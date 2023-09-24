You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: The Three Advents Of The Messiah, Part 2 of 3.

Devout Christians: The Three Advents Of The Messiah, Part 2 of 3.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Previously, Part One conveniently ended with the first coming of Yeshua, the Messiah. We also were in the middle of the prophecy of the seventy weeks of Daniel. So, we might as well finish that prophecy.

Daniel 9:26a

26 And after threescore and two weeks shall Messiah be cut off, but not for himself:

Here begins the second level of the prophecy. Instead of speaking of prophetic years, Gabriel is speaking of actual seven day weeks. The complete ministry of Yeshua was seventy weeks, or 491 days, ending on Sunday, the Day of Pentecost, June 20th AD 28. It began when He was baptized on Sunday, February 16, AD 27. Sixty-two weeks, or 434 days after that, was Saturday April 24 AD 28, the tenth day of Aviv, when the Lamb was chosen for examination. This was “Palm Saturday” when Yeshua fulfilled the following prophecy.

Zechariah 9:9:

Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion; shout, O daughter of Jerusalem: behold, thy King cometh unto thee: he is just, and having salvation; lowly, and riding upon an ass, and upon a colt the foal of an ass.

On that Saturday, through the east gate, Yeshua rode into Jerusalem on a donkey, maybe six minutes ahead of Caiaphas, the high priest who was returning from Bethlehem with the premier lamb he had chosen on that Sabbath day. That’s why the multitude was there with their palms (there was no “Palm Sunday”, a Catholic falsehood). The gathering in the streets leading to the temple was supposed to be for Caiaphas. It was the end of the sixty-second week (434 days) of Yeshua’s 491 day ministry. The event was a yearly rehearsal for the coming of the Messiah.

Every year, the high priest would bring a lamb from Bethlehem through the east gate and carry it up to the temple. For about 428 years with the first temple and 436 years with the second temple, it was a yearly rehearsal for the Messiah to come through the east gate, four days before Passover. They knew that someday, as prophesied by Zechariah, one of those years, the Messiah would show Himself, riding on a donkey into Jerusalem. Now, the second part of Daniel 9:26.

Daniel 9:26b

and the people of the prince that shall come shall destroy the city and the sanctuary; and the end thereof shall be with a flood, and unto the end of the war desolations are determined.

Judea lost the war against Rome, and Jerusalem and the sanctuary (temple) were destroyed, on about July 30th AD 68 (not AD 70). Don’t be surprised if the army of the anti-Christ destroys the third Temple, when he decides to fight against Jerusalem. This part of Daniel may also be referring to the future.

Now, the third level of the prophecy goes back to using prophetic years.

27 And he shall confirm the covenant with many for one week: and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease, and for the overspreading of abominations he shall make it desolate, even until the consummation, and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate.

A week is once again seven years. It is the seventieth week, and the last week revealed to Daniel. Since the prophecy is about the coming of the Messiah, the Messiah will come a second time end the end of this seventieth week.

These seven years begin with the appearance of the two witnesses. Once the two witnesses begin their testimony against the anti-Christ, I suppose many will think that Yeshua will come and rapture His saints at any second. But the seconds will turn into minutes, and the minutes into hours, and then days, weeks, months and years will pass by, and still no rapture. In the middle of the seven years, the anti-Messiah will kill Elijah and Enoch, renege on the seven-year treaty, and defile the third Temple at the beginning of the upcoming Feast of Hanukkah. All of this occurs, and no rapture.

The years of preaching the false doctrine that the church will not go through the Great Tribulation will cause many to turn against other saints, in an effort to save themselves. The mark of the Beast will be instituted, and still no rapture of the church. What will occur, is the advent of the false Jesus, after the resurrection of the two witnesses. He will subordinate himself to the Beast, perform many miracles, and will deceive many.

Many saints will not be prepared to endure the tribulation, because they blindly believed the false teachings of an early rapture, taught by those that did not believe the scriptures. For example, read what Paul wrote in his second letter to Thessalonica.

2 Thessalonians 2:3-4

3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;

4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.

The part that says “a falling away”, should be interpreted as “a rebellious stand”. Then, and only then, does the Great Tribulation start, spoken of by Yeshua in Matthew chapter 24, and Revelation chapter 19. Many will anticipate a rapture that will not come, and it won’t take place until after the anti-Christ and false Jesus are cast into the Lake of Fire, in the spring that comes three and a half years after the witnesses are taken back to Heaven…, on the Day of Trumpets.

For whatever reason, the anti-Christ will gather an army in the valley of Armageddon, to fight against Jerusalem. Before the city suffers total defeat, Yeshua will come from the sky with His angels. He will kill the armies of the Beast with swords from His mouth, and birds will eat their flesh. The anti-Christ and the false (prophet) Jesus will be cast into the Lake of Fire. The archangel Michael will grab hold of Satan, bind him with a chain, and drop him into the bottomless pit. Only then does the second advent of Yeshua take place. He will rapture His church, without ever setting foot upon the Earth.

The end of Part Two.

