10 Michael Jackson Songs Any Music Lover Should Listen to for Black History Month.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Few artists have left an indelible mark on music and culture like Michael Jackson. Dubbed the King of Pop, Jackson’s influence transcends generations, genres, and even continents. His music is a reflection of social change, artistic excellence, and Black creativity at its highest level. As we celebrate Black History Month, it’s only fitting to honor the contributions of one of the most significant Black artists of all time.

Michael Jackson’s discography is a cultural artifact of Black excellence. His songs address social justice, empowerment, love, and the struggle for equality. These 10 tracks, carefully selected, are essential listening for any music lover—especially during Black History Month in 2025.

1. “Man in the Mirror” (1988)

Why You Must Listen:

A timeless anthem of self-reflection and change, “Man in the Mirror” urges listeners to look within to make the world a better place. Co-written by Siedah Garrett and Glen Ballard, the song’s gospel-infused production and Jackson’s emotional vocal delivery make it a powerful force for social justice.

Why It Matters in 2025:

In an era where racial injustice, police brutality, and economic disparities persist, “Man in the Mirror” remains a rallying cry. Black History Month is about acknowledging the past and shaping the future, and this song embodies that sentiment. As social movements continue to push for change, this song provides motivation and reflection for individuals to contribute to making a difference in their communities.

2. “They Don’t Care About Us” (1995)

Why You Must Listen:

One of Michael Jackson’s most politically charged songs, “They Don’t Care About Us” directly addresses racial discrimination, police brutality, and government indifference. The track, backed by a militant drumbeat and aggressive lyrics, remains one of his boldest statements.

Why It Matters in 2025:

With ongoing civil rights movements and calls for equity, this song resonates more than ever. Its raw energy and unfiltered message about systemic oppression make it essential listening for those reflecting on Black history and activism. Given the rise of social justice initiatives and the need for accountability, the song continues to serve as a defiant anthem against racial injustice, making it an integral part of contemporary protests and discussions about equality.

3. “Black or White” (1991)

Why You Must Listen:

A celebration of unity and racial harmony, “Black or White” is an upbeat anthem that emphasizes the irrelevance of race when it comes to love and humanity. The fusion of rock, pop, and rap demonstrates Jackson’s ability to break musical and racial barriers.

Why It Matters in 2025:

As racial tensions and conversations about identity continue, “Black or White” serves as a reminder that cultural unity is still an ongoing battle. The groundbreaking morphing face visual in the music video remains one of the most iconic representations of diversity in music history. Today, with increasing discussions around inclusion and representation, this song acts as a reminder that true harmony is built on understanding, acceptance, and breaking down societal divisions.

4. “Remember the Time” (1992)

Why You Must Listen:

Set against the backdrop of ancient Egypt, “Remember the Time” is not just a love song but a reclamation of Black heritage. The music video—starring Eddie Murphy, Iman, and Magic Johnson—celebrates African history and challenges Hollywood’s whitewashing of ancient civilizations.

Why It Matters in 2025:

The importance of Black representation in media continues to be a focal point in discussions of diversity. “Remember the Time” reinforces the beauty of Black culture and history, making it a perfect song to revisit during Black History Month. In a time when historical accuracy and representation are increasingly emphasized, this song reminds audiences of the importance of recognizing and celebrating Black history beyond the traditional narratives.

5. “Earth Song” (1995)

Why You Must Listen:

“Earth Song” is a passionate plea for environmental and social justice. Jackson mourns deforestation, war, and suffering while demanding accountability. The emotional weight of the song makes it one of his most powerful tracks.

Why It Matters in 2025:

With climate change disproportionately affecting communities of color, “Earth Song” carries renewed urgency. Its message reminds us that environmental justice is also racial justice. As discussions about sustainability and environmental policies continue, the song serves as a call to action for marginalized communities who are often most affected by climate crises, reinforcing the need for systemic change.

6. “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” (1982)

Why You Must Listen:

Inspired by African music, “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” is a high-energy track filled with infectious rhythms and an unforgettable chant: “Mama-se, mama-sa, ma-ma-coo-sa.” The song captures the spirit of African musical influence on Western pop.

Why It Matters in 2025:

Afrobeats has surged in popularity, and Michael Jackson’s connection to African musical roots is more relevant than ever. The song serves as a bridge between generations of Black musicians. With more artists embracing their African heritage and bringing global recognition to Afrocentric music, “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” is a testament to the deep roots of Black musical innovation.

7. “Heal the World” (1991)

Why You Must Listen:

A humanitarian anthem, “Heal the World” is Jackson’s call for global peace and compassion. It became synonymous with his philanthropic efforts to aid children and marginalized communities.

Why It Matters in 2025:

With social justice movements advocating for equality, “Heal the World” serves as a reminder that kindness and activism go hand in hand. As humanitarian crises and global disparities persist, this song’s plea for unity and compassion is more important than ever, encouraging people to take action for a better world.

8. “Rock With You” (1979)

Why You Must Listen:

A masterpiece of R&B and disco, “Rock With You” showcases Jackson’s smooth vocal delivery and impeccable production. The song highlights his early influence on modern R&B.

Why It Matters in 2025:

As R&B continues to evolve, “Rock With You” remains a classic example of how Black artists have shaped the genre. The song’s groove-heavy beat and effortless charm still serve as an inspiration to today’s artists, ensuring its relevance in modern music culture.

9. “Billie Jean” (1983)

Why You Must Listen:

Arguably one of the greatest songs ever recorded, “Billie Jean” blends mystery, groove, and storytelling. Its signature bassline and legendary Moonwalk moment cement its status as an all-time great.

Why It Matters in 2025:

The song’s impact on pop culture is immeasurable. From breakdancing to modern hip-hop, “Billie Jean” represents the pinnacle of Black musical innovation. Its influence on music videos, dance, and production continues to be felt, making it essential listening for new generations.

10. “We Are the World” (1985)

Why You Must Listen:

Co-written by Jackson and Lionel Richie, “We Are the World” was an unprecedented collaboration of Black and white artists for humanitarian aid. The song’s message of unity remains timeless.

Why It Matters in 2025:

Black History Month is about celebrating contributions that have uplifted humanity. “We Are the World” reminds us that Black artists have always been at the forefront of global change. As the world continues to face humanitarian crises, the song’s call for unity and collective responsibility is more powerful than ever.

Michael Jackson’s legacy is not just about his musical genius but his dedication to social justice, unity, and Black excellence. These 10 songs capture the essence of his impact and serve as a powerful soundtrack for Black History Month in 2025.

Staff Writer; Jamar Jackson

This brother has a passion for sports, poetry and music. One may contact him at; JJackson@ThyBlackMan.com.