“No Kings” Protests Spread Beyond Big Cities as Economic Frustration Grows Across America.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Last Saturday, millions of Americans took to the streets under a simple banner: “No Kings.” More than 3,000 protests were organized across the country. Demonstrations filled not only the expected places—Washington, New York, Chicago—but also towns that rarely see political marches: Midland, Michigan; Casper, Wyoming; McMinnville and Tillamook, Oregon. In communities like these, residents gathered in parks and town squares carrying handmade signs and a message that sits at the heart of the American story.

This country does not have kings.

At first glance, the slogan sounds almost quaint, something lifted from a civics textbook. The United States fought a revolution to rid itself of monarchy, and the idea that one person should stand above the law is supposed to be foreign to the American political tradition.

But the people who gathered last Saturday were not simply protesting a personality or even a presidency. What they expressed was something deeper—a growing sense that the political system increasingly serves the powerful while ordinary Americans are told there is nothing left for them.

That contradiction is visible almost everywhere.

Congress can assemble $200 billion for war with remarkable speed, even as American troops once again find themselves with boots on the ground in an undeclared conflict, yet student borrowers are told that meaningful relief is unrealistic or unaffordable. Housing costs continue their relentless rise while wages struggle to keep pace. Millions of Americans carry student debt that will shape their financial futures for decades.

Even the people who keep the country’s basic systems operating often live with the greatest economic insecurity. Transportation Security Administration workers, the people who check our bags and scan our boarding passes, offer a telling example. During government shutdowns or political standoffs, these workers are often required to keep showing up for work even when their paychecks are delayed.

Eventually they receive their back pay. But back pay does not erase the damage done in the meantime.

Rent is still due on the first of the month. Credit card bills arrive on schedule. Utility companies expect payment whether Congress is functioning or not. When paychecks stop, many TSA workers must borrow from family, miss payments, or fall behind on bills. Late fees accumulate. Credit scores drop. The government may eventually restore their wages, but it cannot restore the late fees, damaged credit, or weeks of financial anxiety.

Seen in that light, the chant of “No Kings” carries meaning beyond constitutional symbolism. It reflects a concern that power in a democracy is supposed to flow upward from the people rather than downward from those who wield it.

One striking feature of last Saturday’s demonstrations was not just their size but their geography. Protests appeared not only in traditional centers of activism but also in smaller communities that rarely host large demonstrations. Residents assembled in Casper, Wyoming, a city in one of the nation’s most reliably Republican states. Demonstrators gathered in Midland, Michigan, a community where presidential elections often tilt conservative. In Oregon towns like McMinnville and Tillamook, people rallied far from Portland’s familiar protest culture.

That matters. When demonstrations appear in smaller towns and politically mixed communities, they often signal something larger than partisan disagreement. They suggest that frustration with the direction of the political system is spreading beyond the usual activist circles.

None of this guarantees policy change. Protest movements rarely produce legislative victories overnight. What they do reveal, however, is the mood of the country.

And the mood right now is uneasy.

Americans are watching enormous sums flow toward military conflict even as economic pressures mount at home. Housing prices strain household budgets, student debt continues to shadow younger generations, and workers performing essential public roles—from airport security to public transit—often live paycheck to paycheck while keeping critical systems running.

Under those circumstances, people inevitably begin to ask whom the system ultimately serves. When government appears able to mobilize vast resources for some priorities while struggling to address the economic burdens facing ordinary citizens, the distance between democratic ideals and everyday experience becomes difficult to ignore.

The United States rejected monarchy in 1776.

Last Saturday, in thousands of towns and cities across the country, Americans gathered to remind the nation of a principle that still defines democracy.

The people are not subjects.

Written by Julianne Malveaux

Official website; https://www.juliannemalveaux.com