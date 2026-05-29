Debbie Wasserman Schultz Draws Fire From Democrats Over Florida District Switch.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Former Democratic National Committee Chair U.S. Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-25) faces attacks by fellow Democrats for seeking to represent a heavily black congressional district in Florida.

About this district, the Miami Herald wrote: “Under the previous map, the population of the majority-minority 20th District was 53% Black … and the newly drawn 20th District is 45% Black. At least five Black Democrats are also vying for the seat.”

Wasserman Schultz’s current district is approximately 43 percent Hispanic, 32 percent white, 15 percent black and five percent Asian. This district has been redrawn and will likely be won by a Republican. So, Wasserman announced her candidacy for the seat formerly held by former Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a black woman who resigned in scandal but is running to regain her seat.

About Wasserman’s candidacy, Cherfilus-McCormick said: “This is not the moment for forum shopping. This is not the moment to say this is easier, this is not. What matters in this moment is to make sure all the strides we have made to make sure Black representation is actually present matters.”

Elijah Manley, another rival candidate, wrote on X: “Debbie Wasserman Schultz is carpetbagging to FL-20, a black opportunity district instead of running in her own. DWS is everything that’s wrong with the Democratic establishment. From insider trading to payday lenders. I look forward to retiring her from public office permanently.” On Facebook, he added: “While other Dems are running to the fight, she’s running here to help Jim Crow Republicans in the South as they take away black voices in Congress. 20+ Years in Congress … Debbie Wasserman-Schultz is the rot in the Democratic Party.”

The Florida Black Legislative Caucus slammed Wasserman Schultz:

“Our party cannot credibly denounce the dismantling of Black political power by Republicans while treating one of Florida’s few remaining majority-Black districts as a political opportunity for an incumbent seeking a safer seat. We cannot claim to defend voting rights, racial justice, and representation while undermining Black political power when it becomes politically convenient.”

Wasserman does not believe she must be black to represent a district in which the plurality of voters is black. This is the same analysis made by former Illinois State Sen. Barack Obama when he declared his candidacy for U.S. Senate in Illinois. Obama did not believe he needed to be white to represent a state with a majority white population. He reached a similar conclusion when he ran for president in a majority-white country.

Obama chose her in 2011 as chairwoman of the DNC. In 2016, when Wasserman Schultz announced her intention to run for a sixth term in Congress, Obama issued a statement:

“Debbie has been a strong, progressive leader in Congress and a hardworking, committed Chair of our national Party since I proudly nominated her to the role in 2011.

“She always stands up and fights for what is right for her district while passionately supporting middle class families.

“Throughout my time as President I have seen Debbie bring an unwavering commitment to her family, her constituents, and our shared goals of protecting seniors, supporting working families, and expanding economic opportunity for more people.

“I strongly endorse her reelection to Congress and look forward to her future service on behalf of the people of South Florida.”

Wasserman Schultz notes that of the 14 cities in this new district, she has represented nine. As for her 2023 voting record, the liberal Americans for Democratic Action rated her 95%, the same rating received by black longtime South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn. Clyburn’s district may also be dismantled. But Clyburn says he intends to run again, no matter how his district is redrawn.

There are four black Republican U.S. House representatives; none represents a majority-black district. Democrats are the party of identity politics, the party that tells voters that America remains “systemically racist” and the party that tells “people of color” they are victims in need of leaders who look like them. As a former DNC chair, Wasserman Schultz has played a huge role in promoting this narrative, a narrative that results in her being attacked as for promoting “Jim Crow” for merely asking voters to evaluate her based on policies, experience and character.

Live by the race card. Die by the race card.

Columnist; Larry Elder

Official website; http://www.larryelder.com