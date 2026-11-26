Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude. We gather with family and friends, enjoy a festive meal, give thanks for our blessings and celebrate the freedoms that have made America worth celebrating. But this Thanksgiving, I find myself asking a rather uncomfortable question: Thankful for what?

The Constitution was written to define the powers of the federal government and to confine them. The Founders understood that government is an institution of force, that power corrupts and that liberty cannot survive when those entrusted with governing are making up the rules as they go along. They gave us a written Constitution precisely because they did not trust government to police itself.

Today, that Constitution is little more than an inconvenience to those who exercise political power.

The president imposes sales taxes on Americans, calling them tariffs to disguise what they are. The Supreme Court has ruled that the president cannot impose those tariffs because the Constitution expressly gives that power to Congress. He imposes them still.

The president makes wars without congressional authorization, notwithstanding the Constitution’s assignment to Congress of the power to declare war. Our Founders did not want one man deciding when the nation would send its sons and daughters to kill and be killed. They deliberately placed that decision in the hands of the people’s representatives. Today, that safeguard has been reduced to an afterthought.

Meanwhile, the national debt has passed $40 trillion. The federal government cannot balance its own books, cannot live within its means and continues to mortgage the earnings of generations not yet born.

Free speech fares no better. The First Amendment says Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech. Yet the Department of Justice threatens prosecution of members of Congress who offer to investigate the government and who encouraged military personnel to refuse unlawful orders.

Military personnel have a legal obligation to obey lawful orders, not unlawful ones. And members of Congress have the constitutional right to discuss that distinction, criticize presidential conduct and investigate executive misconduct. The government cannot criminalize political disagreement simply because the president finds it offensive. The First Amendment was written precisely to protect speech the government hates and fears.

The president has ordered killings of people in speedboats on the high seas whom he apparently believes are engaged in crimes. Where is the evidence? Where are the judges? Where are the trials? The Fifth Amendment guarantees due process to all persons from whom the government seeks life, liberty or property, not only Americans.

Our privacy has become another casualty of totalitarian power. The government has developed an extraordinary warrantless surveillance apparatus capable of collecting telephone conversations, movements in public and private, financial transactions, medical information, legal files and every keystroke made in the digital footprints of ordinary Americans. The Fourth Amendment requires probable cause, particularity and judicial authorization for searches and seizures.

Surveillance is not exempt from constitutional protections because it is accomplished electronically rather than through a policeman breaking down someone’s door.

AND WE ACCEPT THIS LIKE SHEEP.

The feds have built a bellicose empire of hundreds of military and intelligence facilities around the world, often estimated at around 850, which consume enormous sums of money, expose American servicemen and women to danger and create permanent incentives for intervention in matters unrelated to U.S. national security.

And the CIA has increasingly become an instrument of covert intervention, capable of conducting operations abroad and pursuing policies that escape meaningful public and even presidential scrutiny. Intelligence gathering is one thing. Secretly conducting foreign policy and waging undeclared wars is quite another.

A republic cannot remain when an unelected, secret and violent bureaucracy can effectively pursue its own foreign policy, beyond the control of the American people.

How did we get here? Partly because we have fallen for government propaganda and partly because we are afraid of it. Every invasion of liberty is presented as necessary for safety. Every war is supposedly essential to national security. Every expansion of government power is temporary, indispensable and beyond question. We are told to trust the government. The government not only asks for trust; it provokes fear. Fear of unseen enemies, fear of the government’s 5,000 criminal laws, fear of its omnipresence.

This is the same government that can’t fill potholes, deliver the mail, balance its books or obey the laws it insists the rest of us must obey.

We should not fear the government. It should fear us!

Today the government knows more about each of us than we collectively know about it. The Founders understood that government is licit only when consented to by the governed. It must be watched, questioned, challenged and restrained, or altered and abolished.

There is little to celebrate this Thanksgiving unless one believes that government lawlessness, undeclared wars, unconstitutional taxation, warrantless surveillance, political intimidation and monumental debt are the inevitable price of living in America; or that somehow, a country can retain its flag, its national anthem, its elections and its Thanksgiving traditions while abandoning the principles upon which it was created.

I am thankful for God who created us and the life He has given us. I am thankful for family, friends, work and whatever the government has not yet managed to regulate out of existence. And I am thankful for whatever liberty remains.

But history teaches that prosperous republics become bankrupt empires when their governments become more powerful than their constitutions and when their citizens become too complacent to defend their freedoms. Empires spend more than they can afford, fight wars they can’t win and mistake military destruction for preservation of freedom. Their citizens become accustomed to the loss of liberty until they no longer remember what liberty meant.

That’s the lesson of history. And it is a lesson America would be wise to understand this Thanksgiving — before it’s too late.

So this Thanksgiving, even as we mourn what America has become, we must resolve to reclaim what America has lost.

Written by Judge Andrew P. Napolitano

Official website; https://twitter.com/Judgenap