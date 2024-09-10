Things Vice-President Kamala Harris Must Do To Get The 2024 Black Vote.

(ThyBlackMan.com) We now have a Bi-racial woman who have never done anything to help, promote, fix, help, empower, educate and embrace the African American community; But, now she is crip walking her way to our black community holding a bucket full of fried chicken and water melons on her left hand and empty promises on her right hand. Yes, I am talking about Vice-President Kamala Harris, who for the last 4 years and prior to becoming a vice president has only spoken highly of her Indian heritage and her husband of Untouchable heritage, but She has never spoken or showing anything about her black heritage. Nevertheless, she has willingly appropriated the black culture and their sympathy n order to get the black vote for the 2024 election against Trump.
Staff Writer; Eugenio Stewart
One may contact this brother at; islam4infinity@yahoo.com.