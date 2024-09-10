Donald Trump’s Choice of JD Vance: A Risky VP Pick That Could Cost Him the Election.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Donald Trump never valued Mike Pence as a Vice President. In the end, I believe he felt that Mike Pence was weak when in fact Mike Pence was a career politician, Republican, and even though I absolutely disagree with his politics he had some sense of decency as a public official. He had some respect for the governance and democracy of the United States. Convicted felon Donald Trump is running for president again, as he has received the Republican nomination. He chose JD Vance, a senator from Ohio, as his running mate. For those that that knew of JD Vance in the past, they may not have thought this was a bad decision. JD Vance came highly recommended to Donald Trump by those behind the Heritage Project, supporters of Project 2025, some Republican donors, and even people like Elon Musk. Enough heavy weights in the party felt JD Vance would be a good running mate for Donald Trump. Trump’s two eldest sons were clearly fans of JD Vance to run on this ticket with their father.

However, one can only wonder if all parties involved understood how terrible of a choice this could be; maybe they decided to take a gamble with the campaign. In little to no time, JD Vance has managed to turn many on the fence voters against Trump. JD Vance is a part of why some Republicans have decided that they must choose country over party, and they cannot stand behind Donald Trump. It looks like Trump has found a running mate that is as reckless as he is, and equally as offensive. There are groups of people in the United States that it is detrimental to upset. As a whole one of those groups is women. JD Vance has managed to isolate women from both the left and the right. He has proven that he is just as bold and loud as Trump, with absolutely no remorse or regard for the things that come out of his mouth. We know that Trump’s presentation is very unpresidential. When he stands at the podium for rallies, we are often questioning his mental status may be because of how disjointed, incoherent, and unrealistic Donald Trump can be. Many may start wondering the same thing about JD Vance.

We know Trump has his die hard MAGA supporters that will follow him no matter what he says or does. It’s very cult like and behavior, and they welcomed JD Vance into their ranks, not realizing what this will cost their campaign everything. It is a woman’s choice to decide if she’s going to have children or not, as sure as men do not give birth. Furthermore, there are some women who long to be mothers, but they don’t get to the right to choose children because their body doesn’t allow. To make “cat lady” jokes about childless women is cold, heartless, and disrespectful. Those comments totally dismiss life, the struggle, the pain, and the feelings of women across America regardless of party lines. Not being a mother doesn’t stop a teacher from doing her job. It never stopped her from educating and caring for the children of the community. It never stopped women from enacting positive change on their communities, and this nation. In areas where women are in leadership, they are growing and leading regardless of if they are a mother.

We don’t apply these types of stigmatism to men that do not have children. So why would we do this to women? Well, it’s not we… that’s JD Vance’s position on women that our childless. We might as well queue up “The Handmaid’s Tale”, because he’s all for it. The worst part is not just his commentary, but the fact that his wife would defend him. What’s more jarring is even when given the opportunity to apologize for his commentary he was too arrogant to do so. Is this really someone we want as Vice President of the United States and 2nd in Executive Branch Leadership?

It is no secret that the United States is struggling when it comes to education these days. It is unfortunate that the Republican Vice-Presidential nominee feels that university is the nemesis of the right in this country. That is a very dangerous position to take; to think that the halls of higher education are not places where our minds learn to expand, grow, where we learn how to think, and be objective instead he attacks true education. Just when we thought Trump could not do worse, he chose someone who could do worse and has some knowledge of how government works. We are not questioning if JD Vance can put a sentence together. Our problem is he’s actually dangerous. He could be more sinister than Trump, who went from no public service to the White House. JD Vance has at least been in Congress as a senator; ironically, if someone does their homework on Vance, they will find that a lot of his positions have changed over the years. JD Vance was the wrong choice.

Some Republicans are coming to that realization. Here’s the interesting thing, Mike Pence was a balance while Donald Trump was reckless. Mike Pence was still a respected politician, even if he did not agree with his politics. He respected the governance of this country and was thought weak for doing so. Now Trump is running alongside someone JD Vance who just may be more reckless than him; the problem is, I’m pretty sure Trump never thought about it these things. JD Vance will turn a lot of voters away from Trump. He is arrogant. His positions are thoughtless and heartless, and he’s angered millions of women. That’s a dangerous combination. Maybe Trump should have found more conservative running mate.

Staff Writer; Christian Starr

May connect with this sister over at Facebook; C. Starr and also Twitter; MrzZeta.

Also via email at; CStarr@ThyBlackMan.com.