8 TLC Songs You Should Listen To Before The It’s Iconic Tour.

“No Scrubs” is one of those records that didn’t just become popular, it became a phrase people still use. That record dropped and suddenly everybody knew what a scrub was. TLC had a way of making social commentary sound like something you could dance to, and that was their gift.

This record really spoke on self-worth. It wasn’t just about men without money. It was about men without ambition, men without direction, men who wanted to ride on someone else’s success. That message still applies in every generation. Nobody wants to carry someone who refuses to walk on their own.

What made this record special was the confidence behind it. It wasn’t angry. It wasn’t bitter. It was matter-of-fact. Like someone sitting on the porch telling you the truth while sipping sweet tea. Sometimes the calm truth hits harder than yelling.

Musically, the production was smooth and futuristic for its time. That late 90s R&B sound had space in it. It wasn’t crowded. The beat let the group ride the rhythm instead of fighting it. That’s why the track still sounds clean when you play it now.

You can still ride down the highway with this playing and it fits the moment. Windows down, warm air coming through, and that beat rolling in the background. Some records age. This one just kept walking.

Another reason this record still connects is because the message wasn’t really about men or women. It was about standards. It was about knowing your value and not settling just because someone is around. That’s a lesson people keep learning over and over again in life.

Back when this came out, you heard it everywhere. Radio, clubs, cars at stoplights, house parties, college dorm rooms. It became part of the culture. And when a record becomes part of everyday conversation, that’s when you know it crossed into something bigger than music.

Even now, when that beat starts, people don’t just listen, they react. They start smiling, pointing, laughing, singing along. That’s when you know a record has lived a long life and still got some miles left on it.

2. Creep

“Creep” was one of TLC’s most controversial records when it came out because it flipped the script. Instead of the usual story about men cheating, this record talked about women stepping out because their man wasn’t treating them right. That conversation made a lot of people uncomfortable, which is exactly why it mattered.

But if you listen closely, the record isn’t really celebrating cheating. It’s talking about neglect. It’s talking about what happens when someone feels ignored, unwanted, or unappreciated. It was more of a relationship warning than anything else.

The groove on this record is smooth like a late night drive through the city when the traffic lights are blinking yellow. It’s not fast. It’s a glide. The kind of beat that lets the story breathe.

This is one of those records you don’t play loud at a party. This is something you play in the car at night, thinking about life, relationships, and mistakes people make when they don’t communicate.

TLC had a way of making complicated relationship topics sound simple, and that’s why their music still connects with people. Relationships haven’t changed that much. People still want attention, respect, and honesty. When those things disappear, problems show up.

What made this record stand out was the honesty. Most records try to make one side look perfect and the other side look wrong. This one just showed a situation and let the listener decide how they felt about it.

There’s also a quiet sadness in this record if you really listen. It doesn’t sound like someone proud of what they’re doing. It sounds like someone who wishes things were different but doesn’t know how to fix it.

That’s why this record still holds up. It’s not just something catchy. It’s a story about what happens when communication breaks down and people start drifting apart instead of fixing what’s broken.

3. Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg

This was early TLC right here. Baggy clothes, bright colors, high energy, and that New Jack Swing era still hanging in the air. When this record came out, TLC looked different from other female groups. They dressed like the girls you saw at the mall, not like they were headed to a ball.

This record was bold for its time. It was confident and playful at the same time. TLC wasn’t trying to act shy or quiet. They were saying what they wanted and saying it loud. That confidence helped redefine how female groups presented themselves in R&B.

The beat on this record still hits because it has that early 90s bounce. That era had drums that knocked and bass lines that walked instead of rushed. You can still play this at a cookout and people will start moving without even thinking about it.

What I always liked about this record was the personality. Each member brought a different flavor. Left Eye had that edge, Chili had that smooth presence, and T-Boz had that cool voice that sounded like she was always telling a story.

This record still works because confidence never goes out of style. Every generation understands confidence, boldness, and knowing what you want.

Back in the early 90s, music videos mattered a lot, and TLC videos always had personality. They looked like they were having fun, not just performing. That energy made people connect with them even more.

This record also reminds people of a time when R&B and hip hop were starting to blend together more. You had rap verses, R&B hooks, and dance beats all in one track. That sound defined the early 90s.

When you hear this now, it feels like summer. It feels like block parties, roller rinks, school dances, and radio countdown shows on the weekend. Some records don’t just play, they bring back memories, and this is one of those.

4. What About Your Friends

This might be one of TLC’s most important records and it doesn’t get talked about enough. Everybody sings about relationships, but not enough people talk about friendships. And friendships can hurt just as bad as relationships when they fall apart.

This record is about loyalty. About finding out who really rocks with you and who just around when things are going well. Everybody has had a moment where they realized everybody smiling in their face wasn’t really their friend.

The record has a warm sound to it. Not sad, not angry, just reflective. Like sitting on the porch thinking about old times and old friends you don’t talk to anymore.

The message still hits because loyalty is still rare. People still learning the difference between associates and friends. That lesson never gets old.

This is one of those records you play when you’re thinking about life, not when you’re trying to party. TLC always balanced fun records with records that made you think, and this was one of those thinking ones.

As you get older, this record actually hits harder than it did when you were younger. When you’re young, everybody feels like your friend. As you get older, your circle gets smaller and you start understanding this record a lot better.

The record also talks about how people change when relationships get involved. Sometimes people disappear when they start dating someone. Sometimes friendships fade because life moves people in different directions.

This piece of music is really about loyalty, time, and growth. About who stays around when life gets hard and who disappears when things stop being fun. That’s why it still feels real when you hear it years later.

TLC had a lot of hits, but this might be one of their most honest records. And honest records usually last longer than hit records.