Liz Cheney’s Courage vs. Republican Silence: The Moral Crisis Threatening American Democracy.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) At one time, former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was the third-highest-ranking Republican within the House chamber. She ultimately lost her leadership position by publicly denouncing President Donald Trump and voting for his impeachment. By refusing to toe the party line, she earned a tremendous amount of respect nationwide for her willingness to take a bold stand, despite the potential political risks and backlash.

Cheney later served as the vice chair of the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. In the 2022 Republican primary, she was ultimately defeated by a Trump-endorsed opponent. During her last term in office, she was never aligned with her party; instead, she focused her efforts on preserving democratic institutions. In Republican circles, these moral and patriotic efforts were viewed as a betrayal of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

In times of crisis like we see today in our nation, true leaders like Cheney need to rise to the occasion and do what is best for the country as a whole. Earlier this year, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, released a report detailing how the Trump administration has seized key congressional powers, defied federal court orders, and retaliated against critics. The report examines how the administration’s unprecedented actions across the federal government threaten the rule of law and constitutional protections.

“This report clearly lays out President Trump’s lawlessness and campaign of intimidation as the administration has taken unprecedented action to sidestep the Constitution,” said Peters. The report concludes, “the Constitution provides Congress with the means necessary to check an administration that is eroding the very principles and institutions that make America great—but only if the majority party in Congress—currently the Republican party—is willing to act.” With Cheney and Adam Kinzinger no longer Republican House members, who is left on that side of the aisle with the boldness to step up? Where are the elder politicians in the Senate with the courage to speak up? The assessment by Sen. Peters of the unprecedented abuse of power by the executive branch, the destruction of norms, and the erosion of our government should be obvious to members of both parties who took an oath of office to defend the Constitution. Meanwhile, the president and his loyalists continue their “purge and replace” strategy throughout all areas of the federal government.

President Trump has not given a thorough explanation for the firing of several inspector generals, despite the requirement that the president notify Congress 30 days before removing an IG. The IG firings across various federal agencies have raised questions about the continued independence and credibility of oversight officials, while prompting fears that Trump loyalists, rather than true watchdogs, will replace them. Typically, IG’s reports on waste, fraud, and abuse in government and are known for their objectivity. With the politicization of IG offices and the firing of IGs without due cause, future reports will lack credibility. While Republicans like Sen. Lindsey Graham continue to look the other way, a corrupt administration can do as it sees fit with little or no substantial resistance. In an interview with NBC News, Sen. Graham said he wasn’t worried about the IG removals, even though he acknowledged that Trump “technically” violated the law by not notifying Congress ahead of time. “When you win an election, you need people in your administration that reflect your views,” he said.

Sen. Graham counters the notion that IGs are independent investigators who are not beholden to any president or administration. This is the type of mindset from representatives throughout the legislative branch that allows our current executive branch to methodically turn our nation into an authoritarian state. Glenn Fine, who served in different IG capacities with the Justice and Defense Departments, said, “I think it sends a message to the inspector general community that is unfortunate; it sends a message that they are viewed as part of one administration or another when they should be viewed as nonpartisan and apolitical.”

Too often on the Republican side, we see tribalism taken to the extreme. The loyalty is no longer to the nation, but to the Republican tribe, even to the detriment of the country. Where Republican leadership and voters view Liz Cheney as betraying Trump, the true betrayal comes from the Lindsey Grahams with their disinformation to support this authoritarian style of governance, and the Republican lawmakers in both chambers who are betraying the people through their silence and lack of courage. We know the same Republican lawmakers who are enabling Trump’s treason would react differently if the Clinton, Obama, or Biden administration consistently broke the norms. In situations of crisis, individuals under oath and with the knowledge of proper governance have a moral obligation to speak out for the well-being of the American people and for the government. Failing to do so is an act of betrayal.

Remaining silent does not mean neutrality; rather, it is the equivalent of being complacent. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King stressed that “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” It highlights how the inaction and unspoken truths of those who could have helped save democracy betray those fighting against injustice, as well as those of all persuasions who will ultimately suffer under the full weight of authoritarianism.

Written by David W. Marshall

Official website; https://davidwmarshallauthor.com/

One may purchase his book, which is titled; God Bless Our Divided America: Unity, Politics and History from a Biblical Perspective.