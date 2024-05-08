$70,000 a Year for What? The Decline of Value in Higher Education.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) I read somewhere that the annual tuition cost for one of these elite coastal universities is North of $70,000. I have not verified this because for fear it will send me into a coma. Even worse, this fee is for undergraduate school and not law or medical school. This I might add is for all majors, Physics and Chemistry to Post Colonial Fashion Design – 70K across the board. When I was in college, the cost was $5,000 a year and that was perceived to be an astronomical figure in 1980.

If this is the case, it demonstrates that most colleges don’t care if you’re a lousy student, they only care how much money you can borrow to keep them operating.

Carter G. Woodson wrote one of my favorite reads of all time, The Miseducation of the Negro. Written in the early 1930s, although from an oppressor-oppressed window, it examines the process of miseducation (black people specifically) and provides a critique of incompetent leadership and its relationship to miseducation as a whole based on his understanding of E. Franklin Frazier’s study of the Black bourgeoisie. One of his main conclusions was that not having a common goal or belief system can lead to a loss of personal vision ending in people being unable to comprehend what is best for them individually and as a people. As such he wrote:

“The mere imparting of information is not education. ”

This I now see is not race-specific when using modern presupposed higher education as a model. Rising costs, useless degree offerings, and lack of support post-graduation, in my opinion, have made US colleges not only less desirable but less efficient in the long run. If students are willing to leave their hometowns and/or go into debt at an early age to earn a degree, the colleges have a responsibility to provide resources that will make it worthwhile, or as Woodson described understanding “what is best for them.”

I think a lot of young people aren’t seeing the benefits anymore and it’s up to the administrators at these institutions to change that if they want to stay in business.

I started teaching at the university level while finishing my Ph.D. in 1988 at age 25. I taught Statistics. No PowerPoint, no slides, just chalk, a blackboard, and an old school overhead projector (the kind that required page-sized sheets of transparent plastic film to write on or “transparencies“).

I taught as I was taught, to use instruction and teaching as it was historically, to push students to develop the ability to discipline their intellect, regulate their emotions, and establish principles. The way students learn this skilled thinking is by talking with each other. However, present approaches are designed to do the opposite and stop students from talking about complex topics and from debating opposing views honestly to exercise thinking about things you disagree with.

It was instruction designed to progress into enlightenment, not as it is presently, to lead to a regression into a darkened intellect. When depravity reigns people become stupid. Plus, when you have universities scheduling separate graduation ceremonies, based on skin color, it only exhibits that we have failed to learn from the worst of our history.

Any school with a social justice mission is not a school where students can learn what it means to be educated. As Robert Frost noted

“Education is the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or your self-confidence.”

The “everything group membership perspective” produces what we see on campuses today and demonstrates why race and sexual behavior are first and foremost in all things the majority of students and faculty members of 2024 can see. The result is a more deranged gobbledegook of issues of no value that no one cares about. Like Dungeons & Dragons, Golf, Jogging, and Knitting are all seen as racist or transphobic.

Newsflash, outside of the bubble of your campus, friends, and Twitterverse, no one in China, Afghanistan, Africa, or the world other than you is promoting drag queen story hour for children or the plight of transgenders, who are less than 1 percent of the population. Minus the obligatory sentiment, China and Afghanistan solved this problem a long time ago by either locking folk up in camps and harvesting their organs, or in the case of Afghanistan, pushing them off of buildings and setting them on fire. This s why Queer and Transgenders for Gaza signs and thoughts are even more farcical. The fact is saying men can breastfeed, does not make it true and anyone with a basic knowledge of biology and the class Mammalia knows to assert such is total lunacy.

Lowering the standards just lowers the quality of the students. This new age “every child is special” and “my child can’t miss out” mentality is not reality. The education system in this country has been dumbing down students for the past 20-plus years. Now they’re instilling anxiety about speaking in a narrow so-called equity framework. First, dumb them down and then stifle them into anxiety and confusion. One has to question how schools like Columbia ended up with so many ignorant uneducated kids who think left-wing activism is more important than actual learning. I guess growing up eating Tide pods, five years later it is”free Palestine!”

