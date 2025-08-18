Donald Trump’s D.C. Crackdown: 240 Arrests in 7 Days, Crime Plummets.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Let’s call it what it is: after seven nights averaging more than two dozen arrests per night, hundreds of criminals—gangsters, robbers, immigration violators—have been scooped up by federal forces in D.C. Dozens of illegal guns have been confiscated. Homeless encampments? Cleared. Drugs—fentanyl and more? Gone. Federal Patrols, Park Police, ATF, DEA, ICE, FBI—all in. The result? A city that, after too long, finally feels like what Americans deserve: safe and secure. And yes, Mayor Bowser, we see you checked out—Martha’s Vineyard must’ve been real pressing—but when the neighborhood finally starts feeling like home again, you owe the President a thank-you note.

For decades, the District of Columbia has been held hostage by progressive leadership more obsessed with public relations than public safety. If there was a way to massage the numbers, soften the reality, or distract from the obvious, Bowser’s city hall would find it. They’d rename carjackings “unauthorized use of a vehicle.” They’d water down assaults to “disturbances.” They’d play games with definitions to keep headlines looking manageable. They cared less about the mothers walking their kids to school, or the seniors afraid to ride the Metro, than they did about their own political talking points. The final insult came when one federal official parroted these cooked statistics and claimed violent crime was dropping. Within days of Trump’s crackdown, that official was fired. The truth won out, and the truth is this: crime was raging, the city was spiraling, and the people were desperate for help.

Contrast that phony “before” with what’s happening now. Trump invoked Section 740 of the Home Rule Act and unleashed a federal surge. The results in just one week speak for themselves:

• More than 240 arrests.

• Forty-three in a single night, including dozens of illegal immigrants, multiple felons, and criminals with outstanding warrants.

• Guns seized—illegal firearms that would have ended up in robberies, carjackings, and murders.

• Enough fentanyl taken off the streets to kill every resident of the District several times over.

• Homeless encampments cleared, graffiti erased, neighborhoods visibly cleaner and safer.

• A 30-day federal emergency declared, with the National Guard deployed, and multiple federal agencies patrolling every corner of the capital.

That’s not “optics.” That’s not a glossy chart. That’s real action producing real results. And it’s only been a week.

The difference is stark. Under Bowser’s leadership, residents were told to live with crime. They were told to tolerate broken windows, stolen cars, and the sound of gunfire as just another part of city life. Under Trump’s leadership, those same residents are being shown what accountability looks like. Criminals are in cuffs, drugs are gone, and people can walk down the block without feeling like prey.

Predictably, the political class is in meltdown. Progressives who shrugged at rising carjackings and shrugged at open-air drug dealing are suddenly outraged—outraged!—that law enforcement is doing its job. They say it’s “heavy-handed.” They say it’s “overreach.” They say it’s “theatrics.” No, it’s called law and order. It’s called restoring sanity. It’s called giving Washingtonians the same expectation of safety that any American city should provide its people.

Meanwhile, where is Mayor Bowser? On vacation. Gone. Checked out. The “Mayor of all her objections” has the luxury of retreating to Martha’s Vineyard while her city is finally being rescued from chaos. She’s not in the command center. She’s not walking the streets with the residents who are feeling the change. She’s not even offering the faintest gratitude that someone else stepped up where she failed. She’s nibbling on lobster rolls, hoping the cameras don’t catch her while the feds do her job for her.

That’s why the image is so galling. She opposed Trump’s intervention. She said it was unnecessary. She accused the White House of politicizing crime. And yet, the moment the president’s plan went into action, her city got safer—fast. If she had an ounce of humility, she would acknowledge the obvious: that D.C. is benefiting from a level of law enforcement focus her office never had the will or courage to pursue.

Here’s the truth: the American people are watching. They can see the results. They know when numbers are real and when they’re rigged. They know when crime is being stopped and when it’s just being renamed. They know that their safety should not be sacrificed to a political agenda. And they know—because they can see it—that Trump’s crackdown is making D.C. safer in ways Bowser never could.

The president has 30 days to continue this clean-up, and the odds are good that every day will bring more progress: more arrests, more guns and drugs seized, more order restored. Residents who have endured decades of neglect are, for the first time in years, being given a glimpse of what their city could be. Clean, safe, livable, and respectable.

This is what America should feel like. Secure. Protected. Law-abiding. And it shouldn’t stop in Washington. Every American—especially those sentenced to live in neighborhoods where crime rates have soared 200% higher than the national average—deserves the same attention, the same relief, the same rescue. For once, leadership is putting the victims first and the criminals last.

And make no mistake—this moment will echo far beyond the Beltway. Americans in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Baltimore are watching D.C. transform before their eyes. They are asking a simple question: if Trump can do this in the most politically hostile city in America, why can’t it be done everywhere? That’s why this crackdown matters. It isn’t just about restoring order to Washington—it’s about proving to every American that law and order is possible, that chaos is not destiny, and that real leadership makes all the difference.

Mayor Bowser, enjoy Martha’s Vineyard. But when you slide back into town, you owe the people of D.C.—and the president who saved them—a thank-you note. Loud, clear, and sincere.

Written by Kevin McCullough

Official website; https://www.instagram.com/kmcradio/