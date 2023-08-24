You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: When To Expect The Two Witnesses, Part 2 of 2.

Devout Christians: When To Expect The Two Witnesses, Part 2 of 2.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It is expected that the two witnesses, Elijah and Enoch, will come down from Heaven during the night, before they start their testimony, which will last for exactly 180 weeks.

To learn how we know when they will appear, we have to first know why they are called “witnesses”. Among other reasons, Yeshua came to Earth to fulfill each and every one of the seven appointed times (feasts) given to Israel. He first fulfilled the Feast of Tabernacles, when He was born in a make-swift (temporary) sukkah (tabernacle or booth), what the gentile translators mistakenly called “manger” in the KJV.

During the seven-day Feast of Tabernacles, the wives would stay in a rental room while the husbands would stay outside in the booth which the husband had made. Since Joseph and Mary were late getting to Bethlehem, there were no rooms left, so Mary had to stay outside with Joseph for a week in the tabernacle made by Joseph. Learn more about this in the article “The Whole Truth of the Birth of Yeshua”.

Yeshua next fulfilled the feast of Passover, when He was crucified Wednesday morning, April 28th AD 28. That afternoon, through Saturday afternoon, Yeshua fulfilled the feast of Unleavened Bread, when His dead body was lying in the tomb for seventy-two hours.

On Saturday, May 1st AD 28, at about 5:30 PM, Yeshua arose, and passed through the tomb walls undetected. He later resurrected the twenty-four elders (Old Testament saints), who walked the streets of Jerusalem all that Saturday night. On Sunday, the morning after His resurrection, Mary Magdalene wanted to embrace Yeshua, but He told her not to touch Him “because I have not yet ascended to my Father.”.

What He was saying was that the twenty-four “elders” that He had resurrected after He left the tomb, were still in the city, and He had to take them to Heaven to present them to Yehovah in order to fulfill “the Feast of First Fruits” offering, as the Divine High Priest. He could not be touched by another person until after then, and He had returned to Earth.

Yeshua fulfilled the Feast of Weeks on the Day of Pentecost, June 20th AD 28 when He sent down His Ghost to the 120 disciples, and they spoke in “other tongues” (Acts 2:4). The last feast, the Feast of Tabernacles, was fulfilled first at His birth (He is the First and the Last), and then the four feasts of the spring were fulfilled.

What yet remains to be fulfilled are the three feasts of the autumn, which are the

(1) Day of Trumpets,

(2) the Day of Atonement/Judgment,

and

(3) the everlasting Feast of Tabernacles a second time, when He will reign on Earth from the New Jerusalem forever.

So, before Yeshua comes the second of three times, He has to first fulfill the Day of Trumpets. So let me explain.

The reason that the two men are called “witnesses”, is because two eyewitnesses are required to confirm the sighting of the renewed Moon. In the first and second temple periods, whenever the first sliver of the renewed Moon appeared at sundown, it marked the beginning of a new Hebrew month. Those in Jerusalem that saw the Moon would go to the temple gates and see if they would be “called up” by the high priest, to a room where they would be questioned about what they observed.

The high priest would stand outside on a balcony and point to who he wanted from the crowd gathering outside and say, “Come up hither.”. Two witnesses would be chosen and allowed to come up to a room and describe what they witnessed, confirming that the renewed Moon for the new month had been sighted. If the high priest accepted their report, the call would be made to light the signal fires on the hilltops across the land to let all of Israel know that a new month has officially begun.

Now, when will Elijah and Enoch come? The most celebrated renewed Moon of the year is that of the seventh month named Tishri, marking the Day of Trumpets.

Revelation 11:7-9

7 And when they shall have finished their testimony, the beast that ascendeth out of the bottomless pit shall make war against them, and shall overcome them, and kill them. 8 And their dead bodies shall lie in the street of the great city, which spiritually is called Sodom and Egypt, where also our Lord was crucified.

On the morning that completes their 1,260-day prophecy, after the anti-Christ recovers from his headwound, he will kill the two witnesses. Three and a half days later (84 hours), the two witnesses will rise from the dead, and observe the sighting of the renewed Moon.

Revelation 11:11-12

11 And after three days and an half the spirit of life from God entered into them, and they stood upon their feet; and great fear fell upon them which saw them. 12 And they heard a great voice from heaven saying unto them, Come up hither. And they ascended up to heaven in a cloud; and their enemies beheld them.

On the first evening for the month of Tishri, which would be 1,293½ days after they had begun their testimony, would be the Day of Trumpets. If you count back 1,293 days, you will find that it would be seven days before Passover, three and a half years prior to their death.

As an example, let us say that an upcoming Day of Trumpets is on Friday evening October 1st 2027. Sunset will be at 6:24 PM Jerusalem time. After being dead for three and a half days, the witnesses would have been killed early Wednesday morning, September 28th 2027. They now rise from the dead at the beginning of the Sabbath (evening comes before the morning) close to 6:30 PM.

Count back 1,263½ days from that Sabbath, and that puts us to the seventh day of the month of Aviv on Tuesday morning, April 16th 2024. It might make the Mountain Time news in the USA (7:00 AM Jerusalem time) if certain ruckus concerning the two witnesses occurs.

Upon the days afterward, how will the world react to the appearance of two men dressed in sackcloth, with fire streaming out of their mouths ever so often whenever they are threatened? That date (April 16) would honor the Jewish expectation of Elijah appearing for the Passover Seder meal, seven days after his initial appearance. What about that Friday evening when Yeshua calls them back to Heaven? How will that affect the belief system of Atheism?

In any year that a perfect red heifer is ready to be sacrificed, and a seven-year treaty is due to be signed, you can expect the two witnesses to make their appearance. A more complete narrative is given in the book “The Sabbath That Assassinated Atheism”, by Christian Faith Publishing.

The End.

