Bringing Dreams to Life with the CA Brand.

(ThyBlackMan.com) “That’s what you want to do? Then nothing beats a trial but a failure. Give it everything you’ve got. I’ve told you many times, ‘Can’t do is like Don’t Care.’ Neither of them have a home.”

Maya Angelou

Most people will tell you modern branding involves authentic representation: Black consumers want to see themselves genuinely represented in marketing campaigns. This includes using models, actors, and influencers who are Black, and ensuring that they are portrayed in a genuine, uplifting, positive, and authentic manner. Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to introduce to you Mr. Corey Anderson—the unstoppable force behind CA Brand, sparking fire in dreamers worldwide! This rising entertainment star was born to inspire, encourage and elevate others through storytelling, unshakable self-belief, and his” sho nuff” positive vibes.

It is worthwhile to note at this point that in recent years, the buying power of the Black community has risen significantly. According to a 2020 report via CNBC, Black buying power was $1.4 trillion in 2019 and is projected to grow to $1.8 trillion by the end of this year: 2024. With Black buying power in the U.S. estimated to reach $1.98 trillion by 2025, many brands recognize that Black consumers are essential for their growth. But if you don’t try to connect in a way that feels authentic, and if your campaigns don’t resonate with the community, then you risk turning them away from any given brand.

Having introduced you to the premise of “branding” let’s take a look at this up-and-coming individual that is working overtime as an educator, entrepreneur, actor and model. In my capacity as freelance journalist and Associate Editor; he sat down with me for a one-on-one interview recently. Corey Anderson is fast becoming a successful model and actor based in Chicago, Illinois. Best known for his editorial and runway appearances. Corey is looking to take his brand international.

In this writer’s epic chat, Corey spills the beans on his own mind-blowing journey—the catalysts that ignited his drive, major milestones propelling that white-hot ambition, and life wisdom he can’t wait to share with aspiring visionaries.

His unwavering zest and contagious “nothing gonna stop me” spirit are guaranteed to stoke your wildest ambitions—igniting pursuit of those passions burning deep within. Feeling revved up yet?

A recent research think tank ventured into insights that identified the top 10 culturally fluent brands among Black Americans.

Last year the 2023 study measured how brands have been able to use culture efficiently and effectively to appeal to the African American community. According to their findings, Walmart, YouTube, Lysol, Sprite, Visa, McCormick, Dove, Febreze, Netflix, and Google resonate the best among Black consumers.

These brands are so successful in connecting with the Black community in America because they effectively engaged the passions of the communities contained therein. Each of the aforementioned top brands demonstrated that they understand the Black consumers principles and made intentional efforts to engage and support them in order to respect their goals, desires and aspirations with a view to successful life endeavors.

Get pumped as Corey lays out his soul-stirring game plan for taking this inspiring powerhouse to the masses!

What inspired you to start your brand?

From a kid dreaming in Chicago, to a rising star shining bright – that’s been my journey! Looking up to legends like Denzel Washington fueled my fire for entertaining from an early age. But it was that fateful 2014 casting call for Men’s Fashion Week, which a friend encouraged me to attend, that truly sparked my passion for modeling and acting.

Stepping onto that runway at Men’s Fashion Week lit a blaze inside me. Suddenly, doors flung open to this vibrant, creative world where I could freely express myself. As I was immersed deeper into the industry, acting took center stage too. My powerful voice became my secret weapon for breathing authentic life into characters on screen and stage.

Every experience fortified my CA brand – a vessel for uplifting others through inspiring stories and an unwavering positive mindset. This dream is now a full-fledged reality with nationwide implications and manifold blessings.

What is your proudest accomplishment as an actor/model?

One of my biggest thrills was snagging the lead in that first short film “Blueberry Pancakes” – a dream role! As a model too, rocking the runway at iconic shows like New York and Chicago Fashion Week gave me so much swag and confidence.

Those struts opened many doors, like collaborating with major brands like Jordan, Nike, Calvin Klein and more. Then I started collecting acting credits in flicks like “Widows,” “Canal Street,” “Captive State” and getting featured on platforms like Tubi TV and even other national television opportunities.

But nothing topped being part of the “Bronzeville” musical headed to Broadway. Using my talents to inspire on that massive stage — that’s when I knew I was walking in my true purpose.

What advice would you give an aspiring entertainer?

To all the aspiring entertainers out there, here is my advice: Trust God, never give up on your dreams, and always stay true to yourself. This industry can feel like an uphill climb but keep climbing with every ounce of passion and grit you have. Soak up every lesson because each opportunity elevates your skills and understanding to the next level.

Surround yourself with a squad that acknowledges your vision wholeheartedly and consistently. At the end of the day, real success shines brightest in the impact we make and the joy our work brings – not just fame or dollar signs. Stay humble, stay hungry, and never stop striving for greatness in all you say and do. Always see a setback as an opportunity for growth.

Do you have any upcoming projects coming out? Where can we stream them?

Speaking of greatness, let me give you a sneak peek at some game-changing projects hitting the scene soon! First up is the gripping drama “Hope” about…well you’ll just have to watch and see. It’s premiering on Tubi TV alongside my previous film, “When Does it Stop” part 1.

Look, get pumped, because production just started on the powerful sequel “When Does it Stop 2” where I’ll be starring again. I’ll keep you posted on all the “411” for streaming that one through my social media channels. These films tackle heavy topics but, uplift with their positive messages of hope, love, and real-life issues.

Where do you see CA the brand in five years?

Over the next 5 years, I am aiming for the CA brand to be a worldwide beacon inspiring people to live authentically, fearlessly chase their calling, and embrace personal growth. Using my platforms in acting, modeling, and coaching, I’ll keep seeking to empower everyone I come into contact with to shamelessly celebrate who they are and what they would like to accomplish in life.

You can expect more revolutionary films and projects challenging norms and igniting important conversations. I’m also manifesting an epic collaboration with powerhouse Tyler Perry – now this will truly be something to amplify an explosive impact! Stay tuned!

Ultimately, I want the CA brand to epitomize resilience, creativity and lives fully lived. With an unstoppable global team behind me, we’ll motivate the masses to unapologetically unlock their best selves. Just plant those dreams as seeds and prepare for greatness to blossom!

Final Thoughts

Nothing beats a failure except that you give it your best effort and put your heart into every try!

There is no doubt in this writer’s mind that the CA brand will be one of the top ten referenced earlier in this article…again, stay tuned!

