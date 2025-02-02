DEI and the Lies Branded by Those Who Are Dead Wrong About Its Value.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 20 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Having obtained a Certificate of Advanced Study in Organizational Leadership in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), via Rice University on Coursera, June 2022 this writers journey through the program was much more than just that of an academic pursuit; it was an expedition of self-discovery that broadened my understanding of how truly inclusive leadership can make organizations stronger, fuel innovation and create pathways for individuals from all walks of life. So, every time I hear people like President Donald Trump undermining DEI initiatives, a little part of me takes it on the chin.

DEI programs were put in place to confront systemic inequities, push for fairness and guarantee that everyone — no matter race, gender or background — can take advantage of the same opportunities. But over the past few years these things have been attacked, dismissed as divisive or unnecessary. President Trump the individual and then Trump’s rhetoric specifically has cultivated misperceptions about DEI that cast the movement as divisive instead of unifying. Having taught History/Economics at the collegiate level, my life has now touched both feet in DEI, and I can assure you, nothing could be further from the truth.

Why DEI Matters

As a freelance journalist my research repeatedly demonstrates that diverse teams yield superior results, companies with inclusive cultures are more innovative and equitable policies nurture more robust communities. Organizations that prioritize DEI build a culture that makes employees feel valued, which helps them be more productive and engaged.

From my education at Rice University, where I understand how leadership in DEI much more than a checkbox is, it’s about implementing systems for long-term success. Through case studies, data-driven strategies, and real-world applications, I saw how DEI initiatives forge new paths and create more just and equitable workplaces. These programs don’t create favoritism or exclusion; they seek to level the playing field so that talent and diligence, not systemic inequities, determine who succeeds.

The Poli/Religious Weaponization of the Backlash Against DEI

The new wave of anti-DEI rhetoric is not just disappointing — it’s dangerous. DEI has frequently been framed as a polarizing force, a lot of it because of politics, the recent Yahoo News piece explains. DEI programs do not discriminate — they seek to address inequities that historically disadvantaged specific groups.

Trump and his allies who push anti-DEI agendas claim these kinds of programs drive division. What they don’t understand, though, is that these inequities have long existed — DEI merely makes them visible and aims to address them. Pretending these inequities don’t exist doesn’t make them go away; it only allows them to fester unexamined. About this time last week, Donald Trump’s new administration finally summoned the White House press corps to the Brady Briefing Room. It was classic Trump.

For close to an hour it seemed, the youngest White House press secretary in history, Karoline Leavitt, disparaged the traditional legacy media, criticized the Biden administration and personally insulted the former president to no end. At one point she said that Joe Biden probably hadn’t taken presidential action on the price of eggs because he was “upstairs in the residence sleeping.” What a cheap shot?

If you recall from Sunday school classes; Leavitt bore false witness against her neighbor while wearing a cross around her neck declaring her Christian principles. Leavitt also said she was committed to telling the truth while speaking on behalf of President Donald Trump. So, if he lies, as he does so religiously, will she do likewise? Fool me once shame on you; fool me twice shame on me. I guess she thinks she can have her cake and eat it too with the unsuspecting American public. Sound familiar?

The Cost of Dismantling DEI

A recent example is the U.S. Air Force’s removal of the Tuskegee Airmen from its curriculum following Trump’s anti-DEI order, an indication of how this backlash is erasing significant aspects of American history from our history books. But this action, as reported by The Washington Informer, fails to consider the sacrifices and accomplishments of the Black aviators who paved the way for future generations. The excising of DEI from institutions targets more than policies; it seeks to erase the contributions of marginalized communities from the narrative of our nation.

Barring DEI initiatives send a clear message that the struggles of we the people with underrepresented identities are irrelevant, that we do not belong. It robs future leaders of the opportunity to learn from the past and envision a more inclusive future.

DEI and Economic Growth: Paving a Way to a More United Tomorrow

Not just for social justice but for economic growth and innovation? Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are essential. Research shows that companies with diverse workforces are more profitable, more creative and better decision-makers. When people from various backgrounds collaborate, they bring in their diverse viewpoints that contribute to problem-solving, and innovating solutions. Companies that genuinely practice DEI are not only doing the right thing from a moral perspective — but they’re also strategizing a business decision that bolsters their bottom line. Don’t believe it? Ask Costco!

Equitable policies also help develop a higher-skilled and more productive work force. DEI fills the gaps in education and in the workplace by providing opportunity for historically underrepresented groups, so that talent does not slip through the cracks of the history of exclusion. Everyone Grabs, But Strong Inclusive Economies Boast Greater Spending, Work Opportunities and Stimulated Business Environments in General (If the World Can Be Made to Tame Up) Let me be clear: DEI is not just important; it is essential, and the question is not whether we should build upon the foundation of DEI, but rather how we can do so to progress toward a more equitable and prosperous future.

Going Forward: What We Can Do

While the attacks against DEI need to stop, those attacks shouldn’t stifle speaking about the need for an organization to pursue diversity, equity and inclusion goals. Here’s how:

Educate and Inform — Educate people about what DEI is and what you’re really advocating for and how it is beneficial to society as a whole. Practice Common Ways to Increase DEI in the Workplace — Urge businesses to maintain inclusive hiring and promotion practices, for employees that will allow common practices. Vote for Policies That Protect Equity — The fate of DEI programs is determined by laws. Checking up on and voting to protect these initiatives can do a lot. Have Constructive Conversations — Many people are opposed to DEI because they don’t understand it. Dialogue can change minds. Encourage Input From Recognized Institutions of Higher Learning. Thank you to my personal sponsor: Rice University.

Final Thoughts

I’m incredibly proud of my DEI certification from Rice University. These DEI attacks are about much more than politics; they threaten to undermine the core value of fairness and opportunity that should define our society. These lies will not divide us, but if ever in doubt, let us redouble our efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in every space we occupy.

It is the ignorance, not the DEI, that is the problem. So, let’s keep moving forward, together.

