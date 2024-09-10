America: This Is Who We Are 2024.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The first reaction a vast majority of Americans had after hearing the tragic student shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia was to wonder what race the shooter was. Yes, that is true. No doubt about it. People might want to say otherwise but let’s face it Americans among other things have a problem with truth.

There were a significant number of white Americans who hoped the 14 year old shooter was Black or a person of color. It was especially true of those who have drunk the Kool-Aid that Blacks and other people of color are the virus that has plagued the US.

Some even went as far as to hope the shooter was an immigrant. It would play nicely into the sick political narrative articulated and fed by Don the Con, the Chaos Queen, each day since he descended from hell.

The sun does not shine. “Let us blame the immigrants.” Americans have a serious problem with addiction. “Let us blame the immigrants.” Apparently, immigrants are holding Americans down and forcing them to take needles to their arms and shoot poison inside themselves. Apparently, immigrants are forcing Americans to snort drugs up their noses. Americans has a drug problem so let’s blame immigrants. This is who we are.

There were a significant number of Blacks who when they heard about the high student shooting over the next several hours went from one website to the next. They were actively looking for information and/or a photo of the alleged shooter.

Did they do that because they thought they might know the shooter? No. They did it because they were hoping and praying the shooter was not a Black youth. They knew if it had been a Black youth there were those who would use the youth race to justify not just vile comments but vile actions against Blacks.

“Oh, no we wanted” stated Chuck.

“Oh yes you would,” responded Julian.

“You people are always seeing racism,” stated Chuck.

“Yes, because you people created the race card and play it every chance you can. You people because you have white race schizophrenia (WRS) can’t get us out of your head. President Obama has not been the President eight years now and you are still upset about that,” responded Julian.

Before the photo of the alleged shooter was published by the media, the racists among us posted comments to the effect that the shooter was Black or a person of color. Why, because the media had not released a photo within minutes within the first hour of the shooting. Their comments implied that the media was trying to hide that fact.

At the same time, there were significant numbers of Blacks and other people of color who suspected that the reason there was no photo within the first hours of the shooting was because the alleged had to be white.

“If it was a Black you you know by now not only would they have the youth’s photo, but photos of his parents, grandparents and great grandparents. “That is not true.” Oh, yes it is and you know it. But regardless of race, color or creed one thing about Americans is that they all refused to accept truth. As they say, “You can’t handle the truth.”

The truth is that a 14 year old boy took a gun and killed four people. The truth is that in America in September 2024, such an act is no big deal. School shootings have become so frequent and commonplace that it is just another day in America. Just another news story. That tells you something about America and its people and it is not good.

Maybe if there had been forty people killed, clearly 400 people killed at one time it might have forced Americans at least for a moment to at least pay attention. Unfortunately, that moment would be short. They would soon move on to the next story.

The political people would wipe off their dusty statements and reissue them once again. “My thoughts and my prayers go out to the families of the victims.” But don’t expect them to do jack squat. Because the US Constitution, which many have never read, they proclaim gives Americans the right to arm themselves to the teeth and kill all whom they believe are not American or human.

Forty white students killed at one time by one or more shooters. Forty Black students killed at one time by one or more shooters. Forty Hispanic/Latinx students killed at one time. Forty Asian-American students killed at one time. Would it be handled differently by the political people? The media? The American people? You really believe it would not?

It is amazing that everytime a shooting like the one which just occurred there are so many comments posted that reference Chicago. Somehow, someway Chicago is always singled out to counter those who suggest that America and Americans take a more responsible, more adult, more humane approach to the epidemic of gun violence in America.

Chicago is not mentioned because of its stringent gun control laws. It is mentioned because it is viewed as a majority Black city and was the home of the first Black President Barack Obama. But such comments are not racists because America is the least racist country in the world. Don’t take my word for it. Don the Con the Chaos Queen, Mitchel McConnel and Jim Johnson have stated that America is not and has never been racist. There you have it from the authorities. They would not lie to you.

Some Americans are concerned about Little Putin and others outside of the US bring ruin to this nation. Their concern is understood but misplaced.

American when it falls and it seems headed that way, sooner rather than later, will be because Americans destroyed America. To put it another way, if there is a hell beyond, you can rest assured that it will be filled with Americans. May God Bless the people of the World. And may He send America sooner rather than later to hell.

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question? Comment? Regarding the above article. Feel free to send a message to this address: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.