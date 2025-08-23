The Fed by Reducing Interest Rates Undeservedly Awards Donald Trump and the GOP with a Cheap Money Economy.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Democrats and Republicans are having difficulty, with a single economic message. It’s puzzling because each party says, they work in the best interest of American workers. So, what is in the best interest of Americans, American workers, professional, blue collar, union, working-class Americans, and retired Americans? The short answer is economic growth and prosperity. That’s what is in the nation’s best interest and that’s what we all want, from either party.

The Declaration of Independence states this: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness ( prosperity) . It is absolutely clear, this government is failing its citizenry, when it comes to the pursuit of happiness. Keep reading – that can be easily fixed.

When you examine the Trump administration, “ the current ruling government instituted by voters, to help achieve our RIGHTS, ” we see a president who knows how to talk a good game, he says, “ We have the hottest economy in the world, ” but the reality of that being true is questionable. The leaders of China, South Africa, Brazil, Russia, and India may not share that perception either, and there is a good reason. Mr. Trump is wrongly manipulating economic data to give the appearance of a certain look, or desired outcome, or both, when it comes to the U.S. economy.

Here is what was stated on the White House web site on June 24th, 2025, where the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” Trump’s tax cut proposal, was being promoted: “ The One Big Beautiful Bill delivers for the American worker: The One Big Beautiful bill delivers the largest tax cut for working-and middle-class Americans in history. Put simply President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill will unleash our economy and deliver a Blue-Collar Boom. ” Mr. Trump states, we have a 4.2% unemployment rate economy for July, which fits the description and is reflective of that Booming economy (prosperity) referred to above.

The 4.2% Trump unemployment rate means, 960 American workers out of every 1000 workers, are fully employed working at full time Jobs, if that’s their desire, that’s paying them a living wage, as they understand what a living wage is. Furthermore, if the Job they are on doesn’t meet their standards, they can easily find another Job without a problem, paying equal or more money. That’s the way a full employment economy works; a tight economy, indicating there are more Jobs, than the number of workers to fill them. Put another way, in essence, 96% of America’s workforce, of approximately 170 million, can readily get full time Jobs, if that is their desire. That’s what President Trump states we presently have as an economy. The problem is that this is just not true.

Manipulating economic data, whether by Mr. Trump or any of the prior presidents; they may fool American voters, but they are not fooling United States’ enemies, competitors, or friendly nations. Many of our enemies and competitors have sent students to the United States to be educated at our colleges and universities. They, as a result, know the most comprehensive level of unemployment is 7.9% and our inflation rate is 2.9% and rising, due to their knowledge of American economics. They know our economy is declining. They know “ We don’t have the hottest economy in the world. ”

Additionally, Mr. Trump knows, also. That is why he has demanded the Federal Reserve (Fed) lower interest rates to prop up this economy with cheap money. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) economists, the nation’s July, most comprehensive unemployment rate is, 7.9% and not 4.2%. His Tax Cut to billionaires, millionaires and corporations did not produce the Boom he had projected.

As a result, like presidents before him, when their economic plans fail, President Donald Trump, being no different, demands lower interest rates, which is nothing more than cheap money. Naturally, when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates, it affects credit. Because presidents know consumers use credit to make purchases of large and small items, from housing to cars and clothing, and in some instances groceries, lower interest rates or cheap money is desired by every president, regardless of the administration in office. Cheap money can grow the economy, as well as good economic policies. But if you don’t have great or questionable economic policies, cheap money as an economic policy is a good substitute and works every time.

The BLS presented a weak Job number of 73,000 for July. Additionally, the BLS revised down the number of Jobs created over the last two months, May and June, by 258,000. May was revised by 125,000 stating 19,000 jobs were created in May. June was revised down by 133,000 showing only 14,000 Jobs were created in June. Regardless of the disputes over the latest numbers, these numbers show us, the U.S. economy is slowing, and we need to grow the economy. So, Mr. Trump’s Tax Cut to billionaires, millionaires and corporations failed to provide the nation with that Blue-Collar Boom (happiness – prosperity).

Nevertheless, the part of his tax cut for working-and middle-class Americans, if properly formulated and executed can deliver that “Boom” in a historical way, as the first 10% Consumer Tax Cut. There is an opportunity to “reconstitute the Trump Tax Cut for working-and middle-class Americans .” In other words, readjust it, so that it is made into or becomes the most factual, authenticated, mathematically and empirically based way to create Jobs and grow the economy. President Donald Trump’s proposal for working-and middle-class Americans Tax Cut “ has good bones ” but need to be developed, so that it delivers on Job creation and growth.

The Federal Reserve by not lowering interest rates in September forces President Donald Trump and Congress to come up with a long-term fiscal SOLUTION to create Jobs and economic growth, while the Fed fulfills its Congressional mandate to bring inflation under control. The Trump administration has given tax cuts to billionaires, millionaires and corporations and it didn’t work, when it comes to Job creation. The July BLS report showed, if President Trump and Congress had given the same tax cut amount or even half of his estimated tax cut of $3.7 trillion to Consumers, rather than to billionaires, millionaires and corporations, the nation would be looking at a different outcome, happiness and prosperity.

In order for all of us, to realize “ that different outcome, ” the nation, Americans, American workers, professional, blue collar, union, working-class Americans, retired Americans, President Trump, and Congress, we must abandon the Clinton era policy of underreporting the nation’s unemployment rates. Disingenuousness when it comes to our unemployment rates is the source of our economic woes.

We call upon President Donald Trump and Congress to fix the REAL economy , which per the BLS, has a July comprehensive unemployment rate of 7.9% with an African American rate, 2.7% higher, of 10.6%. A clearly growing and unambiguously strong U.S. economy works in the best interest of President Trump and his administration when it comes to trade issues, and when they sit down to negotiate tariffs with our competitors and enemies. Our competitors and enemies, without a doubt, will know we have the hottest economy in the world , ” when the Trump administration and Congress turn to what will really work when it comes to growing our economy and that is Consumer Spending. If only voters were able to get the Trump administration to live up to what they advertised in the One Big Beautiful Bill, and that is the largest tax cut for working-and middle-class Americans in history.

Finish story here; The Fed by Reducing Interest Rates Undeservedly Awards Donald Trump and the GOP with a Cheap Money Economy.