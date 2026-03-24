Book Review; Black AF History is the Version We Need.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) Michael Harriot’s Black AF History reads like that sharp, hilarious cousin at the cookout who can rundown 400 plus years of American foolishness while still making you choke on your sweet tea from laughing. Its history told with the kind of cultural flow that feels like home…unapologetically Black, deeply researched, and delivered with a side?eye so precise it could slice through a turkey with ease.

Harriot isn’t interested in repeating the often inaccurate stories many of us were fed in school. Instead, he digs into the parts of Black history that textbooks either botch or twist into something unrecognizable. But what makes the book stand out is the way he does it. He writes with a rhythm that feels familiar, like he’s talking directly to us, not at us. He’s not talking to the majority in this country…he’s talking to us. The jokes land because they’re rooted in shared experience, and the truths hit even harder because they’re framed in a voice that feels like our family.

“In this book, the country we know as the United States is just a parcel of land that was stolen and repurposed as a settler state using European logic and the laws of white supremacy. This book is a story about a strong-arm robbery. It is about family and friends trying to recover what was stolen. It is the testimony, and the verdict that a jury of our peers has never heard.”

The book moves through major eras of Black life in America—enslavement, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, the Civil Rights Movement—but Harriot refuses to let these moments be reduced to suffering alone. He highlights the brilliance, strategy, and joy that have always been part of our story. He reminds us that Black people weren’t just surviving; we were shaping the country at every turn, often in ways the mainstream narrative conveniently forgets.

What’s wonderful is how Harriot blends humor with scholarship. He’ll crack a joke that makes you laugh out loud, then follow it with a historical fact so wild you must pause and reread it. That balance keeps the book from ever feeling heavy, even when the subject matter is. It’s the kind of storytelling that makes you want to pass the book around to your cousins, your friends, your group chat—because it sparks conversation, and sometimes a little righteous anger, but always with a wink.

“Still, I can’t think of a single incidence where liberty has been achieved through gradual means, nor can I point to a single example of white people saying, “You know what? I think I’m gonna stop oppressing you.” Perhaps the first step toward liberation begins with the dismantling of the idea that freedom is something that white people can give someone. Just sayin’.”

For Black readers, especially, the book feels like a reclamation. Harriot writes with the assumption that we’re in on the joke, that we understand the cultural shorthand, that we don’t need our history softened or translated. There’s something powerful about that. It’s a reminder that our stories don’t need to be filtered through anyone else’s lens to be valid or valuable.

By the time you finish, you feel both entertained and informed, but also affirmed. Harriot gives us permission to laugh at the absurdity of America’s contradictions while still honoring the resilience and brilliance of our people. Black AF History isn’t just a retelling of the past—it’s a reminder of how much agency, creativity, and power Black folks have always had, even when the world tried to pretend otherwise.

It’s a relaxed, engaging read that manages to be both fun and deeply meaningful. If you want history that speaks your language, challenges the usual narratives, and keeps you laughing while you learn, this one delivers. It’s a book every Black person must read.

Black AF History by Michael Harriet can be found at your local bookstore and anywhere books are sold.

Staff Writer; Christian Starr

May connect with this sister over at Facebook; C. Starr and also Twitter; MrzZeta.

Also via email at; CStarr@ThyBlackMan.com.