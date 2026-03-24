The Myth of the Disappearing Black Woman from the Workforce.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) I have been writing for decades that radical liberal Black Democrats are their own worst enemy. It is even more pronounced when it comes to radical Black feminist female liberal Democrats. They have been trained by radical liberal institutions to portray themselves as the perpetual victims of white supremacy and sexism.

Exhibit A in this pathology is the myth of the disappearing Black woman from the work force, especially within the federal workforce.

According to the 2020 census, Blacks comprise about 14% of the U.S. population, with women accounting for about 52% of the Black population. Blacks make up about 18% of the federal civilian workforce versus 12% of the civilian workforce, according to a recent Pew report.

Black women comprise about 12% of the 18% of the civilian federal workforce number. If anything, we should be discussing the disappearing Black male, but I digress.

So, it came as no surprise when President Trump returned to office last year wielding his HUGE scalpel called The Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that radical liberal Blacks’ default position was screams of discrimination.

He campaigned on reducing the size of government and the American people, by their vote, said they agreed with him.

Like clockwork, the radical liberal elements in the Democrat Party and within the radical liberal Black community did what they do best: blamed everything on racism, sexism, and every other ism you could think of.

Radical liberal groups like the Congressional Black Caucus, The NAACP, The National Urban League and radical liberal operatives like Roland Martin, Abby Phillip, Joi Reid, Don Lemon, Laura Coates, etc. were incapable of stating the obvious facts like Blacks, especially Black women, are vastly over represented in the federal workforce.

So, the reduction of Black females in the federal workforce has absolutely nothing, I repeat, absolutely nothing to do with race or sex!!!

If the National Basketball Association (NBA) reduces the number of players on each team, currently fifteen, Blacks will be disproportionately impacted; not because of racism, but because they are over 71% of the players in the league. It is called simple math.

Likewise, when any president shrinks the size of the government, Blacks, especially Black women will always be disproportionately affected. It is a metaphysical certitude.

It is irresponsible for the default reaction from radical liberals to blame it on racism. It is just as repulsive to see radical liberal Blacks constantly play the race card for everything they claim is hurting the Black community.

If everything is racist, then nothing is racist!!!

There is no question that there was a time in America’s history that the federal government was the only organization that would hire Blacks, especially those with college degrees.

The floodgates burst open in the sixties and seventies, right after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and 1965.

If you are of a certain age it was drilled into you: go to college, get a job in the federal government for thirty years, and retire after they give you your gold watch.

Over the decades, Blacks got comfortable with the job security the federal government provided along with the medical and other benefits.

This security created the Black middle class that we see today.

Prince George’s County, Maryland and Arlington, Virginia are some of the wealthiest suburbs in the U.S. for Blacks; and it is all predicated on the federal government and federal government contractors.

Of all Blacks with college degrees, 60% work for local, state or federal government; of the remaining 40%, 25% percent work for corporate America, leaving 15% for entrepreneurship.

We have a massive brain drain in the Black community that no one is addressing.

Government at every level has become much too large and fiscal responsibility mandates that we reduce the size and scope of local, state, and federal government.

The decision is based on the fiscal realities faced both in government and the private sector. Artificial intelligence is only going to exacerbate the problem.

So, when governments issues reduction in force orders, the decisions will not be based on race; but rather the sheer size of bloated government.

In the immortal words of my boy Michael McDonald of The Doobie Brothers fame, “What a fool believes he sees, no wise man has the power to reason away; ‘cause what seems to be is always better than nothing at all.”

Staff Writer; Raynard Jackson

This talented brother is a Pulitzer Award nominated columnist and founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF), a federally registered 527 Super PAC established to get more Blacks involved in the Republican Party. BAFBF focuses on the Black entrepreneur. For more information about BAFBF, visit www.bafbf.org. You can follow Raynard on Twitter; RealRaynardJ; on Gettr: RaynardJackson.

Can also drop him an email at; RaynardJ@ThyBlackMan.com.



