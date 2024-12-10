Rejecting False Gods: America’s Faith vs. Government Worship.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) “Thou shall have no other gods before me. Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image.” First two of the Ten Commandments

Greetings, everyone. You often hear leftists rant on about the “separation of church and state,” with the goal being the separation of America’s Judeo-Christian faith heritage from itself. Undoubtedly, faith heritage played an integral part in the founding of our Constitutional Republic. What Thomas Jefferson meant when he wrote that letter to the Danbury Baptist Convention of Connecticut was to calm any concerns that the Baptists had that the Presbyterians would be the official “religion” of America. Jefferson knew very well of the lesson from England of King Henry VIII. Who, when denied a divorce by the Catholic Church, created his very own religion and persecuted those who did not worship him as both Head of State and Head of Church. That even included his most trusted advisor, Thomas More, who was beheaded.

The whole concept of separation of church and state was intended to preclude the government in America, the United States, from ever creating a state-sponsored religion. It did not prevent the “freedom of religion and the free exercise thereof.”

At the beginning of this message are the first two of the Ten Commandments, truly the basis for law in Western civilization. When one sits in the “People’s House,” the US House of Representatives chamber, they will look up and see the faces of the world’s great lawgivers. The interesting thing is that all of them are side faces except for one. Only one face is centered and looks directly upon the Speaker of the House’s rostrum. Only one face looks upon the President of the United States when they deliver the State of the Union address. That face is the lawgiver who brought down those Ten Commandments, Moses.

Yet, how interesting it is that the progressive socialist leftists, primarily their secular humanist wing, will fight tooth and nail to prevent any sort of education on the Ten Commandments. Now, the left will certainly indoctrinate your child on gender dysphoria, DEI/CRT, and whatever cultural Marxist agenda they wish, and in some States, without your consent. And when you do find out about such and use your First Amendment rights of freedom of speech, expression, and the right to petition your government for redress of grievances, you are targeted as a domestic terrorist.

There is a reason why the Marxist left in America is throwing a hissy fit about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The left, as acolytes of Karl Marx, seek to undermine the Judeo-Christian God, faith, and religion and replace it with their false god of government…the entity with the bit of “g.” This thing called government has become the god of the leftists, and it is that which they worship and erect temples for which we are to pay homage…our taxpayer dollars.

The fact that there is a possibility that their temples in DC could be torn down is highly disconcerting to them. The recent ploy of having government employees get contracts that preclude them from being called to work is an indicator. Some call it the “deep state;” I call it the bureaucratic administrative state. These entrenched individuals who believe they are above reproach are the priests and priestesses in the temples of the false god of government.

And the left has created their very own “religion” that they seek government to impart upon us, under threat of persecution. We must all fall and worship same-sex marriage, which is not a law (the SCOTUS does not pass laws). This is why the left is railing about expanding the SCOTUS because they have lost control. If you do not bow down, just as the children of Israel once did to the Baal god of child sacrifice, Moloch, you will find your home raided, and you brought up on charges and imprisoned by the DoJ. The fact that the left in this past election felt that the number one issue was dismembering unborn babies in the womb up to the time of birth was not just radical; it was maniacal.

The left has made this whole gender dysphoria agenda—they call it transgenderism—into a delusional movement. We are made in the image of God, ya know, the guy with the Big “G.” Nope. This doesn’t apply in the temple of the false god of the leftists; you can remake yourself into whatever image you want. And if you do not allow biological males into female facilities, you will be punished. I recall the Biden-Harris administration, through the unconstitutional Department of Education (now indoctrination), threatening to remove federal education funding school districts if they did not acquiesce.

And then there is the false god of climate change. The government can mandate what type of appliances you may own, cars you can drive, and more. More fanatical edicts.

Just like the children of Israel decided that Moses had been gone for too long, they created the golden calves (golden with a little “g”). So, has the left in America decided that we do not need our foundations anymore? They have agreed that indomitable individuals’ will, drive, determination, and ingenuity must be brought under subservience. The goal of the progressive socialist left is to undermine the omniscience and sovereignty of the Judeo-Christian God, the Creator, whom, as John Locke expressed, naturally grants us our rights. Nah, to the leftists, following along with their deranged messiah, Karl Marx, and revived by the now dethroned messiah, Barack Hussein Obama, the government is their intended vehicle for granting and taking individual rights, freedoms, and liberties.

The false god of the left, government, its temples, its acolytes, its mandates, proclamations, and directives are about to be torn down. There is nothing else that scares the bejeezus out of centralized government control autocrats more than that. In this past election cycle, Washington, DC, voted for Kamala Harris by 94%. That is telling. Washington, DC, has become what we call the military, the self-licking ice cream cone. It exists only to serve itself and have you serve it in complete subjugation and submission. It truly is as if the Hunger Games series is coming to life. The common people of the Districts are supposed to offer up their children to amuse the habitants of The Capitol. But now, they’ve risen.

As the French economist Frederic Bastiat wrote in his essay “The Law,” government exists to protect our individual lives, liberties, and property. It does not exist to the worshipped and revered as some “all-knowing Wizard of Oz.”

Let us never forget that we, here in this blessed land, sing God Bless America, not government. The false gods of the left have erected their place in Washington, D.C., and other so-called Capitals. The one true God reigns within the hearts and minds of men and women and is the one from whom all blessings and rights flow.

Steadfast and Loyal.

Written by Allen West

Official website; https://twitter.com/AllenWest