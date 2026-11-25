Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) It was a busy Tuesday for President Ronald Reagan.

He entered the Oval Office at 8:39 a.m. on March 8, 1983, and four minutes later started a meeting with his chief of staff, James Baker, and his counselor, Ed Meese. Fourteen minutes after that, he went to the Cabinet Room, where he spent an hour talking with a bipartisan group of congressional leaders about El Salvador, where a U.S.-backed government was fighting off a Soviet-backed insurgency.

“Naturally there is division on subject of aid to El Salvador still I think we gained some points and cleared the air that we weren’t just seeking mil. aid,” Reagan wrote in his diary entry for that day.

“Off to a warm, sunshiny Fla.,” he wrote.

At 10:13 a.m., according to his schedule, Reagan boarded Marine One and flew to Andrews Air Force Base. There, he boarded Air Force One and flew to Orlando, Florida. At 12:49 p.m. he arrived at the EPCOT Center’s American Adventure pavilion. It was there that he attended a reception for foreign students enrolled in Disney’s World Showcase Fellowship Program.

Then, while still at EPCOT, he “addressed Central Florida outstanding math and science students.”

“My talk,” he wrote, “was to hundreds of bright, young highschool (sic) students including foreign exchange students,” he wrote.

Then he motorcaded to the Sheraton Twin Towers hotel to address the annual convention of the National Association of Evangelicals.

“I talked of parents rights (squeal rule) abortion, school prayer and our need for a strong defense,” Reagan wrote.

This speech was given at the height of the Cold War. The Soviet leader at the time was Yuri Andropov, the former head of the KGB.

Reagan defined the profound nature of the conflict between Andropov’s Soviet Union and America. “Especially in this century,” Reagan said, “America has kept alight the torch of freedom, but not just for ourselves but for millions of others around the world.”

“But if history teaches us anything, it teaches that simple-minded appeasement or wishful thinking about our adversaries is folly,” he said. “It means the betrayal of our past, the squandering of our freedom. So, I urge you to speak out against those who would place the United States in a position of military and moral inferiority.”

Reagan then explained why he would not submit to a freeze on building America’s nuclear defenses.

“So, in your discussions of the nuclear freeze proposals,” he said, “I urge you to beware the temptation of pride — the temptation of blithely declaring yourselves above it all and label both sides equally at fault, to ignore the facts of history and the aggressive impulses of an evil empire, to simply call the arms race a giant misunderstanding and thereby remove yourself from the struggle between right and wrong and good and evil.”

Reagan then explained that the conflict ultimately would not be decided by weaponry or military force.

“While America’s military strength is important, let me add here that I’ve always maintained that the struggle now going on for the world will never be decided by bombs or rockets, by armies or military might,” said Reagan. “The real crisis we face today is a spiritual one; at root, it is a test of moral will and faith.”

On June 12, 1987, two years after Mikhail Gorbachev became leader of the “evil empire,” Reagan gave a speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the Berlin Wall.

“Perhaps this gets to the root of the matter, to the most fundamental distinction of all between East and West,” Reagan said in front of that wall. “The totalitarian world produces backwardness because it does such violence to the spirit, thwarting the human impulse to create, to enjoy, to worship.”

Reagan said he had seen these words spraypainted on the wall: “This wall will fall. Beliefs become reality.”

“There is one sign the Soviets can make that would be unmistakable, that would advance dramatically the cause of freedom and peace,” Reagan said. “General Secretary Gorbachev, if you seek peace, if you seek prosperity for the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, if you seek liberalization: Come here to this gate! Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate! Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”

In 1989, the wall came down. In 1991, the Soviet Union collapsed.

This did not happen because Reagan said nice things about the Soviet Union or its leaders. Reagan’s unapologetic presentation of the truth was one of the forces that led to the Soviet Union’s demise.

Now, 35 years after the Soviet Union collapsed, China continues to be governed by a communist regime.

“The PRC is a Leninist ‘party-state,'” said a Congressional Research Service report published in April. “The Communist Party of China (CPC), also known as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is China’s dominant political institution. It operates a powerful and expansive bureaucracy and, per the CPC Constitution, ‘exercises overall leadership over all areas of endeavor in every part of the country.'”

President Donald Trump attended a three-way summit last week in Shenzhen, China, meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Putin’s government, according to the most recent State Department human rights report (which covers 2024), has committed numerous human rights abuses. “Outside of human rights abuses committed by Russia in relation to its invasion of Ukraine, significant human rights issues included credible reports of: arbitrary and unlawful killings; disappearances; torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment; arbitrary arrest and detention,” it said.

In September, as noted before in this column, a State Department spokesperson said in a written response to this writer: “The United States determined the CCP is committing genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious groups in Xinjiang.”

At a Nov. 20 press conference, Trump discussed his summit with Putin and Xi. “I have fantastic relationships with Putin, that’s a very good thing,” he said. “I have fantastic relationships with President Xi. That’s a good thing. And our country is safe because of that.”

Trump also praised Xi for the job he has done governing China — noting that the city where they met was clean. “What a job President Xi has done,” said Trump. “It’s clean. It’s immaculate.”

“Because he’s done a fantastic job for the country,” Trump said.

“We spent a lot of time on Ukraine and Russia,” Trump said. “And in that case, it was two on one because President — President Xi of China, and this is a great man.”

“Well, he runs 1.4 billion people,” said Trump. “And when you look at those cities, they’re clean and they’re nice and there’s no crime and got a lot of things going for them.”

And, then, there is the genocide in Xinjiang.

Written by Terence P. Jeffrey

Official website; http://twitter.com/terryjeffrey