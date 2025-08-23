Trump’s Bizarro World Presidency: Chaos, Contradictions, and Collapse of the Democrats.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Every day we are assaulted with more and more absurdities, irrational claims, government pronouncements and policies that make no sense at all. Eight months into the second Trump presidency we are witnessing the implosion and collapse of the Democratic Party as Trump places his stamp on the Republican Party which means we will see more flip flopping, outrageous bombast, threats, contradictions and gaslighting.

It’s as if we somehow got sucked into another dimension and we are now living on Bizarro World. Some of you may not know what Bizarro World is, it is a fictional place in the DC comics universe one of Superman’s nemesis created. Bizarro was a sort of Frankenstein Superman who was created by the mad scientists/criminal mind Lex Luthor, but Bizarro was so flawed he was a caricature of Superman. Bizarro later created his own world an upside-down place where everything was the opposite of what was happening on planet earth.

Bizarro had super powers like Superman but his thinking and behavior was as we used to say was “throwed off”. Normal people dealing with Bizarro faced a major challenge because Bizarro presented a reverse, inside out, upside-down version of everything they were accustomed to. When Superman travelled to Bizarro World he had to make major adjustments when he confronted Bizarro because the situation was so bizarre.

America in 2025 is very much like Bizarro World. We have a president who claims he is for peace yet he supports wanton genocide and supplies hundreds of billions of dollars worth of weapons in an ongoing proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, he makes vague threats and provocative statements against China then backtracks or postpones what he threatened. He postures and boasts about America prowess when in fact the US is at a severe disadvantage geostrategically, economically and militarily!

Plus, Trump’s buddy Benjamin Netanyahu who is waging a unrelenting campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide against the people of Gaza who in July launched an illegal and unprovoked attack on Iran that Trump supported and joined is going to nominate Trump for the Noble Peace Prize! This is pure Bizarro World stuff.

Here are a few examples of Trump’s Bizarro World antics. Trump claims the US economy is doing great under his watch yet anyone paying attention to consumer prices knows things are not great, inflation is still high. Trump wants to replace Jerome Powell the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank because Powell won’t lower interest rates, an act most economists know will generate continued inflation! Meanwhile Trump says absolutely nothing about the steadily escalating rise in M2 the US money supply which is the real cause of inflation! We are being gaslit on this issue.

Trump claimed he would end the Ukraine war as soon as he was inaugurated in January. Well, here we are seven months later and the war is still raging. Trump held a much ballyhooed meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week promising great results. Prior to the meeting Trump threatened more sanctions if Putin didn’t agree to his demands. But the meeting ended quickly with no deals, no resolutions, no ceasefire nor any concrete prospects for peace. To add insult to injury Putin continued to pound Ukraine hard before and after his meeting with Trump! So much for Trump’s diplomatic acumen and deal making.

Next, Trump called a meeting with Zelensky the president of Ukraine, but Zelensky brought his European supporters who seem to want the war to continue to the meeting with him! The Europeans and Zelensky made demands they knew Putin would never accept, thus ensuring the war would go on. Even comic book creators couldn’t make this stuff up. We are indeed living in a real live Bizarro World.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton Official website; http://fromtheramparts.blogspot.com