Bizarro World The Left’s Delusion on Narco Terrorists Crime and American Security.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) We normally say the title of this missive in reference to children, then again, that description seems to fit Marxist leftists as well. I mean, seriously, who in their right mind would come out and say that President Trump is bombing fishing boats in the Caribbean Sea? Hmm, I spent a few years down in South Florida and am quite familiar with speed boats. Bubba ain’t using a cigarette boat for fishing. When was the last time any of you saw a 160mph capable speed boat be used for fishing? I tend to believe that there are no fishing rods and poles on these boats; then again, maybe they are under the cargo of fentanyl and other deadly drugs being smuggled in by narco-terrorists.

They Aren’t Terrorists…

Oops, I forgot, leftists are telling us that there is no such thing as narco-terrorists. Ya know, kinda like a criminal, illegal immigrant, human trafficker and spouse abuser is just a kind family guy. Remember, “Maryland Man?” Just such a nice guy that a U.S. Senator would fly down to a foreign country and have a margarita with him. Or just like Rep. Jerry Nadler stating that Antifa is just a myth. Well, tell that to the folks who have been beaten up by these domestic terrorists who wear masks. Then again, it is fine for violent Marxist gangs to wear masks to conceal their identity, but they do not exist, according to leftists. How did we get to the point that leftists would actually say the most absurd thing that there are no narco-terrorists? And this comes after a former Venezuelan army General and chief of their spying organization admitted in a letter to President Trump that Nicolas Maduro is working with narco-terrorists. Doggone, I guess he is not listening to American leftists. After all, these are just fellas out fishing in speedboats just trying to earn a living.

Bizarro World

What this goes to show is that the left in America, and mind you, these are elected officials, are so delusional and deranged that they will say the strangest things. They are driven by an abject hatred of one person that leads them to openly align with individuals who are killing Americans. I mean, how can you support Islamic jihadists, like Hamas, who two years ago killed Americans and raped and murdered women? Where are all those leftist feminists who care so much about women’s rights? Dang it, I forgot, women’s rights are only about dismembering unborn babies in the womb.

Remember when Ilhan Omar once quipped that 9-11 was about “some people doing some things?” And she is a Member of the United States House of Representatives. And how does she explain the recent Somali taxpayer benefits scandal? Oh, I guess we did not have enough “guardrails.” It appears that Minnesota State government employees who issued warnings were dismissed.

National Guard troops get shot and killed by an Afghan national in our country because of Joe Biden. No, it’s Donald Trump who caused them to be shot. Violent criminals released onto the streets to kill women? That’s not a big deal; it is about compassion.

You have to ask, who actually believes this nonsense? Narco-terrorists do not exist? Then who has been poisoning Americans, resulting in their deaths? Are speedboats for fishing? Heck, where is legendary fisherman, Bill Dance, to set the record straight? Criminal, illegal immigrant human traffickers are just nice guys?

The State of Tennessee just dodged a bullet with this State Representative, Aftyn Behn, who was on record saying that she disliked Nashville and country music. Now, that would be the same as someone running for elected office in Texas and saying that they hate brisket and cowboy hats. I’d best be careful, Robert Francis O’Rourke may run again and say just that.

I could go on and cite more examples, but the point has been made. Why do leftists want to be in political office in a country that they despise so very much? Who will vote for people who wish death and destruction upon the American people? Leftists are telling us exactly who they are and what they desire for us all, our demise.

They are always the first to scream that rejection of their absurd policies results in people dying. Yet, when Americans are actually dying, they refute the fact and seek to convince us that there is no threat or danger. They embrace the very criminals, domestic terrorists, narco-terrorists, Islamic terrorists, and failed philosophy that endangers Americans. And they damn you for not allowing them to impose their will upon you.

And, you want them to be in power again? Now, that is just strange.

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://x.com/AllenWest