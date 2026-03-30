Black Leaders Continue To Fail The Black Community.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) As my followers know, I have been and am very critical of my Black community, especially the media appointed Black leaders and organizations.

We face a myriad of problems in the U.S. and within the Black community.

One of the biggest problems facing America is that we have been “misdiagnosed” not only by our political leaders, but also by our governing institutions.

If you are misdiagnosed, you will be given the wrong prescription to cure the said problem.

Herein lies the problem in America and most pronounced within the Black community.

Allow me to go back to my Oral Roberts University roots to properly diagnose our illness.

I am reminded of my good buddy Daniel and our many conversations over the millennia.

In the fifth chapter of the book of Daniel it tells the story of the King of Babylon, Belshazzar and the hand writing on the wall. Daniel was considered the wise man of the Kingdom who had the blessing of God upon his life.

No one was able to interpret the handwriting on the wall until the King summoned Daniel.

The king promised Daniel he would be third in line to the kingdom if he were able to interpret the handwriting on the wall.

In Daniel 5:25-27, “And this is the writing that was written, Mene, Mene, Tekel, Upharsin…This is the interpretation of the thing: Mene; God hath numbered thy kingdom, and finished it…Tekel; Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting.”

In a similar manner, liberalism has been on trial for the past fifty years in America and more specifically in the Black community.

Liberalism of the past fifty years has damaged America and has devastated the Black community!

Paraphrasing Daniel, liberalism has been tried and is finished. It has been weighed in the balances and has been found wanting. And now the unfettered support of the Democrat Party by Blacks is slowly being stripped away from the radical liberal racist whites of America.

These radical liberal white racist have injected feminism into our Black women, homosexuality into our Black churches, and turned unfettered abortion into a perverse form of birth control.

Liberalism has further destroyed the Black community with non-performing schools, out of wedlock childbirth, and the total decimation of the entrepreneurial class with more government regulations, increased minimum wage, and out of control tax rates.

Democrats, like King Belshazzar, are incapable of reading the handwriting on the wall.

Democrats have had several recent versions of Daniel, ones who could properly interpret the handwriting on the wall for the party, but they have shunned them.

Pennsylvania senator, John Fetterman and political strategist James Carville have both been very critical of the Democrat Party being high jacked by the far left of their party.

During a recent hit on Fox News, Fetterman discussed why he voted to confirm new Homeland Security Secretary, Markwayne Mullin. “I believe in a very secure border…We also agreed that we should deport all of the criminals. My friend Markwayne and I, we agree on that…The Democrat Party is motivated by Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).”

Carville’s diagnosis of the Democrat Party is, “Constipated. Leaderless. Confused. A cracked-out clown car. Divided. These are the words I hear my fellow Democrats using to describe our party as of late. The truth is they’re not wrong: The Democratic Party is in shambles.”

Fetterman and Carville have both sounded the alarm to any and everyone in the Democrat Party who will listen.

They have rightly given the Democrat Party the right interpretation of the handwriting on the wall, to no avail!

Each have blown the horn on the radical leftward drift of their party. According to them, Democrats continue to support radical open borders, radical homosexual and transexual policies, higher taxes, etc.

Radical liberal Black Democrats and their weak organizations are still bringing an analogue mentality to a digital political world.

Marching and singing We Shall Overcome was good for the sixties and seventies; but in the twenty first century, they are tired and worn out.

Calling white folks racists has lost its mojo. Blaming the legacy of slavery and systemic racism no longer resonates with the American people. Dying on the hill of DEI is no longer productive.

Slavery was and will always be America’s original sin; but no one alive today owned any slaves and whites are rightfully tired of being beaten across the head over something they had nothing to do with.

If you have a disagreement with those who support the elimination of DEI, calling them a racist is not going to make them open to hearing your point of view.

The reason I have been able to successfully navigate being in the Republican Party is that I have come to understand the Powell doctrine.

Former secretary of state, Colin Powell advocated and promoted the principle of constructive engagement. He applied this principle not only to foreign policy, but also his approach to life.

Constructive engagement meant talking and building relationships with those you oppose and disagree with.

I am not always able to get Republicans to change their view on policies that I disagree with them on; but I have on many occasions been able to get them to moderate their views on some issues. In many instances, getting someone to moderate on certain positions is just as good as a victory.

I challenge my readers, especially my Democrat readers to name me one issue Democrats have ever moderated on to bring Republicans towards their side.

To Democrats, you must move to their side or be called a racist; you must give up your moral values to prove that you are not a right-wing nut—like abortion; you must support homosexuality to prove you are inclusive.

You can not philosophically disagree with radical Black liberals and still be a good person. You must give up your value system to prove you are a person of goodwill.

Liberalism has failed by any and all objective measures, so why Blacks continue fighting for more of the same is crazy to me.

Continuing to use a dial-up modem to access digital content is like asking Americans to give up their cars and go back to the horse and buggy days. Not going to happen.

Blacks have not changed their approach to advocacy since the civil rights days.

We are living in a digital world with Black folks trying to solve problems with analogue solutions.

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.