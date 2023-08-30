You are here: Home BM / President Joe Biden Tangled Web Weaves.

President Joe Biden Tangled Web Weaves.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Honestly, is President Biden ever honest? His pathological dishonesty has become somewhat of a punchline, but it’s not funny. He lies about nearly everything.

During a commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington, the President made the audacious claim that he “literally talked Strom Thurmond into voting for the Civil Rights Act before he died.” Let’s not forget (as the DNC seems to do on a daily basis), that the Democratic Party was not the Party of Voting Rights. The Party of Slavery abolition – the GOP – was and is.

Which Civil Rights Act was Biden referring to? Senator Thurmond switched to the Republican Party after the GOP overwhelmingly passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, where 94% of Republicans in the House voted for it versus only 69% of Democrats. Prior to that, as a Democrat, he voted against every single piece of Civil Rights legislation. The White House is now claiming that it was the Voting Rights Act of 1980. There was no such bill. Maybe they’re referring to the Voting Rights Act of 1982. But what kind of victory was it for Biden to allegedly have “literally talked” Thurmond into voting for it? The Senate vote resulted in a massive margin of victory for the legislation: 85-8. It was signed into law by Republican President Ronald Reagan.

And, Thurmond died in 2003.

Why does Biden so needlessly lie about such easily discoverable things? Why does his Party continue to pretend it carries the mantle of Abraham Lincoln as well as the Party that abolished slavery and passed every piece of civil rights legislation for nearly a century? It’s systemic gaslighting.

As someone who is biologically both black and white, I’m tired of the exploitation of racism. To me, it’s just as much of a sin as racism itself. Both are about power and manipulation and seeing others as less than yourself. Famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who was also of mixed lineage, boldly proclaimed on the masthead of his paper, The North Star: “Right is of no sex. Truth is of no color. God is the Father of us all. We are all brethren.” This is wonderful guidance for anyone. But he had to deal with gaslighters in his time, who delivered a daily diet of disinformation to the masses.

Some fake news never changes. Today’s mainstream media is unwilling to illuminate simple historical truths. Take, for instance, the resistance to the Voting Rights Act of 1982 which was rooted mostly in timeframe disputes, not moral ones. Some disagreed about pre-clearance requirements where states and jurisdictions within select southern and northern states had to get approval from the Department of Justice (clearly a trusted federal institution these days) for election law changes. Some wanted it to be indefinite; others wanted limitations and “bail-out” provisions. Most voters don’t realize that some of those areas, in addition to eleven southern states, also required the same pre-clearance for counties in California, townships in Michigan, and New York counties including New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Manhattan.

Thurmond was a Dixiecrat. He fought against pre-clearance and civil rights legislation for decades. But he voted for the Voting Rights Act of 1982. Why does a former Democrat who possessed the dominant DNA of the Party even need to be invoked by Biden? Because mis-historying (yes, I’ve made it a verb) is a weapon. The DNC has been on a decades-long campaign to erase their own history.

It’s why I find all the Democrats’ grandstanding during milestones of civil rights history so repugnant. Here we are sixty years after the monumental March on Washington where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. The Democratic Party still doesn’t believe that we’re all created equal. The same Party that denied people of my complexion our personhood now denies women their womanhood and the unborn their God-given humanity. Abortion kills the Dream – 65 million and counting. You can’t simultaneously talk about moving forward in progress as you remain chained to the lie of inequality that has always been the DNA of the Party of (virulent racist) Andrew Jackson.

Rebrand. Revise. Repeat.

This deliberate crusade is not just the effort of a perpetually dishonest Panderer-In-Chief, but that of a censorious news and social media establishment, public (mis)education, entertainment industry, sports celebrities and politicians who have little use for facts. Meanwhile, memes will go viral as retweets (can we even call them that anymore?), reposts, and re-grams make light of the President’s moral and cognitive crumbling. In the end, lies are never funny to the voters and a society who suffer from the lack of truth.

Written by Ryan Bomberger

Official website; http://www.theradiancefoundation.org