The Israeli-US War on Iran – Winners and Losers?

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(ThyBlackMan.com)

Loser: The American People

Americans were unhappy prior to the Israeli-US War on Iran. They had witnessed unbelievable chaos, confusion, distrust, alienation and divisiveness within the nation. Still, they viewed their nation as a friendly nation and not a bully.

After the war started, sitting in their cars paying almost double for gas to go shopping for significantly increased groceries did not make them any happier. Americans’ confidence in their government, other institutions, and the economy is at an all-time low. For many Americans they look around and no longer see the nation of their youth.

Winner: The Current Occupant of the Oval Office

The current occupant of the Oval Office has no principals. No beliefs, dogma, tenets nor allegiances beyond his self-preservation and well-being. He does have an insatiable desire for attention. The greater the attention, the happier he is. The Israeli-US War on Iran placed him front and center on the world stage. He gave the performance for the ages, at least in his mind.

Loser: The Epstein Files

It took a war, the Israeli-US War on Iran, to remove the Epstein Files as front-page news. The war did what the Department of Juveniles was unable to do. Whatever hope of justice the victims had is probably now just blowing in the wind.

Winner: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been unsuccessful in prodding earlier US presidents to attack Iran. However, the current occupant of the Oval Office decided that the first duty of the American government is to protect the citizens of Israel.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is not interested in anything less than the complete destruction of the nation of Iran. The only thing which might prevent all-out war is the price of oil reaching levels so high that American and other consumers finally tell Netanyahu ”enough is enough.”

Loser: State of Israel

At the close of the Second World War, people around the world were confronted with images, horrific and shocking images, of the dead bodies of Jews, six million of them. They had been systematically and barbarically murdered during what became known as the Holocaust. The images were unbelievable but unfortunately so very real. Images that showed the depths of the brutality, inhumanity, savagery, hatred and just pure evil that men and women were capable of doing to other men, women and children.

Those images and the ugly history behind the images, compelled governments and people around the world to justify the survivors of the Holocaust and Jews throughout the world have their own nation. To have a place in which they could sit under their own fig tree and not be afraid.

Fast forward roughly 80 years after the State of Israel was established. People throughout the world have been horrified and shocked at the images coming out of Gaza and Lebanon of men, women and children experiencing a present-day holocaust. Have those images as well as the Israeli and US War on Iran served to eradicate the support the State of Israel had been given unconditionally?

Winner: Iran

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. We have oil and you have needs. Iran was forced to take on Israel and the US. Two against one. Iran suffered damage but, in the end, not only did it remain standing it came out of the war stronger than before. David had once again beaten an evil two-headed Goliath. Many inside and outside of Iran are compelled to ask if Israel and the US have nuclear weapons, why shouldn’t Iran? Iranian government hardliners are now stronger and have increased their control of Iranian society.

Loser: The Moral Authority of the US

The current occupant of the Oval Office in one of his many late-night rants stated that if Iran did not surrender to the demands of Israel and the US that he was prepared to bomb Iran back to the Stone Age. Iran dismissed his paper tiger threats. In the end, billions of people and governments throughout the world saw that it was the moral authority of the US that sadly had been ushered back to the Stone Age. A moral authority which had taken decades to establish now wiped away overnight. It might take forever for the US to be viewed as having moral authority by nations and people throughout the world .

Winner: MAGA

The political philosophy of the MAGA movement is quite simple. There is none. It stands for nothing other than being opposed to everything. It feeds on chaos, confusion, division, contempt, pain and suffering of others. It is a movement made up of unhappy, angry people. Their satisfaction is spreading their misery to others.

The Israeli-US War on Iran with its chaos, confusion, destruction, pain, suffering and death was sweet music to the MAGA faithful.

Winner: Islamic and Arabic Militancy

The Israeli-US attacks in the Middle East have killed thousands of men, women and children. For each father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, uncle and aunt killed conceivably there will be three, four, five or more who feel compelled, feel a duty to seek revenge. If nothing else, the Israeli-US attacks in the Middle East will serve to ensure that there will be a new generation of Islamic and Arab soldiers, warriors and martyrs.

Winner: China

Even before the Israeli-US War on Iran, the current Oval Office occupant’s obsession with trade wars, nations around the world began to see China as a more favorable and reliable trade partner than the US. They also see it as more stable and mature. The Israeli-US War on Iran has only served to cement those notions.

China, a once pariah nation, is now viewed as the reasonable, responsible adult in the room. As for the pariah nation designation, the US and Israel have replaced China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Winner: European Nations

Longtime European allies were caught off guard by the attack on Iran. They had not been consulted prior to the attack. Over the last year and a half the current occupant of the Oval Office berated and mocked longtime European allies of the US over tariffs and other issues. When the current occupant of the Oval Office realized his war was not turning out how he thought he reached out in desperation to longtime European allies. The same longtime European allies he had earlier mocked and berated. Longtime European allies decided to let motor mouth handle his problem all by himself.

Since the Second World War, European nations looked to and relied on the US for their security concerns. Distrustful of the US, European nations are now moving away and developing their own security arrangements. Europe will emerge stronger with greater solidarity, independence and confidence.

No Decision: Arab Nations

Arab nations closest in proximity to Iran have viewed Iran worryingly. The US did not confer with these nations prior to launching its attack with Israel against Iran. It also was not able to protect those nations from attacks from Iran. The war may compel Arab nations to rethink their strategic relationships.

It also remains to be seen if the citizens of those Arab nations are willing to support governments that sided with Israel and the US against a fellow Islamic and Arab nation.

No Decision: Democratic Members of Congress

Democratic Congressional members and candidates should be in a state of rapture unable to wait until their blue tsunami sweeps Republicans from control of the House of Representatives and the US Senate. But the Democrats being Democrats will probably find a way to snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory. Beyond being against the current occupant in the Oval Office what if anything do Democrats stand for?

No Decision: Republican Members of Congress

It would be understandable if Republican Congressional members and candidates would be out looking for boxes to move their belongings from their more spacious offices to those set aside for minority party members. But not so fast. They are highly successful in hoodwinking and bamboozling voters. In 2024, Republicans were able to convince enough voters that immigrants and transgender people were the number one threats to their life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Will Republicans invent a new mythical monster or monsters to feed voters and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat?

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question or comment regarding this article? Feel free to send a message to: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.