Christian Evangelist: Texas Based Joel Osteen The Comfort Zone Con Man.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Mr. Smiley man “I’m OK and you’re OK” Joel Osteen. Pastor of over 40,000 members and heard by over 20 million people each month while being televised in over 100 countries. So he must be right – wrong. A man who seems so nice that people hardly ever examine his lifestyle, if it is Christ-like or materialistic, who and what he promotes, if the needs of the members of Lakewood church are all taken care of, how the church reaches out and to whom and the foundation of his doctrine. Largely Joel Osteen slides by to avoid the same accountability the Bible speaks of in Romans 12:5 and 1 Corinthians 12:12 because his feel good doctrine seems to tell people just what they want to hear. Well, well. But what do you do with the command in scripture stated in 1 John 4:1 which states to try the spirits to see if they are of God? And the majority was never with Christ.

As an apologist and astute student of scripture, I have been watching Joel Osteen and his ministry at Lakewood Church for years now. I have listened closely and tested his sermons in light of scripture just as 1 John 4:1 commands all of us to do. I have watched his interviews with mainstream secular society and people such as Larry King. And I have come to realize that Joel does not face the scrutiny many other pastors face because his errors and deceptions are far more subtle. Yet I have watched Osteen compromise and back peddle on the Word of God he says he believes. His double-minded actions bring to mind scriptures such as Luke 9:26 and Mark 8:38 which warn believers not to be ashamed of the Christ and the Gospel. So Joel why do you back peddle when you come face to face with the world?

Yes Joel Osteen makes others feel “wonderful”. His approach is gentle and kind. He is reassuring with hope that everything is going to be alright, no matter what. Even when you are not doing what you are supposed to. He has a smile bigger than that of the Kool-Aid man and just as often. But are people who like/love Joel drinking the Kool-Aid he is serving behind the smile? Because the dangers are so subtle and covert, it has taken me a while to complete my analysis, but I guarantee it is accurate.

Many people who attend “church” tend not to check what they like to hear against the scriptures to see if it lines up. Gotta be careful of those itching ears causing us to accept comfortable but false, incomplete and unbalanced doctrine. And that is a big problem when we again are told in 1 John 4:1 not to believe every spirit but to try the spirits. So let’s take a look at the hidden dangers and problems with Joel Osteen.

Joel Osteen teaches a comfortable form of godliness but conveniently leaves out personal accountability. That is neither what Christ taught nor how Christ taught.

Preaching a comfortable gospel is not the Gospel. The Bible warned us of “another gospel” as well as “another Christ” (II Cor. 11:4). It sounds very similar to the real Gospel if you are unlearned or willing to ignore the truth because you like the messenger. Or if it tickles your itching ears with what you want to hear. That is why so many follow instead and intentionally refuse to try the spirits when those spirits say what they want to hear.

It is no coincidence that Osteen’s messages sound like a fairytale, a fable gently washing over people who are just plain gullible. I am not saying Osteen has to preach fire and brimstone and scare people. I am saying a watered down version of the gospel which does not call upon people to be accountable for growth and spiritual maturity is dangerous, one-sided and not the Gospel of scripture. Listen to what the Bible says about such doctrines.

2 Timothy 4:3-4 King James Version (KJV) 3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; 4 And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables. As you see Joel Osteen living a rich and flamboyant life, know that such is loving the world and the things of it. Know that the Bible warned against doing that. But when confronted with this truth, Osteen responds by saying God does not want us to be poor. Who said God did want that? I didn’t. Osteen simply uses that extreme to justify his materialistic lifestyle that is contrary to the teachings of Christ. And ironically neither the bulk of Osteen’s members nor those who follow his teachings around the world are in a position to live as he does. So I ask you, is he helping them get rich or are they the flock being fleeced while he gets rich? The doctrine Osteen teaches does not produce riches for anybody but Joel Osteen and his wife. Simply look at the majority of his members and see for yourself. The Bible speaks strongly about exposing people like Osteen in Romans 16:17-18 which states: Romans 16:17-18 King James Version (KJV) 17 Now I beseech you, brethren, mark them which cause divisions and offences contrary to the doctrine which ye have learned; and avoid them. 18 For they that are such serve not our Lord Jesus Christ, but their own belly; and by good words and fair speeches deceive the hearts of the simple.

Christianity is not a simple task of skipping down the yellow brick road with Barney and Mr. Rogers. It is not always sunny and it is not always a wonderful day in the neighborhood. The Bible states we are in a war and when you avoid teaching about that war and the preparation for it, you leave out a key part of the gospel all believers must have and learn. Go into battle ignorant, unbalanced, unrealistic and unarmed and you will be one of the first casualties to fall. Joel’s answer? A big smile and his big smile as he promotes the rosey unbalanced teaching that God is fixing it, working on it and bringing you through. Again no accountability for what you are called to do, even though YOU wear armor for a purpose.

Joel Olsteen leaves out the sacrifices required by the believer such as the death of self, the denial of the flesh and the rejection of worldliness. He can’t speak against these things because he lives in them and intentionally surrounded by them. Such behavior flies in the face of scripture.

1 John 2:15-17 King James Version (KJV)

15 Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him. 16 For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world.

Joel didn’t read the memo:

Promoting Lakewood Church equally as you promote Christ is a violation of scripture. God states that He shares His glory with NOBODY (Isaiah 42:8, Isaiah 48:11). And all too often today people have become comfortable with the worship centers being promoted just as much as the Savior. Not good, not right, not godly. No matter how smoothly it is done and no matter how smiley the deceiver is. And yet again easily deceiving the hearts of the simple, the covetous and the people with un-renewed minds.

Neither be jealous nor envious, especially when the minister fleeced the flock to get his “stuff”.

I used to think Joel Osteen was simply teaching a nursery full of newborn and spiritually infant believers. But after reviewing hours and hours and hours and hours of Joel Osteen “sermons”, I know that is not completely the case. Osteen is also teaching people who want a “feel good” spiritual fix instead of the full Gospel that Christ taught. People who want a message that does not call upon them to be accountable for growth, maturity, change and preparation for battle. People who want to sit back and wait on God to do it all while they do nothing. People who want to be carried like a baby as they sit in the stroller of hope instead of getting up and walking by faith.

WHAT WE WANT TO HEAR IS OFTEN NOT WHAT WE NEED TO HEAR

No wonder Joel Osteen is suited perfectly for a Peter Pan Neverland message where nobody ever grows up. Or maybe even a house made of gingerbread and candy with a witch lurking inside. And people absolutely love that because they can stay who and where they are and feel great about it. Very subtle Kool-aid Joel, subtle but deadly because such doctrine is not preparing believers for battle.

Many are called, few are chosen. How can one go forth unless he is sent? Well brother Joel has stated that he never felt he was called to the ministry. So Joel what are you doing in it then? He was the logical person to take over Lakewood Church when his father died. But if you listen to what Joel has said, he is not called to do what he is doing. Hello.

Joel Osteen does not only compromise the Word of God by teaching a version of the good parts. He also back peddles on core beliefs on Christianity such as the path to Heaven and homosexuality. Simply search Youtube, find his interviews with the secular world and see for yourself.

Always remember, a true man of God will not stay rich for long because he will follow the example of Christ, giving, sharing and being an example repeatedly. Nor will a man of God make it about himself, his church, his name, his billboards and his books. A true man of God will make it about the Creator, the message, correction, accuracy, balance, helping you and building you up to where you need to be.

The reason many of you do not spot fake gospels is because you expect them to be obvious. You expect Satan to pop up, practically announce who he is and say “boo”. You expect him to come from the mosque instead of the Christian church pulpit. You expect his words to be blatantly hard and ugly instead of gentle and sweet with a smile. But remember how the serpent BEGUILED Eve. Look back at the verses I quoted in this article which reveal a much more subtle and covert approach by people like Joel Osteen. And I suggest you look behind his smile.

In August of 2017 when hurricane Harvey hit, Joel Osteen refused to open the doors of his church to act as a shelter. Lakewood Church holds almost 17,000 people. Osteen claimed that they couldn’t open the doors because the church was flooded. Yet it was discovered by TMZ that what Osteen said was a lie. The church immediately afterwards was “bone dry”. Out of his own mouth Osteen said “we were waiting for the right time”. What about when people are cold, scared, starving and homeless because of the hurricane Joel? Is that not the right time? Small potatoes in the overall huge picture but a glimpse into who Joel Osteen really is.

In summary, Christ spoke of the good and the bad, good and evil. Osteen does not. Christ and the Apostles believed in, lived and taught balance and shunning materialism. Osteen lacks balance in his teachings and lavishly embeds himself in materialism more so like the world we are told not to be of than he does in the example Christ set. Christ prepared believers for Heaven AND for battle on earth. Osteen leaves people idealistic, feeling warm inside and smiling but unprepared. Christ promoted the Father, the Gospel and the Kingdom. Osteen promotes God, Lakewood Church and Joel Osteen. Christ was called and ordained of God. Osteen said he never felt that he was. Christ was not always about fire and brimstone but He never back peddled on issues of truth, the way to salvation and perverted behavior. Osteen back peddles in front of the world on these same issues. And the list goes on.

As a published author in a small way, I have to say i noticed that Osteen had over a half dozen books on the New York Times best seller list. That seems great until we look at the scriptures which teach us to beware when all men speak well of us. The Bible tells us, for those of us who stand as we should, the world will hate us just as it hated Christ. So I do not call it a good thing when a man who says he represents Christ is revered and esteemed by the world. The world recognizes and loves its own and speaking the truth the world needs to hear will not get you on the NY Times best seller list. . Hmmm. See Mathew 10:22 and John 15:18-27.

So you can make excuses, ignore this article or check the truth of scripture and the claims of this article for yourself. I guarantee you will find this article accurate, whether you like it or not. You might say I slam everybody, but that is not true. There are several good ministers who teach sound foundational “Christian” doctrine such as Charles Stanley, Joyce Meyers and the late Myles Munroe.

I am neither saying we should live in poverty nor that nice things are bad. I am saying covetousness, greed, hidden agendas, materialism and fleecing the flock while they cannot live the life you lead from using their money is a bad thing. Reportedly Osteen pays no taxes on his multi-million dollar mansion because it belongs to Lakewood Church (unconfirmed because his church would not say when I called). But who lives there? He does. The church does not live there nor do the members. What would Christ say about the materialism and unbalanced teachings of Joel Osteen? Read what the Bible says, look at the life Christ led and you have your answer.

