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(ThyBlackMan.com) There is a habit in how America measures Black men who reach the summit of its politics. We want them to mean something before we let them do anything. Be the symbol first. Stir the blood, put a lump in the throat, make folks believe again, and the governing can sort itself out later. Obama walked into 2008 and did precisely that, better than just about any politician breathing. We have been holding up every Black leader next to him ever since, like a tailor checking the fit.

The man did not land like a candidate. He landed like a debt the country was finally getting around to paying. Hope, change, a face studied in living rooms that had long given up on seeing one of their own in that house. For those of us who remember the fights that came before, the election struck a chord that no legislative achievement could have struck on its own. A Black family crossed the threshold of the White House. Grandmothers wept. Congregations organized. The symbolism carried a weight that policy, by itself, was never built to bear.

Now turn and look at Hakeem Jeffries, and you are studying a different animal altogether.

Born in Brooklyn in 1970, the congressman became the first African American to lead a major party in Congress when House Democrats tapped him to take Nancy Pelosi’s place. Sit with that sentence a minute. Before him, the highest a Black lawmaker had ever reached in that chamber’s party ranks was James Clyburn holding the whip. So the milestone is genuine, historic, no asterisk needed. Yet nobody printed Hakeem’s face on a dorm room poster.

Why not? Because his job did not run on feeling. It ran on arithmetic.

Think about what the brother did on a given Tuesday. He counted heads, sat across a table from Speaker Mike Johnson, and traded away pieces of a spending bill to protect the pieces that mattered. During one funding fight he quietly muscled through a bump in earmark money for his side, then declined to brag about it. That right there was the work. Reporters even took to calling him the shadow speaker when Republicans struggled to hold their fractured majority together. Democrats supplied the votes that helped keep the government’s lights on.

None of that fits on a t-shirt. Nobody writes a gospel number about reconciling a continuing resolution.

Here is where I want to be straight with you about the trap we set. With Obama, the burden was to be the dream itself. For this generation it flipped into something that sounds easier and is not, the burden of being good at the job. Both weigh a ton. That first one damn near breaks a person, carrying the hopes of millions while you govern a country that spends half its breath reminding you what you are. The second looks small from the cheap seats. Go try it. Hold progressives and moderates in one room without the roof coming off, then manage to look like a winner when your side does not even run the floor.

Hakeem managed that tent about as well as any human could. His members voted together on the big party-line battles at rates north of 90 percent, the kind of discipline Pelosi herself would tip her hat to. He bridged the wings, bent where bending was required, and swallowed the shots from his left flank. Critics called him cautious, corporate, and too soft-spoken for a moment they believed demanded open fire. A New Yorker profile even questioned whether his careful approach left voters knowing what he really stood for. Fair or not, that critique tells you the size of the expectation gap this man lives inside every single day.

That gap, far as I am concerned, is the entire story.

We demand our Black leaders be two things at once, and those two things almost never fit in one body. Obama was the orator, the symbol, living proof the ceiling could shatter. He opened his mouth and stadiums went silent. The Brooklyn man is the mechanic under the hood, grease to his elbows, no cameras rolling. His job is to make sure the engine turns over when a shutdown comes creeping. One of them sold a vision to a packed arena. What the other does is duller and, some nights, more important, holding the rickety thing upright while the clapping drifts off somewhere else.

Look at the two jobs side by side. A president signs things, vetoes things, sends troops, stands at a podium when the nation is grieving. The other job runs on schedules, vote counts, and backroom horse-trading. The grind can last years, with no promise the voters will ever put a gavel within reach. It takes a different set of muscles. Takes a different kind of nerve too, the kind nobody throws you a parade for.

I came up watching Black men lead in ways the cameras never bothered to find. Deacons. Union stewards. The brother who ran the numbers for the whole block and never raised his voice once. We did not call that leadership back then, and we were wrong not to. It outlasted plenty of the loud men I could name. That is the lane Hakeem works, and you have to know the game to give it its due. Not the figure on the mountaintop. The one keeping the building from falling down.

Something almost cruel lives in how we grade these men. Obama got crowned and then got blamed for not being a messiah the minute governing turned ugly. With Hakeem it runs the other direction, plenty of respect and then a shrug, too dull to love. Same community raising both men, handing each one a scorecard he could never win.

Well, the gavel is closer than ever. When voters handed Democrats the House this month, they opened the door to something no African American has ever held. If elected in January, the Brooklyn man will become the 57th Speaker of the House. He would be the first Black person to grip that gavel, second in line to the presidency, inside a Capitol that enslaved hands helped raise. Let that settle a second. The mechanic is nearly at the mountaintop after all.

Here is the twist that captures the whole moment. Even with history within reach, there is a crowd at his back hollering move over. A petition opposing Hakeem for Speaker has already passed one million signatures, while others are calling on Chuck Schumer to step aside. Fight harder or make room, they say. Too cautious for this fight. Comfortable with the old ways. Yesterday’s news.

Are they wrong to demand change? I will not pretend the answer comes easy. Part of me bristles, because a Black man climbs for twenty years to reach the gavel his elders only dreamed of. Yet the welcome mat reads step aside. Nobody mailed Pelosi a retirement gift the week she made history. Still, the young folks have a real point, and pretending otherwise would be a lie. A party that refuses to let go of anything eventually chokes on it. And a man who cannot stand a few boos from his own bench has no business walking into the fight that is coming.

I do not read those petitions as an insult. The criticism is a tax, the toll the job takes now in a restless hour when patience starts to smell like surrender. Should Hakeem be the man his record suggests, he will carry the crown and the criticism in the same two hands, the way he has carried everything else.

Obama showed us what it looks like to dream out loud. This new leader is about to show us what it looks like to govern once the dreaming is done and the dishes still wait in the sink. Both matter. Either one standing alone leaves the house half finished.

And a people who only toast the dreamers, never the builders, got no business acting surprised when the house they dreamed about never quite gets built.

Staff Writer; L.L. McKenna



Politics explained through the lens of justice and equity. Offering perspective that informs, challenges, and empowers.

One can contact this brother at; LLMcKenna@ThyBlackMan.com.