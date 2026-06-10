New York Knicks Beat San Antonio Spurs In Game 4 And Move One Win From NBA Title.

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(ThyBlackMan.com) The New York Knicks did not just win Game 4. They survived it, stole it, dragged it out of the fire, and turned Madison Square Garden into a place that felt like old ghosts were finally being chased out of the building. A 107 to 106 win over the San Antonio Spurs sounds close on paper, but that final score does not fully explain what happened. This was not just another Finals game. This was the kind of game that will be talked about by people who saw it live, people who watched it from the couch, and folks who will be lying years from now saying they never doubted the Knicks for one second.

New York now leads the NBA Finals 3 to 1, and that alone tells you how heavy this moment is. For a franchise that has carried heartbreak, jokes, bad contracts, strange front office decisions, missed chances, and too many long summers, this win felt different. The Knicks are not chasing respect anymore. They are one win away from a championship, and for New York basketball fans, that sentence almost sounds strange coming out loud.

San Antonio came into Game 4 looking like a team ready to snatch control back. The Spurs jumped on the Knicks early and did it with the kind of shooting that can make a home crowd sit down quietly. They were firing from deep, moving the ball, and playing loose. The first half looked like a nightmare for New York. Victor Wembanyama had his presence all over the game, the Spurs were knocking down threes, and the Knicks looked like they were trying to run uphill with ankle weights on.

By halftime, plenty of people had already started writing the story in their minds. The series was going back to San Antonio tied. The Knicks had missed their chance. The Spurs had figured something out. That is how it felt. That is how it looked. San Antonio had the rhythm, the confidence, and the scoreboard. The Garden had that nervous energy, the kind where fans are still yelling, but deep down everybody is wondering if the night is slipping away.

Then the Knicks started doing what tough teams do. They stopped worrying about style and got back to the work. They defended harder. They made San Antonio feel bodies. They pushed the ball with more purpose. They stopped letting the Spurs walk into comfortable shots. Little by little, the game changed. It did not happen all at once. It was not some movie scene where one big shot fixed everything. It was possession after possession, stop after stop, bucket after bucket, until the Spurs realized the team they thought they had buried was still breathing.

Jalen Brunson was right in the middle of that fight. He has become the face of this Knicks rise because he plays like a man who understands the weight of the jersey. He is not the tallest guard. He does not play above the rim every trip. He does not need to. Brunson plays with control, footwork, strength, craft, and nerve. In Game 4, when the Knicks needed somebody to settle them, he kept coming. Even when San Antonio tried to crowd him, bump him, and force him into tough looks, he stayed in the battle.

That is what makes Brunson dangerous. He does not look like panic. He looks like a man doing math under pressure. He probes, waits, turns his shoulder, gets to his spot, and then makes the defense pay. Late in the game, he gave the Knicks their first lead with the kind of floater that can turn a building into thunder. It was not just two points. It was belief made visible.

Still, the final moment belonged to OG Anunoby. That is fitting because Anunoby has been the kind of player every championship team needs. He does not always get treated like the star attraction, but winning teams know his value. He guards. He cuts. He hits timely shots. He plays strong. He does not need the game to be about him to impact it. In Game 4, with the season swinging and the ball bouncing around near the rim, Anunoby made the play that may end up living forever in Knicks history.

His tip in with just over a second left was not pretty in the soft, polished way people often talk about basketball. It was beautiful because it was urgent. It was beautiful because it came from effort. It was beautiful because it rewarded a player who stayed engaged when the first shot did not fall. That is playoff basketball. Sometimes the biggest play is not drawn up clean on a clipboard. Sometimes it is a man crashing the glass because the season demands it.

Karl Anthony Towns also deserves credit for staying in the fight. It would have been easy for him to get swallowed up by frustration, especially with foul trouble and San Antonio’s length making everything difficult. But Towns gave the Knicks needed size, scoring pressure, and defensive resistance as the game tightened. He was part of the shift that slowed the Spurs down after their hot start. Against a team with Wembanyama, every possession near the paint comes with tension. Towns had to keep battling, and he did.

The Spurs will feel sick about this one. There is no soft way to say it. You do not build that kind of lead in an NBA Finals game and walk away feeling fine after losing by one. San Antonio had the Knicks where they wanted them. They had the crowd nervous. They had the pace. They had the scoreboard. Then their offense tightened, their spacing got less clean, and the Knicks started turning every miss into another chance to climb closer.

Wembanyama remains a problem. That young man is already changing how teams think on both ends of the floor. His reach, timing, shooting touch, and confidence make him feel like a glimpse of the next era. The Spurs are not here by accident. They are talented, fearless, and well coached. But Game 4 showed that youth can still feel pressure. When the Knicks pushed back, San Antonio did not respond with the same calm it showed early.

That is where experience and desperation matter. The Knicks have too many players who have been doubted, traded, questioned, or overlooked. Brunson had to prove he could be a true number one option. Anunoby has had to prove his value goes beyond defensive reputation. Towns has had to deal with years of criticism about whether his talent connects to winning at the highest level. Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson, and the rest of that group have all carried their own questions. Now they are answering them together.

Madison Square Garden was the right stage for this kind of ending. New York fans can be rough, loud, impatient, and dramatic, but when that building believes, there may not be a better basketball atmosphere in America. Game 4 had all of that. The panic. The anger. The hope. The roar. The kind of noise that makes television speakers feel too small. By the final buzzer, that crowd was not just celebrating a win. It was releasing decades of basketball frustration.

Now comes the hard part. A 3 to 1 lead is powerful, but it is not a trophy. The Knicks cannot fly to San Antonio acting like the job is already finished. The Spurs are too talented for that. Wembanyama is too dangerous. A young team with nothing to lose can become dangerous fast, especially at home. New York has to remember what got them here. Defense, rebounding, patience, and Brunson’s steady hand. They cannot depend on another miracle comeback.

Still, Game 4 may be remembered as the night the Knicks truly started to feel like a championship team. Not because they played a perfect game, because they did not. Not because everything went their way, because it surely did not. They looked buried. They looked shaken. They looked like they were about to let San Antonio walk out of the Garden with the series tied.

Instead, they found something.

That is what makes this win so important. Championships are not always built from clean wins where everybody shoots well and the lead stays comfortable. Sometimes they are built from ugly nights when a team has every excuse to fold and refuses. Sometimes they are built from one offensive rebound, one loose ball, one defensive stand, one player staying ready when the bright lights find him.

The Knicks are now one win away from doing something New York has waited a long time to see. One more win, and the jokes stop. One more win, and the pain gets rewritten. One more win, and a city that has been starving for Knicks glory gets to celebrate like it has been holding its breath for generations.

Game 4 was a reminder that basketball can still shake a room, stop a city, and make grown folks yell at the television like the players can hear them. The Knicks were down, but they were not done. San Antonio had control, but New York had the final word.

And now, the Knicks are one win away from history.

Staff Writer; J.G. Lacour

Covering the NBA, NFL, college basketball, college football, and Major League Baseball from a Black man’s perspective. He loves the full world of sports, but the NFL remains his favorite.

Need to contact this bro, feel free to use this email address; JGLacour@ThyBlackMan.com.