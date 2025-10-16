Donald Trump’s Real Problem: Powerful Black Women He Can’t Control.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Donald Trump has a type — and it’s not the one tabloids flaunted. His real issue is Black women who hold power. From Letitia “Tish” James to economist Lisa Cook, from reporters like April Ryan to political insiders like his former ally Omarosa, the pattern is unmistakable: when a Black woman refuses to bow, he melts down.

This isn’t random. Trump built a persona on domination — belittling, interrupting, steamrolling anyone who won’t comply. But put a Black woman across the table who won’t defer, and the “strongman” act collapses into petulance.

Take New York Attorney General Letitia James, who held him accountable for fraud. Trump didn’t argue the case; he called her “racist” and “corrupt.” Tantrums, not legal arguments. James pressed on, methodical and unbothered, securing a sweeping victory that rattled Trump Tower.

Dr. Lisa Cook, an economist with a résumé that should silence critics — Spelman, Oxford, Berkeley, groundbreaking research on innovation and race — faced the same hostility. Trump treated her Federal Reserve nomination as an affirmative action scandal. The message: a Black woman’s expertise must be political, not earned.

Both James and Cook faced minor or baseless mortgage fraud accusations. James’ “violation” may have netted her less than $20,000 over her loan’s life. Did she fill out the paperwork herself or rely on a broker? Selective prosecution reeks here — and so does a Trump tantrum.

Trump’s reflex to demean and discredit reveals more about him than the women he attacks. His worldview depends on hierarchy; Black women disrupt that. We don’t scare easily. We don’t flatter him. We operate in truth — kryptonite to someone thriving on illusion.

Black women have long been America’s truth-tellers, standing at the intersection of injustice and insight. From Sojourner Truth to Fannie Lou Hamer to today’s judges, journalists, and scholars, we’ve called out hypocrisy and demanded accountability. Trump, who built a brand on lies, cannot abide it.

Black women symbolize accountability in a nation allergic to it. When Trump faces us, he faces centuries of resistance — mothers, teachers, organizers who refused to let white power go unchecked. He’s not sparring with individuals; he’s wrestling with history.

That’s why his attacks feel personal. When James sues him, he calls names instead of arguing law. When Cook earns a post, he questions qualifications instead of debating policy. The same energy appeared with April Ryan, whom he told to “sit down,” and Yamiche Alcindor, whose calm questions rattled him more than any prosecutor could. These women expose what Trump cannot: his fragility.

Even in debates with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump revealed his weakness. He belligerently raised questions about her intelligence and integrity instead of addressing issues. It’s easier to demean someone than confront the nation’s problems.

Black women break through bluster. They know the playbook — gaslighting, deflection, the victim act — and have seen it all. Trump is just a loud echo of every boss, politician, or pundit who couldn’t handle a woman standing in her authority.

What’s remarkable isn’t Trump’s behavior — it’s theirs. These women show up, do their jobs, and don’t let his noise derail them. James didn’t trade barbs; she built a case. Cook didn’t respond to smears; she kept teaching and researching. Arrogance is dismantled with quiet, disciplined excellence.

Trump’s conflict with Black women is a mirror, and America should look closely. The insecurities driving his outbursts fuel much of our politics. Black women are the most consistent defenders of democracy, yet the most disrespected when wielding its power. Their strength exposes our collective weakness: fear of a world where equality isn’t negotiable.

Black women represent the kind of power Trump cannot buy, bully, or charm. For a man who built his empire on control, that is one truth he’ll never tweet his way out of.

Written By Julianne Malveaux

Official website; http://www.juliannemalveaux.com/