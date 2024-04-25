3 Chambers Hosts the Wilmington, NC Premiere of ‘Enter the Clones of Bruce’.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Wilmington, NC – 3 Chambers, a media company and festival that puts a spotlight on hip-hop, martial arts, and anime, will host the Wilmington, NC premiere of the award-winning documentary ENTER THE CLONES OF BRUCE on Friday, April 26 at Jengo’s Playhouse. This screening is part of Severin Films 21-market theatrical engagement of the film.

Within hours of his 1974 funeral, Hong Kong movie studios began to produce hundreds of unauthorized biopics, spin-offs and rip-offs starring a competing roster of Bruce Lee lookalikes. Over the next decade, ‘Bruceploitation’ would become a staple of global cinema. Director David Gregory – whose award-winning documentaries include LOST SOUL: THE DOOMED JOURNEY OF RICHARD STANLEY’S ISLAND OF DR. MOREAU and BLOOD & FLESH: THE REEL LIFE & GHASTLY DEATH OF AL ADAMSON – now examines this fascinating phenomenon via interviews with Bruce Li, Bruce Le, Bruce Liang and Dragon Lee; martial arts legends like Angela Mao, David Chiang, Phillip Ko and Sammo Hung; and the producers, directors, distributors and experts – along with copious clips from the films themselves – that for the first time reveal the history, controversy and legacy behind one of the most bizarre genres in movie history.

ENTER THE CLONES OF BRUCE will screen on Friday, April 26 at Jengo’s Playhouse, 815 Princess Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the film will start at 7:30 PM. Ticket holders can come to the Social Hour, before the screening at 6:30 PM in Jengo’s Backyard and will also receive a free 11×17 ENTER THE CLONES OF BRUCE Poster while they last. Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase on Eventive and will be available at the door on the day of the screening. You can watch the trailer on YouTube.

About 3 Chambers 3 Chambers is a media platform and music festival that fuses hip-hop, martial arts, and anime culture. 3 Chambers Fest features a variety of live music performances, immersive art, and innovative film experiences. The 2nd annual festival will take place in Wilmington, North Carolina on December 4-7, 2024. For more information, visit www.3chambers.com.