To keep it 100, someone with the title “chief diversity official” doesn’t need to be in the education system to begin with. College used to and should be to prepare folk for the real world, not the real-world Little Red Riding Hood.

They want to teach you about microaggressions when microaggressions are not real problems. Violent aggression is a real-world problem and it should not take being pistol-whipped or carjacked to realize this. The concern is that education is not the objective of a college education anymore. If it were, they would not offer degrees in useless subjects the likes of Canadian studies, Sexuality Studies, Storytelling, and Queer studies. If it were, they would not offer courses on Tree Climbing, Getting Dressed, How to Watch Television, and Surviving the Coming Zombie Apocalypse.

This brings me to another Woodson quote:

“If you can control a man’s thinking you do not have to worry about his action. When you determine what a man shall think you do not have to concern yourself about what he will do. If you make a man feel that he is inferior, you do not have to compel him to accept an inferior status, for he will seek it himself. If you make a man think that he is justly an outcast, you do not have to order him to the back door. He will go without being told; and if there is no back door, his very nature will demand one.”

I do reckon that if it’s a private college they can be as woke as they want on private land, but if this is a state school, this should not fly and they should remove wokeness from the curriculum and clean it up so it doesn’t look bad on the community. But even if private, you should demand a basic education and display your disdain for the instruction of lunacy.

In 1969 27% of college professors were conservative. Today Nationally, only 16% are conservative. What is going on here, is a sudden governmental shift shaking the earth, as opposed to a decades-long march by liberals to control academia and political institutions. If you want to talk about the lack of diversity anywhere, look at the lack of acceptance of conservative values. The astute have been following this trend for decades. This is why it is aggravating to watch people come to a realization now and think they’ve found the keys to wisdom. But they don’t realize that all the rest of us knew long ago what they finally now get, but we’ve evolved so much more since then. They will always be playing catch-up.

One could go out on a limb and hypothesize that this overt woke extremism would not have occurred if university faculty represented the composition of the U.S. body politic. If you want true equity and diversity, then you must tolerate roughly 70% Conservative and moderate professors to about 25% liberal and the remainder independent on campus, and the same with students. Diversity is way more than skin color, sex, religion, and who you decide to have sex with.

Then there is the problem with cost. Most Americans do not attend college or have a four-year degree. As of 2021, only 37.7% of the U.S. population aged 25 and older had graduated from college or higher education, a slight decline from 2020 when 37.9% graduated. This is a major increase from less than 8 percent in 1960.

But the world treats this group, myself included as if we are the great gift to mankind, cats will get the bighead. The world would function just fine without us, but many of the degree-holding class would be helpless without them. The problem in America is that everything has to be turned into a corporation for profit instead of overall societal benefit and well-being, and this is what happens to a sector such as education.

The modern liberal professor has taken the direction of bubble-wrapping students from the realities of the world and views they have never had the opportunity to experience. They are gatekeepers who on their own have decided to teach young people to think like activists as opposed to scholars. This results in what is anticipated: a herd mentality reducing people to just shouting at others. This is a failure of some of the things that make higher education so special.

For example, there once was a time I would never get contacted by a parent. But over the past 15 years, I have been contacted by several demanding details as to why their children did not earn what the child perceived as the grade they wanted. Their adult child. No lie.

After the Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness effort, he and his administration still plan to implement his hair-brained illegal scheme to make average Americans pay off the debts of the elite. One estimate suggests that households earning more than $300,000 annually, will gain the most from this action. Robbing Peter to pay Paul is not the answer. The only way forward is to cap prices for tuition, or even better, make the colleges pay for the debt burden it placed on students rather than the people who paid back their loans or did not even go to college.

If colleges are not going to encourage debate and critical thinking, they need to focus 100% on getting their students to obtain jobs straight after college with their degrees. If they can’t do this, there’s no point in their existence. Getting a job related to your degree has largely been a mirage for generations and colleges have not been held accountable.

