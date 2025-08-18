Republican Party’s Hypocrisy: From Roe v. Wade to MAGA Extremism.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) After the 1973 US Supreme Court ruled in the landmark decision Roe V. Wade, which established a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion, the Republican Party decided to hitch its wagon to overturning that ruling.

Right-leaning evangelicals as well as Catholics were proactively and aggressively courted by the party. The party which claimed to be the defenders of the “unborn” and “family values”. The election of Republicans to national office became the mission of many evangelicals and Catholics.

With the election of President Barack Obama in 2008, the Republican party would see its numbers increase with the influx of Tea Party members.

The Tea Party was a fiscal conservative movement that professed concern about the size of the federal government, taxes, and the increasing federal deficit. The Tea Party vehemently opposed the Affordable Care Act and of course President Obama the first Black President of the United States of America.

Republican officials initially believed that the Republican Party would coop the Tea Party movement. However, it was the Tea Party which ended up co-opting and taking control of the Republican Party.

Eventually, the Republican Party would undergo an even more radical change with longtime established Republicans forced out of the party by a new and more lethal element. That more lethal element was MAGA which took complete control of the party.

Groups like the Klan, American Nazis, and other White Suprematists as well as far right conspiracists which were not welcomed in the Republican Party were now welcomed with open arms.

What has been baffling to many has been the lack of concern and support to children once born by so many under the Republican big tent. The right had professed unwavering championship of the unborn but extreme indifference to children once born.

It has not just been indifference and unconcern for the well-being of children outside the womb. There have been policies pushed and supported by Republicans which are deadly to the healthy growth and development of children.

Separating children from immigrant parents just because the regime can is wrong, inhumane, immoral, unconscionable and pure evil. It definitively does not align itself with promoting family values.

Removing millions of Americans with children off of Medicaid does not seem to be supportive of children. Discontinuing school nutritional programs for children from less affordable families does not seem in line with strengthening families.

Cancelling vital lifesaving aid to millions of children around the world who will die due to starvation, malnutrition and disease. It cannot be viewed as being beneficial to the wellbeing of children.

Eliminating the US Department of Education will not assist less than affluent children escape the cycle of poverty and attain meaningful employment and careers. It does not seem to be in the best interest of children, families, communities or the nation.

Maintaining that climate change is a left-wing hoax to be discounted will result in children everywhere inheriting a far more dangerous, toxic and hostile planet. Opposing sensible gun and assault weapon controls will just result in thousands of children ending up just another death by gun statistic. Neither position seems supportive of children.

With their silence, the religious right and others have given support to an imitation despot and his merry band of unholy, un-Christian, un-American and unrighteous “warriors”. They have also placed the lives of children on an altar to Moloch.

The politicization of abortion by both the right and left is a sin. But an even greater sin is that a parent or parents in America, the supposedly wealthiest country in history, are forced to have to choose between the life or death of an unborn child due to financial considerations. That very notion is a sin. An abominable sin of the nation.

Perhaps, the biggest example of the hypocrisy of the right, in particular the religious right, as it relates to children has been its utter silence regarding the Epstein files. To be correct, since his Attorney General has been reported as indicating that Trump’s name is prominent throughout the files, it should be named the Epstein-Trump files. Trump enjoys seeing his name on everything. So might as well place his name on the files along with Epstein.

One would think that the religious right would be in an intense religious fervor demanding all the violators of the young girls face the wrath of the holy and the righteous. But instead, we have heard just the sound of silence. Hypocrisy by any other name remains hypocrisy.

While the religious right has been quiet regarding the Epstein-Trump files one group on the right has not. Some in MAGA world have urged the release of the Epstein-Trump files because they were led to believe that the files contain the names and pedophilic actions of high-ranking Democrats and their donors.

Some in MAGA world went into overdrive demanding the release of the files and documents that they were certain would prove embarrassing to Democrats and progressives. However, their interest was not about justice for the young girls. Their interest was strictly political.

That is not surprising since MAGA is not about morality, justice, freedom, integrity or decency. If it was, there is no way it would march behind a man who may not swim in a swamp, but no doubt enjoys a daily bath in a cesspool.

MAGA despite the banner they hoist proclaiming to Make America Great Again, is a movement which has no tenets, no principles other than being against. They are against immigrants, Blacks and other people of color, women, LGBTQIA+ community, the elites (whatever that is supposed to mean in their minds), communist, socialists, globalists, Democrats and Republicans and everyone else on the planet.

MAGA is all about being against. It is also all about hate.

If anyone doubts that critique of MAGA, watch what occurs when the pied piper of chaos, corruption and incompetence plays his last note. MAGA world will break out into a vicious, ugly and brutal civil war which will make Games of Thrones look like a Japanese Noh Drama.

The public may never see the Epstein-Trump files. If they did there might be a lot of people who might find the information beyond troubling. They might see an addition to the names of prominent elective officials of both parties, the names of established business leaders, well-known actors, sports figures, musicians and religious leaders.

Would anyone really be surprised? It seems men of power and authority throughout the ages and in all cultures have had a peculiar affliction for young girls and boys. America, do you really want to see what is in the Epstein-Trump files?

Staff Writer; Al Alatunji

Question or comment regarding this article? Feel free to send a message to: Alatunji@ThyBlackMan.com.