Devout Christians: What Is Christianity? Part 3 of 4.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Besides the God of Israel, has any other god, worshiped at any other time by modern man, ever showed themselves to be a real entity? Why give worship to false gods? Also, any religion that is forced upon anyone is of Satan.

Deuteronomy 5:23-25

23 And it came to pass, when ye heard the voice out of the midst of the darkness, (for the mountain did burn with fire,) that ye came near unto me, even all the heads of your tribes, and your elders;

24 And ye said, Behold, the Lord our God hath shewed us his glory and his greatness, and we have heard his voice out of the midst of the fire: we have seen this day that God doth talk with man, and he liveth.

25 Now therefore why should we die? for this great fire will consume us: if we hear the voice of the Lord our God any more, then we shall die.

Judaism has solid archaeological proof of their God, which the government of Saudi Arabia has fenced off. The burnt mountaintop and the calf petroglyphs on the rock altar are still there. What do Baha’i and Islam have as collaboration?

The nation of Israel was supposed to be the terrestrial voice of Yehovah, to convey the will of God to other nations. That is why Yehovah revealed Himself to them. He called them His “special people”.

Deuteronomy 7:6

For thou art an holy people unto the Lord thy God: the Lord thy God hath chosen thee to be a special people unto himself, above all people that are upon the face of the earth.

However, after entering into a blood covenant with God, Israel broke the covenant when they foolishly constructed a golden calf while Moses was with God on the mountain. Because of this, all of Israel was supposed to die, but Moses pleaded with God to “forgive and find another way”.

Consequently, a Messiah was promised that would fulfill the death penalty that Israel owed, and be the prophet that the people must obey. He was also to be the divine King that would rule all the Earth forever. In about the year 522 BC, it was revealed to the prophet Daniel when the Messiah was going to appear.

Daniel 9:25

25 Know therefore and understand, that from the going forth of the commandment to restore and to build Jerusalem unto the Messiah the Prince shall be seven weeks, and threescore and two weeks: the street shall be built again, and the wall, even in troublous times.

The third wave of Jews left Babylon, crossing the Euphrates River, on the first day of the first Hebrew month (Aviv) in the year 457 BC. Exactly sixty-nine sevens (483 years) later, on the first day of the first Hebrew month Aviv, Yeshua emerged from the wilderness, crossing the Jordan River as the Messiah. He was proclaimed as such by John the Baptist. This is collaboration, which is absent from Baha’i and Islam.

John 1:28-29

28 These things were done in Bethabara beyond Jordan, where John was baptizing.

29 The next day John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.

However, Yeshua was mostly rejected by the Jewish religious establishment, and was crucified sixty-two and a half weeks after He was water baptized.

Daniel 9:26a

26 And after threescore and two weeks shall Messiah be cut off, but not for himself:

He was baptized on Sunday February 16, AD 27, and was crucified on Passover, Wednesday April 28, AD 28. He rose from the dead Saturday afternoon, May 1 AD 28. His complete ministry was seventy weeks, ending Sunday June 20, AD 28, when His “Ghost” was given to His 120 disciples at Jerusalem. He would be known as “the Christ”, which brings us to Christianity.

What is Christianity? That’s a simple question with a complicated answer, because we have true Christianity and false Christianity. The most widely known and practiced is false Christianity. The original Christians were disciples of Yeshua (Jesus), that followed the teachings and doctrine of Yeshua’s appointed Apostles. True Christianity is “an upgrade” from Judaism, where gentiles can be added to the household of Yehovah.

Acts 2:41-42

41 Then they that gladly received his word were baptized: and the same day there were added unto them about three thousand souls.

42 And they continued stedfastly in the apostles’ doctrine and fellowship, and in breaking of bread, and in prayers.

Yeshua did not write any books. He let others that knew Him do the writing. That is what is called collaboration.

Deuteronomy 17:6

At the mouth of two witnesses, or three witnesses, shall he that is worthy of death be put to death; but at the mouth of one witness he shall not be put to death.

Matthew 18:16

But if he will not hear thee, then take with thee one or two more, that in the mouth of two or three witnesses every word may be established.

People that are believing the word of just one person, such as Muhammed, Joseph Smith, Charles Taz Russell, Bahá’u’lláh, or Mary Baker Eddy are asking to be sent to eternal torment.

Who were the Apostles? Just as the foundation of Israel are the twelve tribes, the foundation of (true) Christianity are the twelve Apostles. They were twelve men chosen by Yeshua to teach and spread the gospel of salvation to both gentiles and Jews.

What did the Apostles teach? They taught repentance from sin, water immersion using the name of Yeshua the Messiah (Lord Jesus), and receiving the Ghost of Jesus, evidenced by the speaking in “other tongues”. The disciples of Yeshua were first called “Christians” at Antioch, Turkey. All other faiths, which call themselves “Christians”, that do not teach and practice the Apostles’ Doctrine, were created later, and are false Christian faiths begun by sinful people.

End of Part 3.

