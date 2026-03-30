8 TLC Songs You Should Listen To Before The It’s Iconic Tour.

(ThyBlackMan.com) When people talk about the greatest female groups in music history, TLC always sits at the table. Not on the side. Not in the hallway. At the table. What they did in the 90s was more than just hits on the radio. They changed how groups looked, how they talked, how they dressed, and how they spoke to young women and young men at the same time. They could be playful, serious, street, smooth, and heartfelt all in the same album.
Now with TLC heading out on the “It’s Iconic” tour with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue, it feels like the 90s is about to ride again. That tour right there is a time machine for a whole generation. Three groups that helped shape R&B and hip hop soul all on one stage. That is history walking and singing at the same time.
TLC was never just about love songs. They talked about self-respect, relationships, mistakes, growing up, and learning the hard way sometimes. Their music still plays well because the messages still apply. People still dealing with the same relationship problems, the same growing pains, and the same search for respect.
Let’s talk about some TLC records that still ride smooth when you play them.
1. No Scrubs
“No Scrubs” is one of those records that didn’t just become popular, it became a phrase people still use. That record dropped and suddenly everybody knew what a scrub was. TLC had a way of making social commentary sound like something you could dance to, and that was their gift.
This record really spoke on self-worth. It wasn’t just about men without money. It was about men without ambition, men without direction, men who wanted to ride on someone else’s success. That message still applies in every generation. Nobody wants to carry someone who refuses to walk on their own.
What made this record special was the confidence behind it. It wasn’t angry. It wasn’t bitter. It was matter-of-fact. Like someone sitting on the porch telling you the truth while sipping sweet tea. Sometimes the calm truth hits harder than yelling.
Musically, the production was smooth and futuristic for its time. That late 90s R&B sound had space in it. It wasn’t crowded. The beat let the group ride the rhythm instead of fighting it. That’s why the track still sounds clean when you play it now.
You can still ride down the highway with this playing and it fits the moment. Windows down, warm air coming through, and that beat rolling in the background. Some records age. This one just kept walking.
Another reason this record still connects is because the message wasn’t really about men or women. It was about standards. It was about knowing your value and not settling just because someone is around. That’s a lesson people keep learning over and over again in life.
Back when this came out, you heard it everywhere. Radio, clubs, cars at stoplights, house parties, college dorm rooms. It became part of the culture. And when a record becomes part of everyday conversation, that’s when you know it crossed into something bigger than music.
Even now, when that beat starts, people don’t just listen, they react. They start smiling, pointing, laughing, singing along. That’s when you know a record has lived a long life and still got some miles left on it.
2. Creep
“Creep” was one of TLC’s most controversial records when it came out because it flipped the script. Instead of the usual story about men cheating, this record talked about women stepping out because their man wasn’t treating them right. That conversation made a lot of people uncomfortable, which is exactly why it mattered.
But if you listen closely, the record isn’t really celebrating cheating. It’s talking about neglect. It’s talking about what happens when someone feels ignored, unwanted, or unappreciated. It was more of a relationship warning than anything else.
The groove on this record is smooth like a late night drive through the city when the traffic lights are blinking yellow. It’s not fast. It’s a glide. The kind of beat that lets the story breathe.
This is one of those records you don’t play loud at a party. This is something you play in the car at night, thinking about life, relationships, and mistakes people make when they don’t communicate.
TLC had a way of making complicated relationship topics sound simple, and that’s why their music still connects with people. Relationships haven’t changed that much. People still want attention, respect, and honesty. When those things disappear, problems show up.
What made this record stand out was the honesty. Most records try to make one side look perfect and the other side look wrong. This one just showed a situation and let the listener decide how they felt about it.
There’s also a quiet sadness in this record if you really listen. It doesn’t sound like someone proud of what they’re doing. It sounds like someone who wishes things were different but doesn’t know how to fix it.
That’s why this record still holds up. It’s not just something catchy. It’s a story about what happens when communication breaks down and people start drifting apart instead of fixing what’s broken.
3. Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg
This was early TLC right here. Baggy clothes, bright colors, high energy, and that New Jack Swing era still hanging in the air. When this record came out, TLC looked different from other female groups. They dressed like the girls you saw at the mall, not like they were headed to a ball.
This record was bold for its time. It was confident and playful at the same time. TLC wasn’t trying to act shy or quiet. They were saying what they wanted and saying it loud. That confidence helped redefine how female groups presented themselves in R&B.
The beat on this record still hits because it has that early 90s bounce. That era had drums that knocked and bass lines that walked instead of rushed. You can still play this at a cookout and people will start moving without even thinking about it.
What I always liked about this record was the personality. Each member brought a different flavor. Left Eye had that edge, Chili had that smooth presence, and T-Boz had that cool voice that sounded like she was always telling a story.
This record still works because confidence never goes out of style. Every generation understands confidence, boldness, and knowing what you want.
Back in the early 90s, music videos mattered a lot, and TLC videos always had personality. They looked like they were having fun, not just performing. That energy made people connect with them even more.
This record also reminds people of a time when R&B and hip hop were starting to blend together more. You had rap verses, R&B hooks, and dance beats all in one track. That sound defined the early 90s.
When you hear this now, it feels like summer. It feels like block parties, roller rinks, school dances, and radio countdown shows on the weekend. Some records don’t just play, they bring back memories, and this is one of those.
4. What About Your Friends
This might be one of TLC’s most important records and it doesn’t get talked about enough. Everybody sings about relationships, but not enough people talk about friendships. And friendships can hurt just as bad as relationships when they fall apart.
This record is about loyalty. About finding out who really rocks with you and who just around when things are going well. Everybody has had a moment where they realized everybody smiling in their face wasn’t really their friend.
The record has a warm sound to it. Not sad, not angry, just reflective. Like sitting on the porch thinking about old times and old friends you don’t talk to anymore.
The message still hits because loyalty is still rare. People still learning the difference between associates and friends. That lesson never gets old.
This is one of those records you play when you’re thinking about life, not when you’re trying to party. TLC always balanced fun records with records that made you think, and this was one of those thinking ones.
As you get older, this record actually hits harder than it did when you were younger. When you’re young, everybody feels like your friend. As you get older, your circle gets smaller and you start understanding this record a lot better.
The record also talks about how people change when relationships get involved. Sometimes people disappear when they start dating someone. Sometimes friendships fade because life moves people in different directions.
This piece of music is really about loyalty, time, and growth. About who stays around when life gets hard and who disappears when things stop being fun. That’s why it still feels real when you hear it years later.
TLC had a lot of hits, but this might be one of their most honest records. And honest records usually last longer than hit records.
5. Waterfalls
You really can’t talk about TLC without talking about “Waterfalls.” That record wasn’t just a hit, it was a moment in music history. It was one of those records that made people stop and listen to the words instead of just dancing to the beat.
It talked about street life, drugs, HIV, and chasing dreams the wrong way. Those were heavy topics, especially for a group that people first saw as colorful and playful. But TLC always had depth behind the image. They weren’t afraid to talk about real life and real consequences.
What made it powerful was that it didn’t sound like a lecture. It sounded like someone telling a story about people they knew. Everybody knew someone who went down the wrong path trying to get money fast or trying to live too wild. That’s why the record connected with so many people.
Musically, the track had a smooth, almost floating feeling to it. The chorus felt like it was drifting across water, which matched the title perfectly. It wasn’t rushed. It moved at its own pace, and that gave the story room to breathe.
Even now, when you play “Waterfalls,” it still feels important. The problems in that record didn’t disappear. Different decade, same struggles. That’s why it still hits when you hear it.
What also made this record stand out was how serious it was without losing melody. A lot of artists try to make message records and they end up sounding like speeches. TLC made a message record that still sounded beautiful and smooth.
The storytelling in this record is what really carried it. It wasn’t just one idea repeated over and over. It was different stories, different people, different mistakes, all connected by one message about choices and consequences.
When this record comes on now, it still makes people stop what they’re doing for a second. That’s when you know something became more than just radio rotation. It became part of the culture and part of people’s memories.
