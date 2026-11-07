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(ThyBlackMan.com) Republicans can tell you the median household income for Blacks, how many kids the average Black family has, how many Blacks have college degrees, detail their voting habits, identify the type of credit cards they use, list what restaurants they like to eat at, name the type of cars they drive, etc.

They have all these datapoints but are incapable of connecting the dots to create an actionable political profile that would persuade Black voters to support the Republican Party!!!

Former Congressman and Michigan senate candidate, Mike Rogers called me in May to discuss his campaign. We had a great conversation and I shared with him my ideas on how to substantively engage with the Black business community throughout Michigan.

He was giddy with excitement and we created an aggressive timeline of things he wanted me to do. Nothing ever happened.

After Rogers won his primary, which was never in doubt, a friend of mine had his political director call me.

Liam Putz looks like a twenty-something white kid. He basically said by his actions that he knew more about Black folks than I did, so I immediately hung up the phone and shut down everything I had on standby for the Rogers campaign. To my followers, let’s make Liam famous!!!

Liam and the Rogers’s campaign got totally destroyed by the Black vote simply because the Rogers campaign saw no value in substantively engaging with Black entrepreneurs.

They, in their incredible geniusness, decided to do the perfunctory, stereotypical thing and go to the Black church and the barber shop which produced no results!

Message to white folks, especially people like Liam, if you are going to go to the Black church and the Black barbershop as your strategy to engage with the Black community; why do you not also host a reception with some fried chicken and watermelon, bring a few white girls, and of course we can’t forget to bring the perfunctory Nicki Minaj and other Black athletes and entertainers who can barely speak English. Oh, and why don’t you bring your housekeeper and nanny and tell your Black audience how these domestics are like part of your family. Yessum massa???

And you wonder why the Black community does not respond to you?

Other than Congressman and soon to be governor of Florida Byron Donalds, show me one Republican campaign that had any Blacks in positions of power.

Show me one campaign who had credible Black surrogates representing them in the media.

The Rogers campaign spent more time trying to persuade radical Black Democrats to support them than Black Republicans. The Trump administration has several Blacks from Michigan working in the administration and the Rogers campaign never talked with them.

Make it make sense. This was political malpractice.

As I am wont to say, “the best way to get attention as a Black Republican is to be a Black Democrat.”

And to the Republican House and Senate leadership, where are your Black staffers? Show me the video or photographs of you meeting with credible Black entrepreneurs?

Show me the videos or photographs of Black businessmen that you have invited to testify before your committees about economic, foreign policy, or educational issues.

To the Republican National Committee (RNC), now that you rightly received a national butt whooping, will you publicly renounce your decades old “white only turnout strategy?” Your sole focus has been on getting bubba to turn out; therefore, you could continue to ignore the Black vote.

The numbers simply are no longer there to support this anachronistic strategy. Are you willing to adapt and adjust or will you continue to be stuck on stupid?

I challenge all my white Republican friends to publicly make the case for why Blacks should ever vote Republican.

The Heritage Foundation, the preeminent conservative think tank in the country, continues to ignore all meaningful engagement with the Black community.

CPAC, The Cato Institute, ditto.

Name me one conservative organization that has any meaningful interaction with the Black community. I will wait!!!…

Conservatives constantly obsess about wanting to be a color-blind society. Well, this is one area where they have been wildly successful because when I go to Republican or conservative events I rarely ever see people who look like me.

So, they definitely must be colorblind because they are incapable of noticing how white their events are.

It is amazing that they cannot see Black, but they can see white, which is the absence of Black. How ironic.

If Republicans truly believed that their message was superior to that of the Democrats, then why have they continued to refuse to take their message to the marketplace of ideas within the Black community?

I thought they believed in free enterprise and market forces.

They claim to have a vision for America; but when it comes to the Black community the only vision they seem to have is the television. DY-NO-MITE!

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.