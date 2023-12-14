You are here: Home BM / For the Sake of History: Republican Donald Trump Deserves to Be Indicted.

For the Sake of History: Republican Donald Trump Deserves to Be Indicted.

(ThyBlackMan.com) A chair is still a chair even when you call it a tree: Frank Lewis (My Grandfather)

My grandfather was never into politics. However, he always encouraged me to look at the entirety of a situation before suggesting a logical solution. Elite impunity is what led to the emergence of Donald Trump’s political rise in America. As he suffered the destruction of his hotels and casinos, he fully leveraged the bankruptcy system that was in place to keep himself enriched. According to the allegations, he managed to sidestep inheritance taxes, which amounted to tens of millions of dollars. Additionally, he was also accused of sexual assault by more than two dozen women. Each time, he managed to get away with all this. In the real estate market in New York, individuals stopped working with him due to his reputation of losing billions of dollars and his tendency to stifle his contractors. But then, NBC producers stepped in to help him with his reputation by launching The Apprentice.

During this show, Trump was known to fire contestants arbitrarily. However, many episode narratives were reverse engineered to depict him as a business pioneer and genius. Thus, it is unsurprising that this is the first time that Trump seems to be confronting serious legal jeopardy in relation to what is one of his least serious violations on the legal front. If the district attorney of Manhattan follows through with the legal due process, Donald Trump may get into serious trouble for paying hush money to a porn star, Stormy Daniels, to make sure that his affair did not become public knowledge. This resembles Al Capone’s tax evasion scandal, had he used live radio to plan and execute the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre. He has compared himself to Capone when referencing the fact that Capone had 1 indictment, yet, he has the misfortune to have a total of four.

Stormy Daniels is Just the tip of the Iceberg

It is important to point out that if Daniels’ story is true, it violates the law. According to Daniels, she engaged in sexual activities with Trump in the year 2006 at a hotel in Lake Tahoe. She was paid $130,000 in 2016 by Michael Cohen who was Trump’s lawyer back then. Two separate checks were paid by Trump to Cohen, which he presented as a “retainer” expense. Understandably, excessive efforts were put into burying the story since the Trump campaign was worried that it could impact his political stint in an adverse manner. Recently, Trump seemingly acknowledged the truth underlying this affair on Truth Social. What is worth noting is the fact that the affair supposedly took place approximately a year and a half after his wedding to Melania Trump, and a mere few months after she delivered their son Barron. Understandably, this story would have caused a lot of frenzy. In 2018, when Cohen faced conviction for committing campaign violations and tax fraud, he revealed in front of a House committee that he acted under the instructions of Trump when he used his own money from a home equity line of credit to ensure that it was not traced back to Trump. During the initial probe, Trump managed to avoid punishment.

However, an investigation is now underway to determine whether fraud was committed by Trump by claiming that the hush money was a retainer agreement, despite the absence of any such agreement. Understandably, substantial legal scrutiny is necessary to navigate this issue. This also holds true for the Trump campaign spending $150,000 to purchase a story from Karen McDougal, by conspiring with David Pecker (publisher of the National Enquirer). In this story, Karen narrated her affair with Donald Trump which took place around 2006-2007 and lasted for one month. Funnily enough, none of these incidents come close to the worst crimes committed by Trump, many of which are quite obviously unconstitutional. For instance, according to the emoluments clause, the president is not allowed to accept money from foreign governments or state-level officials unless Congress consents to it. This clause is in place to ensure that no corruption takes place. The objective was to maintain sovereignty and avoid puppet governments that act under the guidance of other countries. Despite these reasons, Trump became the very first president who refused to place his businesses within a trust when he began his presidential term. In this context, it is important to understand that considering the number of hotels he had in his empire, it would have been extremely easy for foreign delegations to bribe him. Research shows that the Saudis frequently blocked up rooms for several months, but even that is not the entire extent of this corruption.

Please do not be Naive

According to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, there were at least 3,700 conflicts of interest identified when he was the president. For instance, he used his properties to hold official presidential business, various events for the Republican party, and even several diplomatic conferences. He often leveraged his official communication channels to promote his business and allowed the Secret Service to use his golf carts by charging them thousands of dollars. This was the first time in American history that a president so shamelessly filled up his pockets by leveraging his position. Lastly, one cannot forget or excuse the role played by Trump in the attempts to overturn the election in 2020. This is the first time in American history that a president was absolutely bent on not conceding defeat. The lies that he spread pertaining to election fraud coupled with his attempts to influence state governments with a view to creating votes for his party are certainly some of the most condemnable acts ever committed. The country also cannot overlook the fact that he tried to direct a violent mob towards Congress with the objective of interrupting the legal certification process, with the hopes that he would be declared the president instead. This behavior is certainly dictatorial. He has affirmed recently that he will only be the aforementioned dictator on day one of a prospective new term.

A sensible person cannot overlook the crimes committed on January 6th. According to 18 U.S. Code § 2383, a punishment of up to ten years of imprisonment, as well as a ban against holding a federal office, must be imposed on any person who initiates, incites, or partakes in rebellious activities against either the laws of the United States or its authorities. It is a well-known fact that many of Trump’s actions violated this code.

MAGA: Making Attorneys Get Attorneys

What happened on the fateful day of January 6, was anti-constitutional and an attack on the law of the land itself. There are many lawyers who believe that the prosecution of Trump should have been completed several years ago. Yet, to date, there has been no action taken against Trump. Question: Why has no action been taken against Trump? The simple answer is that Attorney General Merrick Garland, along with several other individuals spearheading these pronouncements, is an undeniable part of the culture that gave birth to the political career of President Trump – the culture of elite impunity; In fact, this form of safety is awarded to powerful people across industries. It is predictable that this culture led to the creation of a politician like Trump, who leveraged it to try and enforce a dictatorial regime. As per law, it is obvious what action must be taken against rebellious individuals like Trump. He must be eliminated from the political spectrum as soon as possible. Although many legal challenges are not being directed towards some of the worst crimes of Trump, credit should still be attributed to prosecutors for doing what the law demanded by indicting him. My advice to the diehard Trump crowd; please take a good look before you consider affirming this man for another term in office. In other words let’s call a chair a chair in America…while we still can!