This is one of those records that parents played and then their kids grew up hearing it too. Not many groups make music that crosses generations like that.
6. Red Light Special
“Red Light Special” showed TLC’s grown side. Not the playful side, not the message side, but the mature and intimate side. Every great R&B group eventually makes something for the late night hours, and this was one of TLC’s smoothest records in that lane.
This wasn’t loud or dramatic. This was a quiet room, low lights, slow conversation type of record. The production was soft and warm, and everything just glided from beginning to end. No rushing, no extra noise, just mood.
What I always respected about TLC was that even when they made romantic material, it never felt forced. It felt natural. They didn’t try to be something they weren’t. They just stepped into a different lane and drove smooth in it.
This record still works when you play it now because a good slow jam never goes out of style. A good slow record is like a good conversation. If it’s real and honest, it will always have a place.
This is one of those records you play late at night when the world is quiet and you’re just letting the music ride. Every group needs records like this, and TLC delivered one of their best with this one.
Another thing about this record is the patience in it. Nothing feels rushed. The beat moves slow, the vocals sit comfortably, and everything feels relaxed. That’s something you don’t hear as much anymore. A lot of music now feels like it’s in a hurry.
Back in the 90s, slow jams were important. People played them on late night radio, in the car, at house parties when things started winding down. This record fits right into that tradition of late night R&B.
It’s smooth, calm, and confident without trying too hard. That’s why it still sounds good years later.
7. Sleigh Ride
This one surprised a lot of people when TLC recorded a Christmas record, but they made it their own. They didn’t make it sound old and traditional. They gave it that TLC bounce and made it feel like Christmas in the city instead of Christmas in the snow.
This is the kind of holiday record you play while decorating the house, cooking, or riding around looking at lights. It has energy but it still feels warm and comfortable.
Holiday music is hard to remake because people love the originals so much, but TLC gave this one personality. It didn’t feel forced. It felt natural, like they were just having fun with it.
The thing about TLC was they could step into different styles and still sound like themselves. Whether it was a love record, a message record, or a holiday record, their identity stayed the same.
Every December when this comes on, it still feels good. Some holiday records feel dated, but this one still feels alive and upbeat.
What I like about this record is that it feels joyful without being overly dramatic. Some Christmas music tries too hard to sound emotional. This one just feels like people enjoying the season.
It also reminds people of a time when holiday music came on the radio and everybody in the car just let it play instead of changing the station. It brings back that feeling of the end of the year, family, food, and cold weather outside while it’s warm inside.
That’s what good holiday music is supposed to do. It’s supposed to remind you of a feeling more than anything else.
8. Diggin’ On You
Now this right here is one of the smoothest TLC records ever made. This is a night time record. Not a rush hour record. Not a morning record. This is a late evening, slow driving, city lights reflecting off the windshield kind of record.
This record showed TLC could slow things down and still hold your attention. The production was clean, the melody was smooth, and everything felt relaxed and confident.
This is about interest, curiosity, and getting to know someone without rushing everything. That’s something that feels almost lost now. Everything moves fast now. This record comes from a time when people actually took time to learn each other.
When this plays, it feels like summer at night. Warm air, music low, conversation easy. That’s the feeling this record carries.
TLC had big hits, but this record showed their smooth side. Every great group needs records like this, ones that don’t shout but still speak loud.
Another thing about this record is how calm it feels. Nobody sounds like they’re trying too hard. Everything just flows naturally from beginning to end.
This is also one of those records that sounds best in the car. Not on a loud speaker, not in a crowded room, but in the car at night when the roads are open and you’re just driving with nowhere special to go.
It represents a time when R&B had patience, space, and groove. It wasn’t trying to impress you in the first five seconds. It let the mood build slowly.
And sometimes the records that move slow end up lasting the longest.
TLC made the kind of music that didn’t disappear when the radio stopped playing it. Their records were about real life, real relationships, and real lessons, and that’s why people still go back and listen.
With TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue heading on tour together, it feels like a reminder of a time when groups had identity and their own sound. Not copies, not trends, just their own lane.
And TLC drove their lane just fine.
Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson
This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.