Devout Christians: An Analysis Of The Sons of God – Part 2 of 3.

(ThyBlackMan.com) So, we are back to square one. Who are the “sons of God”, mentioned also in Genesis 6:4, Job 1:6, and Job 2:1? The narrative of Job 38:7 is of a different vane.

It would be good if you would first go read the article “The Whole Truth of Biblical Creation”. Using the seven feasts given to Israel, it explains the five advents of mankind God put on Earth before the time period of Adam and Eve. On the sixth day that Yehovah showed Moses, it was the third advent of mankind, and the first “in God’s image, after His likeness”. This was right after the extinction of the dinosaurs, and after the creation of herbivores, such as eohippus, the first horse, in about 64 Million BC.

All right, let’s start with Genesis 6:4, which tells us about the repercussions of Genesis 6:2.

Genesis 6:4

There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.

Moses was not very clear concerning what he was speaking of. Neither am I certain that the translation from Hebrew to old English was 100% accurate. I can’t tell if the giants appeared because of the sons of God mating with modern mankind, or if Moses is saying that the male children of such unions had the capability to deal with the giants. Let us take the position that the offspring of the sons of God became heroes, and they dealt with the giants. But still, how did the giants come to be?

Before explaining the “sons of God”, we have to go back and explain the seven days of Moses. Yehovah was conveying to Moses geologic time, not Creation Week. The template God was using was the seven appointed times (feasts) given to Israel. Note the following in chronological order:

Wednesday of Creation Week – Passover – the first era of mankind – 4.6 Billion BC to 245 Million BC – then the great extinction.

Thursday of Restoration Week One – Unleavened Bread – the second era of mankind – 245 Million BC to 65 Million BC – then the dinosaur extinction.

Let us pause here. Original mankind had over 4 billion years to advance technologically, build structures on the far side of the Moon, and colonize other planets. The second advent of mankind had 180 million years to develop. However, with each extinction on Earth (caused by Satan), there would be a remnant of life saved within the Earth.

Friday of Restoration Week Two – First Fruits Offering – the third era of mankind – 64 Million BC to 24 Million BC – then the third major extinction.

The third advent of mankind was the first to be formed in the image of Yehovah. This is spoken of in Genesis 1:26. This was not Adam and Eve. Hereafter, each advent of mankind would be in the image of God.

Saturday of Restoration Week Three – Feast of Weeks – the fourth era of mankind – 24 Million BC to 1 Million BC – then the fourth major extinction.

Sunday of Restoration Week Four – Day of Trumpets – the fifth era of mankind – 1 Million BC to 11,000 BC – then the fifth major extinction.

It is reasonable to assume that a remnant of the third through the fifth advents of mankind were saved from extinction by being placed in the hollow Earth. This is implied by Revelation 12:15-16.

Now comes modern mankind.

Tuesday of Restoration Week Five – Day of Atonement – the sixth era of mankind – 7200 BC to the present.

Our explanation of Genesis 6:4 is that prehistoric mankind (males only), that had been saved in the hollow Earth, had come into the presence of modern mankind and intermarried. We’re talking about human sub-terrestrials. They came and went throughout the Earth on a limited basis. They had not forgotten their experience as terrestrials, so many of the males were fond of the women on Earth, such that many of the “sons” (male sub-terrestrials) married the female mortals!

Does this sound like Greek and Roman mythology? It should not be a surprise, because this could be the origin of those legends! Some were worshipped as “gods”. How many women and with how many “Sons of God”? Perhaps thousands. These unions created a different “race” (mutants?) of people, male and female, in such that the sub-terrestrials did not have the curse of Adam to pass on to their offspring. (This may be why the Old Kingdom Egyptians felt that ‘royalty’ was maintained through the woman). Since only the woman had ‘original sin’ (of a union of a sub-terrestrial male and a terrestrial woman), and could not pass it on to her child, this allowed their children to suffer no more than ‘half’ of the limitations of mind and body that the offspring of Adam had to endure completely.

Likewise, the male children of those unions would also have no sin to transmit to their own offspring. Think about it. Was it just superior tools and machinery “from outer space” that built the Great Pyramids, or was it superior wisdom and/or strength of the “mutants” that assembled those great wonders?

End of Part 2.

