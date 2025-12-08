The Hidden Reason Your Energy Bill Keeps Rising And What Big Tech Doesn’t Want You To Know.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) During this inflationary period, we hear many complaints about energy costs, the rising price of electricity, food, clothing and other items. What most don’t know is the rising costs we are being charged for electricity have nothing to do with the number of kilowatts we ourselves use. The escalating costs are because of the energy the AI data, collection and storage systems are using along with water to power and cool the servers and other gizmos and gadgets within the infrastructure being constructed to spy on us, track us, surveil, harvest data and analyze us as part of the New World Order/Great Reset.

Why is this significant you ask? I’m glad you asked, because the AI surveillance, data collection and storage facilities are an integral part of the Big Brother digital gulag being constructed as we speak. This high tech infrastructure of course is being touted as progress, modernity and we are assured it is beneficial; but the question is, beneficial to whom?

Certainly not us. The more of these data, monitoring and storage centers being bult and the present in operation ones do not include the information that will be gathered, processed and stored from satellites, an ever growing number of cameras, aerial drones or implanted internal body technology being developed to study us, harvest data and create personal geo-fencing to restrict us within certain geographic areas we will not be allowed to venture beyond without special approval and permission. It will be like the slave militias and passes during Ante Bellum slavery, only they will be digital/electronic.

Sound like science fiction? Actually, it’s real in real time and it is being implemented as we speak. This is the very reason our electricity bills are climbing ever upward. These data centers, keep in mind the current ones are merely the initial iteration of them, cost five to ten times more energy consumption than an average office building. Keep in mind they run 24/7/365 and require massive amounts of energy and water to keep them operating and cool! Cooling accounts for over fifty percent of the costs! Keep in mind the cost is being passed on to us! Most of these projects are private/corporate owned entities, not government projects. The government is merely a junior partner in all of this.

These costs are not initial startup costs either; they will be an ongoing feature and will rise annually as more and more facilities come online. This system will be a ubiquitous an all-seeing eye/ear with a biometric tracking and identification network/Matrix! Think about this, the cost will increase exponentially yearly. It must, as more and more data, processing and storage facilities come online and the technology expands to include global satellites, drones, more omnipresent cameras, biometric data and storage which already exist plus those that will expand precipitously. The Utilities and Silicon Valley type organizations are expanding power gridlines and substations to support the data and collection centers, not to improve consumer intensive services where we live. Meanwhile the costs are being passed on to be borne by us, not them!

For example, in 2024 an analysis by a group calling themselves The Union of Concerned Scientists stated there were $4.3 billion in energy cost increases in 2024 for just seven states: Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Extrapolate this into a national and global system and you can plainly see how we are being played!

It’s already in operation which is why our energy and water bills are increasing. It’s just going to get more expensive as time goes on. This is not about your own personal energy use; we are being used to foot the bills for the very systems which are designed to put us in open air digital gulags; Big Brother on steroids!

We are being bled to pay for a system designed to usher in the New World Order! How’s that for arrogance and guile? Were you notified about any of this? How many of you saw this on a local or statewide election referendum ballot and voted to approve this? Not many, I’m sure. The fact is, very few people are even aware why their energy and water rates are going up.

The ruling elites and overlords want to keep us in the dark about what they are doing until the infrastructure is fully completed; although they tell us this is progress and it’s for our good. Don’t fall for their okey-doke, this is about techno-tyranny. The globalist overlords tricking us into paying for our own imprisonment.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton