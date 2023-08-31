You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: An Analysis Of The Sons of God – Part 1 of 3.

Devout Christians: An Analysis Of The Sons of God – Part 1 of 3.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The word analysis is defined as a detailed examination of anything, especially if it is very complex, in order to understand its nature, or to determine its essential features. It is a comprehensive study with the goal of explaining or resolving any issue.

An analyst is someone who gathers data, studies it and produces conclusions based upon what they find. They look to find patterns within the data and make meaningful decisions and changes based on what they have learned.

The bible, which is Yehovah’s Word given to mankind, is actually written data. There are those that have difficulty comprehending the data, and they rely on others to convey the data to them using terminologies that the recipient can more easily understand.

A person can either begin their analysis with an open mind, or with prejudice. As an example, let us look at someone’s analysis which is mired in prejudice.

We’ll set the stage with the following question. How did we get our Moon? Since the Moon wasn’t captured, nor was it debris that convalesced into a perfect sphere, what force or intelligence placed the hollow Moon in a uniquely circular orbit? The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has known since before the year 1972, that our Moon is hollow.

A man named Ronald Regehr gave his analysis of our Moon. He wrote “As outrageous as the Moon-is-a-spaceship-theory (brought here by aliens) is, it is the only theory that is supported by all of the data, and there is no data that contradicts this theory”. Sadly, this shows what stupid lengths mankind will go to, in order to avoid saying that our universe has a Creator. This is an example of no matter the evidence, the world of science refuses to acknowledge Yehovah, and will not accept anything that challenges “their god”, evolution.

The analysis given by Mr. Regehr, who I suspect was an aerospace engineer, has very little (if any) credibility. It would mean that in the infancy of our solar system, billions of Earth years ago, inhabitants of another planet, from another solar system, decided that our Earth needed a companion to help with its development. So, did they also provide moons for Mars, Jupiter, and our other outer planets? This delusion by Mr. Regehr was accepted by the scientific community. Why?

What keeps the Moon from crashing into the Earth? Yes, the Moon is also a sphere, and a near perfect circle from our vantage point. However, if you were to look at the Moon from the 3 or 9 o’clock position (from the edge), you will see that the surface of the Moon facing Earth is elongated, drawn-out, or nearly egg shaped because of the tremendous pull that Earth has on the Moon. As the Earth orbits the Sun, the Earth has “a wobble” towards the Moon as the Moon orbits the Earth. There is a great gravitational pull between the two celestial objects, yet they do not “crash” into each other. Why don’t they? They are under the command of God’s Word.

On the internet, look up the phrase “Museum of Forbidden Archeology”. In it, you will find stone pottery from 35 – 55 million years ago, and unearthed coins believed to be over 200,000 years old. All of this has been said to convey that there have been five advents of mankind on Earth, before Yehovah made Adam and Eve. That is the correct interpretation of the seven days shown to Moses.

If the scientific community, with their advanced education degrees, can give a “free pass” to what Ronald Regehr offered, then the analysis that this article brings forward should not suffer much ridicule.

Let us turn to 1st John.

1 John 3:1-2

Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God: therefore the world knoweth us not, because it knew him not.

2 Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be: but we know that, when he shall appear, we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is.

Here, as in also the gospel of John 1:12, Romans 8:12 & 19, Galatians 4:6, and Philippians 2:15, the writer is speaking of those that have obtained salvation, and are now numbered with the saints. That type of sonship is not what this article is about. We are giving our analysis of the following:

Genesis 6:2 That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.

Here, the writer is talking about a different “class” of mankind, who saw the females of the offspring of Adam and Eve, and consensually took certain ones as their wives. That is what our analysis will try to clarify. Be advised that there are unknown realities, both in the Earth, and in the scriptures.

We have those that have said that these “sons of God” were (fallen) angels that fathered children with the daughters of men. But that is an untruthful shot in the dark. Angels do not have reproduction organs, and are neither male, nor female.

Matthew 22:30 For in the resurrection they neither marry, nor are given in marriage, but are as the angels of God in heaven.

What need would angels have to procreate? That response doesn’t make sense.

End of Part 1.

Staff Writer; Herman Cummings

