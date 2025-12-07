Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 65 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) The United States faces an immediate moral and constitutional crisis because of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s actions. The latest evidence shows that American military forces on purpose struck survivors a second time following their Caribbean operation which violates all established legal, operational, and ethical standards. The Defense Secretary Hegseth has responded to the situation by creating multiple explanations while avoiding direct answers and minimizing the severity of the incident. The situation has become dangerous because of his actions.

The administration shows no respect for the severity of these events through its blatant dismissal of their importance. The crisis has become a political problem for Hegseth who refuses to recognize the obvious violations of international law and human rights. The current situation demands leadership accountability, operational transparency and legal compliance from the nation. The Defense Secretary must resign from his position. The situation requires Congress to take action when Hegseth refuses to step down.

Looking Back: The September 2 Massacre

The U.S. military conducted a strike against a Venezuelan ship on September 2, 2025, which they presented as a successful operation against cartel-linked drug traffickers. The administration stated that the operation resulted in the deaths of 11 Tren de Aragua members who operated as drug traffickers while claiming the mission achieved a successful outcome against narcotics. This version of events was presented by the administration as a straightforward victory that served their political agenda.

The actual events became apparent shortly after the incident occurred. The U.S. military conducted four separate attacks on the boat which resulted in the deliberate targeting of surviving crew members who remained in the water. The operation lost its purpose when it evolved into a purposeful effort to kill all surviving witnesses. The administration’s changing explanations about the incident revealed the extent of the tragic events.

Extrajudicial killings have become a recurring pattern in military operations.

The September 2 attack stands as one incident within a larger series of events. The Caribbean and Eastern Pacific regions have experienced more than 20 similar military operations during the previous months. The operations have resulted in the deaths of more than 80 people who were unidentified before their deaths occurred. The actions resemble state-sponsored executions rather than standard law enforcement procedures.

Multiple legal authorities who support different political views confirm that these deaths violate both international laws and U.S. domestic laws. The Law of Armed Conflict protects all civilians who engage in drug trafficking activities regardless of their dangerous status. The United Nations has officially declared these strikes as illegal executions of civilians. A policy which breaks all three pillars of law, ethics, and human rights standards requires immediate destruction instead of defense.

Senator Rand Paul said it straight to the point: “I think both strikes are really against the law. I don’t think you can just name people and say, ‘they’ve got drugs.’ Where’s the proof?”

Global Repercussions

The United States closest allies have observed the situation but their reaction differs from what any responsible government should expect. The United Kingdom has stopped sharing intelligence about drug-trafficking vessels because it wants to avoid any involvement in what it considers illegal deaths. The United States has lost its most dependable ally through this historic break in relations which dates back multiple decades.

Canada has joined the U.K by expressing their concerns to Washington about using Canadian intelligence for executing additional deadly operations. The distance between allies who want to stay clear of U.S. actions indicates a complete breakdown of trust which goes beyond diplomatic disagreements. The current divisions between nations make Americans more vulnerable while simultaneously damaging the international partnerships which have supported U.S. leadership since World War II.

Internal Disagreement

The Pentagon faces internal chaos while the international crisis continues to unfold. The commander of U.S. Southern Command Admiral Alvin Holsey tried to resign because he doubted the legality of the September 2 operation. The scheduled December departure of Admiral Holsey demonstrates the extent of internal doubts that have developed within the organization.

The Pentagon international law experts have continuously expressed their concerns about these operations because they could violate international law. The experts who expressed their concerns received no response and their warnings were either dismissed or dismissed as unimportant. The international law experts who work at the Pentagon serve as career professionals dedicated to protecting U.S. and international legal frameworks. The system faces a critical situation when experts who follow legal standards receive no response from their superiors.

Failure of leadership

Hegseth responded to this scandal by using multiple tactics to avoid direct responsibility. Hegseth initially stated that reports about the second strike were false before he moved to criticize Admiral Frank Bradley. His repeated denial of facts and his inconsistent statements and avoidance of direct answers indicate he lacks willingness to accept responsibility for his actions.

Hegseth downplayed the severity of the developing situation. The international crisis and legal challenges facing him did not stop him from sharing an armed cartoon turtle meme on social media which demonstrated either his lack of understanding of the situation or his poor decision-making skills. Leaders establish the operational direction for their organizations through their words and actions and Hegseth demonstrates dangerous and unprofessional behavior.

Trump’s Deflection

The president’s response to the crisis has made things worse because he failed to handle the situation effectively. The president spent multiple weeks praising military strikes before he suddenly declared he had no knowledge about the follow-up operation. The situation presents two possible explanations because he either lacked knowledge about his administration’s lethal military operations or he wants to create distance from a situation he actively supported. The situation does not fill anyone with confidence.

The President continues to make threats about Venezuelan operations instead of dealing with the core problems that caused this crisis. The unauthorized invasion of Venezuela by the United States would create a major regional crisis and damage relations with countries that doubt the administration’s ability to make sound decisions.

Oversight in Congress

The congressional investigations have started but they proceed at a slow pace. The leaders of Senate and House Armed Services Committees have vowed to conduct intense oversight but their delay in taking action enables potential further misconduct. The U.S. military continues to operate under Hegseth’s leadership which many people believe violates the law while he remains in office.

The upcoming testimony of Admiral Frank Bradley will prove crucial for the investigation. The lawmakers will ask Hegseth to confirm if he ordered Bradley to make sure no survivors remained. His responses will reveal both the facts about the incident and establish if this scandal will grow into a major Pentagon command responsibility crisis.

The Distraction of “Affordability”

The administration faces increasing consequences from its deadly military operations, yet Americans face escalating expenses for their daily needs. The White House refuses to handle inflation or affordability problems because it views these issues as political fabrications. The administration shows no understanding of typical American life because their actions demonstrate complete separation from everyday people.

The current economic crisis requires solutions from citizens, but they must now endure lethal extrajudicial operations without proper oversight or apology. The situation becomes more apparent because American families face difficulties while the administration conducts operations that damage both national foreign relations and domestic legal frameworks.

The Path Forward

The solution starts with Hegseth’s resignation from his position. The U.S. military and government foreign operations lose their credibility because Hegseth remains in the Cabinet. Congress should use all available procedures including censure and impeachment proceedings to force his removal from office when he refuses to step down.

All operations including the September 2 strike need to stop right away until an independent probe can take place. The public needs to know who gave what orders and why legal warnings were disregarded and what factors led to the deaths of 80 or more people. The lack of complete transparency will extend the harm that has already occurred.

In Conclusion

The crisis presents a challenge that goes beyond the leadership abilities of one Cabinet member because it requires the United States to demonstrate its moral values. The decision to keep Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense demonstrates that the person in charge of military power can engage in unlawful killings, dishonest conduct, and display reckless behavior.

If we cannot demand accountability at this level, then we have lost more than international partnerships—we’ve lost our commitment to justice, transparency, and the values that define a functioning democracy. The United States faces a basic decision about whether to maintain its established standards or let them disappear completely. Pete Hegseth has got to go!

