional honesty that made him so dependable. Off his album Love & Consequences, this track is a slow burn — equal parts smooth groove and soul-searching confessional, showing Gerald wrestling with the ups and downs of a relationship that’s drifting into troubled waters.

From the very first notes, the production hums like a heartbeat — soft but steady. Warm basslines, trickling keys, and minimal percussion create a moody atmosphere that feels as intimate as a midnight conversation. Gerald’s vocals are perfectly suited for this kind of late-night vibe: strong yet vulnerable, worn but hopeful. He brings just enough frustration into his delivery to make you feel like you’re eavesdropping on someone’s deepest thoughts.

What makes “Thinkin’ Bout It” feel so fresh even today is how real it is. Gerald doesn’t sugarcoat the push-and-pull that happens when trust is bruised. He sings about temptation, mistakes, and the desire to fix what’s broken — themes that hit just as hard now as they did in 1998. It’s not just a song; it’s a mirror for anyone who’s tried to figure out whether love is worth fighting for when the road gets rocky.

This is the track you put on when you’re untangling your own heart knots. Play it during a solo drive, or with a glass of something strong when you need to sit with your thoughts. Gerald reminds us that the best R&B doesn’t just soundtrack the good times — it speaks to the complicated corners of love too, giving you permission to feel every messy piece of it.

7. “Mr. Too Damn Good”

“Mr. Too Damn Good” is Gerald Levert at his most self-assured, playful, and slyly seductive. Pulled from his 1999 album G, this track is the musical equivalent of a wink and a confident grin — an anthem for anyone who knows they bring something special to the table in love and isn’t afraid to say it out loud.

The groove is impossible to resist: a slick, rolling bassline, silky guitar licks, and smooth keys that blend together like a fine cocktail. Gerald delivers every line with the swagger of a man who’s been around enough to know his worth but still has that old-school gentleman’s touch. He walks the line between bragging and blessing — and somehow makes you believe every word.

What really makes “Mr. Too Damn Good” work is the warmth under all that bravado. You can tell he’s not just puffing up his chest — he’s reminding his lover not to take him for granted. It’s a playful warning, wrapped in a beat that practically demands a head nod. And yet, there’s never a moment where it feels mean-spirited or arrogant. It’s feel-good confidence, the way only Gerald could deliver.

Decades later, “Mr. Too Damn Good” feels like a reminder that self-love and healthy pride should always be part of the relationship equation. Throw this on when you need a mood lift, when you’re getting ready for a date, or when you want to strut around your living room like you own every bit of your worth — because sometimes, you really are too damn good.

8. “Taking Everything”

If you really want a song that captures the raw emotion Gerald Levert poured into his solo work, “Taking Everything” is the one. Released as a single from his Love & Consequences album, this ballad is the kind of slow-burner that leaves you sitting in your feelings long after the final note fades. It’s a confessional anthem about heartbreak, betrayal, and that breaking point where love turns to painful acceptance — and Gerald sells every single word with soul-draining honesty.

Right from the first line, you hear the exhaustion and disbelief in his voice: “Never thought you bring me so much pain / Lord knows I tried to keep you happy girl in every way” He’s not just singing; he’s testifying, cracking himself open for the listener. The stripped-down production — a mournful piano, understated strings, and a steady, heartbeat-like drum pattern — frames Gerald’s voice perfectly, giving him all the room he needs to bleed truth into the mic. You can almost picture him in the booth, eyes closed, pouring out every ounce of hurt.

What makes “Taking Everything” timeless is that its story is painfully universal. It’s not just about a relationship ending — it’s about the betrayal that comes when someone leaves and takes parts of you with them: your trust, your security, your best intentions. Gerald doesn’t pretend to be unaffected or to shrug it off. He lets the pain linger, and in doing so, gives every listener permission to feel their own heartbreaks more honestly.

The beauty is in the details: his subtle ad-libs that sound like exhaled prayers, the cracks in his voice when the anger creeps in, and the way he almost whispers the chorus — like saying the words out loud still stings. It’s the kind of delivery that makes you pause whatever you’re doing and just listen, really listen, because it feels like a conversation you’ve had in your own head a hundred times.

Put “Taking Everything” on when you’re ready to process hurts you’ve tucked away for too long. It’s that track you turn to when you need to remind yourself that you’re not alone in loving deeply and sometimes losing badly. Gerald reminds us that the best R&B doesn’t just make you want to dance or fall in love — it gives you room to cry, grieve, and come out stronger on the other side. And when that final note trails off, you’re left with the quiet truth that healing begins the moment you stop pretending you’re fine.

“Taking Everything” stands as a testament to why Gerald Levert’s music still feels so real. He never shied away from singing about the parts of love that leave scars — and that’s why, all these years later, his voice still feels like a friend who tells you it’s okay to feel every bit of it.

Gerald Levert’s music doesn’t age — it matures. These songs aren’t just relics of a golden era in R&B; they’re ongoing reminders of what it means to sing with purpose, to connect with listeners on a soul-deep level. His catalog feels like a conversation that continues long after he’s gone, still offering guidance, healing, and warmth to those willing to listen.

There’s something comforting about knowing that no matter the moment — whether you’re falling in love, nursing a heartbreak, or simply reflecting on life — there’s a Gerald Levert song that fits. That’s the mark of a true artist. His ability to make people feel seen through music remains unmatched, and it’s why his voice still feels like a trusted friend, even in silence.

Play these songs with intention. Let them fill the room and reach into the corners of memory and emotion. Gerald gave us a gift, one that keeps giving — and in honoring that gift, we keep his spirit alive. Soul never dies, and neither does the voice of Gerald Levert.

