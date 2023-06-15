You are here: Home BM / Christians: The Whole Truth of the Birth of Yeshua, Part 1.

Christians: The Whole Truth of the Birth of Yeshua, Part 1.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Yeshua was born after sundown, on Thursday September 26, 3 BC. It was the first day of the seven-day Feast of Tabernacles, which starts on the 15th day of the seventh Hebrew month of Tishri. He was not born on “Christmas Day”, which is the birthday of pagan sun gods.

December 25th is the date of a pagan festival of the sun god Tammuz, and also other mythical false sun gods, such as Rah, and Jupiter. Babylonian sun god worship was merged with (pagan) Christianity under Constantine, who was a worshiper of Mithra. We will present evidence that Yeshua was born in September, and that false pagan teachings put His birth in December.

Zachariah, the father of John the Baptist, was ministering in the Temple when an angel, in the year 4 BC, told him he would soon have a son. Zachariah belonged to the priestly course of Abijah. In the new testament, it is spelled Abia (Luke 1:5-9).

The course of Abijah was eighth in line according to the Jewish timetable for priests ministering in the Temple. There were twenty-four courses assigned, each serving for seven days. You will find this in 1st Chronicles 24:7-19. The first lot fell to Jehoiarib, the second to Jedaiah, the third to Harim, the fourth to Seorim, the fifth to Malchijah, the sixth to Mijamin, the seventh to Hakkoz, and the eighth to Abijah.

Beginning with the feast of First Fruits, on the first Sunday following the 15th day of the Hebrew month Aviv, each lot would begin in the evening. The eighth lot, Abijah, would begin their service fifty days later on the day of Pentecost, which began on a Saturday evening. When NASA put laser reflectors on the Moon, it was discovered that the Moon’s obit cycle is a constant 29.53+ days to complete the eight phases. Using this, we discover that in the year 4 BC, the day of Pentecost was on Sunday, June 3. It was on this day that the Ach-angel Gabriel told Zachariah that his wife would have a son in their old age.

Since Zachariah was of the eighth lot, his term of service was seven days, from sunset Saturday June 2, 4 BC, till the end of the next Sabbath on Saturday near sunset, June 9th 4 BC. He then went home. Assuming once he returned home, Elizabeth became pregnant in late June. That makes the birth of John the Baptist the day after Passover, the high sabbath day of Unleavened Bread, March 31, 3 BC, the 15th day of the first Hebrew month. Keep in mind that Yehovah runs this universe on His time clock, and causes earthly events to interact with His appointed times (feasts).

Since John the Baptist was born the day after Passover, then Jesus was born the first day of the Feast of Tabernacles. There are six months between both feasts, and we are told Mary became pregnant six months after John’s mother Elizabeth, when Mary made the journey to see and assist her older cousin. (Luke 1:23-40).

It is at this moment that the Spirit of God quickened the womb of Mary, and she became pregnant with Yeshua (Isaiah 7:14). This verse was fulfilled, as told by Matthew.

Matthew 1:23

Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.

The feast of Tabernacles is to commemorate when Yehovah “tabernacled” with Israel while they were in the wilderness.

Yeshua not only came to bring salvation, but to also fulfill each and every one of the seven appointed times that were given to Israel. He first fulfilled the last feast, the feast of tabernacles, before fulfilling the first feast, the feast of Passover, because He was to be the “first and the last”, and the “beginning and the end”. He would fulfill the four feasts of the Spring at his first coming. Then fulfill the feasts of the Autumn: the feast of the Day of Trumpets before His second coming, the day of atonement, and the feast of Tabernacles (again) at His third coming.

Now that we know what day of the year Yeshua was born, how do we know what year? Let’s go to Daniel.

Dan 9:25

Know therefore and understand, that from the going forth of the commandment to restore and to build Jerusalem unto the Messiah the Prince shall be seven weeks, and threescore and two weeks: the street shall be built again, and the wall, even in troublous times.

That would be the third wave of Hebrews that would cross the Euphrates River, leaving Babylon. Read Ezra 7:6-9. This third decree, given by Artaxerxes, king of Persia, was given in the year 457 BC. The third wave left Babylon, crossing the Euphrates River, on the first day of the first Hebrew month (Aviv). Sixty-nine weeks equals 483 years. Take 457 BC and add 483 years, gives us the year AD 27. There was no year zero. It was the first day of the first month Aviv, Saturday March 29 AD 27. It is on that date that John the Baptist saw Yeshua crossing the Jordan river, returning from the wilderness. It is then that John the Baptist proclaimed Yeshua as being the Messiah (John 1:28-30).

Six months later that year, on the day of Atonement, the 10th day of the seventh month Tishri, Yeshua was ordained as the divine High Priest, the Kohen Gadol. This was four days after His 30th birthday, at His transfiguration, in the presence of Peter, James, and John. This was on Tuesday September 30th, AD 27. If you subtract thirty years from September AD 27, you get September 3 BC. Also, after the middle of October, shepherds do not take their sheep out to pasture, because there are no nutrients in the grass. And certainly, they do not take their sheep out at night in the wintertime. People should have known this hundreds of years ago.

Staff Writer; Herman Cummings