Voltaire wrote in Questions sur les Miracles that a cat that “has the power to make you believe absurdities has the power to make you commit injustices.” The modern progressive college professors constantly feed their herd a narrative suggesting that life is about oppressors and oppressed defined via wealth, success, and/or skin color. What is more absurd than this? They, albeit white and wealthy themselves have to vicariously internalize a sense of victimhood and being seen as the underdog to alter reality into make-believe to function. The world they learn sees members of groups and not unique individuals with free will and agency. They are not being educated but rather are receiving an indoctrination in education and we have allowed it to happen.

It’s almost laughable – no it is laughable – that college students seem to be de-maturing, moving backward toward being toddlers as opposed to advancing into adulthood. In their world there is no factual distinction between male and female, It is one where they can feel like they identify as pilots, while knowing full well they cannot and do not know how to fly a plane. But if you do not let them pilot the plane, it is considered a form of violence and a hate crime.

These young college kids have no idea what they are supporting, they scream fascist when they are exactly that. They say they are anti-genocide yet ascribe to the same belief system of what caused the holocaust. Facts, logic, and reasoning provided to these loons are ignored and just followed by them shouting, insulting, or saying you are offensive. For them, your feelings matter more than the truth.

They do not believe this idiocy they say, it is all acting. Worse, these beliefs are all rooted in the same Western progressive cult of racist elitism that gave the U.S. slavery and the Black Codes, and recently, the Green New Deal, environmentalism, and anti-American protest.

Folk around the globe are living on less than a dollar a day, and I can tell you with all certainty that they don’t give a fck about climate change. Not to mention they see through these fake-azz protests. At least be consistent, but no. You will never stand up or camp out or make rhymes about over 8000 Nigerian Christians being slaughtered by radical Islamic fanatics just last year or the tens of thousands since 2020, or Muslims being herded into camps in China to have their organs harvested or forced to be sterilized. Never that.

Being woke back when I was growing up in the 1970s and 1980s meant seeing through the bullshit. Now it means living in a fairy tale. A fairy tale saturated with smartphones and stupid people.

These youngsters are not bad people. They are, however, poorly read and misinformed. They’ve been blinded by woke progressivism and socialism. Not to forget anyone praising terrorism should be in jail. Or sent to an Islamic country so they can live in the paradise they support.

It is a good thing that Harvard, USC, Columbia, Yale, and Northeastern among others, have finally been exposed for what they stand for, mediocrity. What we observe now is an amazing phenomenon that will probably warrant future research – the unbelievable abyss and disconnect that looms between ‘reputation’ and reality. Unbelievable. I think it’s a great idea to ruin these students’ job prospects for all time. A consequence that fits the action.

The teachers nor their students do not understand the concept of protest. Protest means you peacefully accept the consequences of your behavior. If that means arrest, accept it and do not complain. They are not kids. They are adults and should face consequences for their actions. Period. They think they deserve to get amnesty, and be immune from consequences, think again. These loons have shit for brains, which should tell you something about schools that admitted and/or hired them. These “students” have only wasted their parent’s money because clearly, they have not learned anything. Our schools have been infiltrated by our enemies and negatively influenced by them, and this includes some teachers equally.

Yes, we have free speech in the USA, and that is sacrosanct. But this doesn’t mean there aren’t potential consequences for irresponsible free speech.

It is disgusting that our educational system has not taught history nor who are allies around the world. The problem with these universities is that all of these places have embraced this “wokeism,” and all of its affiliated untenable drivel. Administrators, professors, and students merely pander to social and political fantasies as if some form of social masturbation, where one is pleasuring oneself with ideas that cannot possibly be true. It would be one thing if all of these professors and protesting fruitcakes were well-versed in the truths and realities of real life, but the fact of the matter is that they reject any attempts to even ponder the knowledge that they need so that they are knowledgeable, but they prefer to stay in their cocoon of shallowness.

Now there is a chance that I am incorrect. Maybe $70,000 a year to bring about what the Bible refers to as the last days is worth the coin. I just vehemently disagree with this possibility.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

Can also purchase any of his books over at; Amazon – TTS Books.

