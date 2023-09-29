You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: The Three Advents Of The Messiah, Part 3A of 3B.

Devout Christians: The Three Advents Of The Messiah, Part 3A of 3B.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It is prudent at this time to clarify my position. I am a (natural born) gentile, which has been grafted into the household of faith. I love the Jews. If I encounter a person and find out that they are Jewish, I want to shake their hand and/or give them a hug. A big hug. Anyone that calls themselves “a Christian”, but dislikes the Jews is a liar, and their father is the Devil. It is because of the Jews that we have been given salvation.

Deuteronomy 7:6

For thou art an holy people unto the Lord thy God: the Lord thy God hath chosen thee to be a special people unto himself, above all people that are upon the face of the earth.

However, there are Jews that are evil, or “unbecoming”, yet that serve a particular purpose, such as the sinful Pharisees. Yeshua often rebuked them for their sinful ways. For example, read Matthew chapter 23. In it, you’ll find several rebukes such as this:

Matthew 23:27

Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye are like unto whited sepulchres, which indeed appear beautiful outward, but are within full of dead men’s bones, and of all uncleanness.

Most of the Jews say that the Messiah has not come yet. There are rabbis that should (or that do) know better. It is to the point that they deny the authenticity of Daniel 9:25, which says:

Know therefore and understand, that from the going forth of the commandment to restore and to build Jerusalem unto the Messiah the Prince shall be seven weeks, and threescore and two weeks: the street shall be built again, and the wall, even in troublous times.

They come up with the falsehood that Gabriel was talking about Cyrus, the king of Persia. If so, the prophecy could not be saying that 483 years after a decree is given, Cyrus the Great (600 BC – 530 BC) would appear. So let us say after sixty-nine weeks (483 days) after some decree is given, Cyrus would appear. Would he be “cut off” after sixty-two weeks?

Please read the following.

Matthew 22:41-42

41 While the Pharisees were gathered together, Jesus asked them,

42 Saying, What think ye of Christ? whose son is he? They say unto him, The son of David.

The Pharisees know good and well that the Messiah would be a descendant of King David. To say that Cyrus, a pagan gentile, was the Messiah is an insult to the scriptures, and to the heritage of the Jews. The Messiah is to forever to sit on the throne of David, but Cyrus died in 530 BC. Where is his lasting kingdom? Those hypocrites can’t think up a good enough lie that makes sense, and that correctly fits the scenario.

Do they also deny the authenticity of John the Baptist? He announced that Yeshua was the Messiah. Also, the scribes and Pharisees asked Yeshua for a sign to prove He was the Messiah. Yeshua answered them with the following:

Matthew 12:38-40

38 Then certain of the scribes and of the Pharisees answered, saying, Master, we would see a sign from thee.

39 But he answered and said unto them, An evil and adulterous generation seeketh after a sign; and there shall no sign be given to it, but the sign of the prophet Jonas:

40 For as Jonas was three days and three nights in the whale’s belly; so shall the Son of man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth.

On Friday, April 30th AD 28, two days after the crucifixion, the Pharisees wanted to disprove that Yeshua was the Messiah. So they made the following request.

Matthew 27:62-66

62 Now the next day, that followed the day of the preparation, the chief priests and Pharisees came together unto Pilate,

63 Saying, Sir, we remember that that deceiver said, while he was yet alive, After three days I will rise again.

64 Command therefore that the sepulchre be made sure until the third day, lest his disciples come by night, and steal him away, and say unto the people, He is risen from the dead: so the last error shall be worse than the first.

65 Pilate said unto them, Ye have a watch: go your way, make it as sure as ye can.

66 So they went, and made the sepulchre sure, sealing the stone, and setting a watch.

A Roman seal was a hole drilled through the rolling stone into the sides (at the 9 and 3 o’clock position) of the tomb at a slightly downward angle. Hot lead would then be poured into the holes and an iron rod (2 inch by 24 inches) inserted. It is estimated that it would take 90 tons of force to move the stone. The sheared left iron rod can still be seen at the Garden Tomb outside Jerusalem.

When the angel came down at 5:30 AM Sunday, and rolled the stone back up the track, it demolished an area greater than forty-nine square feet on the right side, which is nearly three times the area of the original entrance. If you visit the Garden Tomb now, you can see where an attempt has been made to repair the right side. Therefore, I proclaim that some of the Roman soldiers who did not immediately run away, were the first to see that Yeshua was gone from the tomb.

With most of the right side of the tomb wall torn away, you could see from the outside that Yeshua’s body was gone and His linen folded without having to first step inside the tomb. This is what the soldiers reported to the temple elders. I’m sorry. The “Church of the Holy Sepulchre” is just a big joke.

Now, I’ve written all of this to prove the following point. Read the following.

Matthew 28:11-15

11 Now when they were going, behold, some of the watch came into the city, and shewed unto the chief priests all the things that were done.

12 And when they were assembled with the elders, and had taken counsel, they gave large money unto the soldiers,

13 Saying, Say ye, His disciples came by night, and stole him away while we slept.

14 And if this come to the governor’s ears, we will persuade him, and secure you.

15 So they took the money, and did as they were taught: and this saying is commonly reported among the Jews until this day.

You would think that the scribes, chief priests, and Pharisees (“so called religious men”) would see the error of their ways and repent. But “no”, just like the atheists and evolutionists of today, they refuse to accept the truth, and remain in denial.

The Pharisees evolved into the modern-day Orthodox Jews, which I call “the black hats”. They have named their own Messiah (the first of many?). His name is Yanuka Rav Shlomo Yehuda. The Orthodox Jews have hailed him as being the Messiah, instead of Yeshua. Did he have a forerunner? Did he ride into Jerusalem through the east gate on a donkey? Is he a descendant of King David and will forever sit on the throne? Did he come from the sky with his angels? The answer is “no”, “no”, “no”, and “no”.

End of Part 3A. Part 3B follows.

